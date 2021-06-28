Officials give update on Miami-area condo collapse | USA TODAY

Local officials provide update on the ongoing search and rescue effort after a collapse of a building near Miami. More than 150 are still unaccounted for.

RELATED:

Rescuers sifting through the debris of a collapsed Florida condo building continued their meticulous work Monday as town officials held onto hope of finding survivors in the rubble.

The death toll from the collapse rose to nine on Sunday after first responders pulled four more bodies from the site of the Champlain Towers South, a 12-story condo building built in Surfside, Florida, in 1981. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday that additional human remains were also removed from the rubble.

More than 150 people remain unaccounted for after a section of the building fell down last Thursday. Video shows the center of the wing that collapsed crumbling before the other end then falls.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#miami #MiamiCollapse #condocollapse