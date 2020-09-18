Cheer investigation: Dozens of coaches convicted of sex crimes not banned from sport | USA TODAY

USA TODAY identified nearly 180 individuals affiliated with cheerleading who have faced charges relating to sexual misconduct involving minors but were not banned by the sport’s two governing bodies, USASF and USA Cheer. More than 140 of them — a group that includes coaches, choreographers and others directly tied to the activity — have been convicted, and 74 are registered sex offenders.
Who vets these hires? Make them responsible also.
Because of what Harris did previously he should not have become a coach in the first place. This country and all other countries are not for pedophiles and criminals. We have laws of age of majority and consent. Violating these laws would simply get you imprisoned for life.
This is sick. Do we even have laws anymore?
Good work USA TODAY
Great organizations being destroyed. Same thing happened with the boy scouts. Enough of this pedophilia. Enough of the over sexualization of culture. The subliminal ‘sex’ is everywhere it is disgusting.
This is not good if one is criminal then he/she always criminal . My father got me personal gym and coach. This not okay to give certification to criminal . this is just not acceptable in society.
Save our children! Don’t be ashamed! You will Not be judged! Especially by any Psychiatrists, counselors, Therapists, Case Managers, Nurses, any doctors, or people in the medical/Psychiatry fields! They don’t see people that are at 100. So be gentle with yourselves. You didn’t do anything wrong, this is Not Your Fault! I am not pitying you, because i know you do not want people to pity you because you are Strong! You are no longer a Victim! You are a born fighter. Jesus Christ loves you, and will renew your soul. Prayers and positive thoughts to all of the whistleblowers, fighters, and courageous people. God Bless you.
Extremely sad! Horrific! Save the children. This is not ok. At all!
This is why many victims don’t tell: the judgements and gaslighting. You just don’t know until you’ve been through this.
Exactly! People will never ever fully get it until it finally happens to them, plus most other people also wrongfully & falsely believe that these exact same things cannot happen to them too as well!
I was drugged and taken advantage of by a owner at Storm in 2009 never really been able to talk about it and actually this is the first time I’ve ever mentioned it. Has cased depression PTSD and trust issues