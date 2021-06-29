Canadian woman released from ISIS detention camp in Syria

Lawyer Lawrence Greenspon discusses the need to repatriate Canadian nationals held in an ISIS detainment camp in Syria.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
25 comments
WHY???
Che strana domanda chiedere se la vittima canadese verrà accusata di qualcosa !!! Come mai non ha chiesto perché si trovava nei paesi islamici ?
Chi sono e perché erano in Siria , tutti questi cittadini di altri paesi messi in prigione ? Non è possibile che li abbiano imprigionati senza accusarli di qualcosa
Di solito questi strani misteri succedono agli stranieri che vanno a lavorare in quei paesi !!! …i turisti che vanno solo a visitarli ,vengono rispettati !
Justin will cut her a 10 million dollar check
keep her
Was she lured or volunteered to go?
How did she get there and what did she do while over there?
Is she a potential threat if she returned?
We just moved half of Syria here and you’re worried about this one?
@jon keating hahahaha
That’s what is being discussed in the video.
They should stay there. They made a choice
Absolutely not. Why are we even discussing this.
Everybody protested London incident then why should anyone bother about the terrorists ?
What a joke. Leave it to rot
She made the choice to go there ,keep her there don’t bring her or them .
“Canadian woman”…
Do we know what’s the original nationality? Could be an Inuit woman.
Let them rott there!
Canada needs better citizenship standards,period.
Finally government has to do what it has to do
Lets debate the issue for about another ten years and see if the problem has sorted itself out.
Problems don’t get sorted out. It just gets shifted
What about the two Micheals is that story dead
Playing with fire! Who is responsible when the ‘snake charmer’ gets biten!
She is Canadian because right now it is convenient for her to be.
A person has denounced their citizenship if they join a group aimed at destroying their own homeland.