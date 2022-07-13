Recent Post
@B. T. OK JUNIOR.
@Golf Fanatic I got one question for you are you better off today than you were when Trump was president?
That was the most concise, articulate explanation about Donald Trump’s culpability in this coup attempt I’ve ever heard. 👍
@Tim Dybala Such an articulate argument. I bet you were captain of the debate team. There is one really funny aspect to your “brilliant political commentary” however. You can tell that the MAGATs are more than a little terrified by their increased noise with decreased coherence. Hilarious!
@Linda Lewis Indicted for what? Did he hurt your feelings, he tweeted mean things?
@Anne Marie Ya, keep watching. 🤭
@Mournstar Liz is a diehard evangelical conservative Christian with Judaic roots. So either you decide what Trump is or what GOP stand for. Liz seems to have got you confused.
Trump knows what he did and what he’s still doing. It’s time he faced the consequences. And to all the Republicans who don’t agree, I say if the Democrats pulled this your hair would be on fire.
TRUMP AND HIS ALLIES==A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious.
But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.
— Marcus Tullius Cicero
wow – preach it Liz Cheney. I’ll never agree w/ her politics but her patriotism and civic responsiblity are top notch. very brave.
Democrat sheep 🐑
BAAAAAAAAAAAHHH!
Genuinely wish the republicans, for the good of the U.S, come to their senses & pick Cheny for 2024 presidential nomination…
@WaterDog Her colleagues voted to censure her so not likely to choose her.
One Cheney in the white house was enough. We are still paying the price in all manner of ways for her daddy’s war crimes to feed his own bank account.
Liz Cheney is more presidential in her little toe than Trump could ever dream to be
yet she never will be
@Larry Bee with America’s infatuation of mobsters seems kind of odd, you wouldn’t know.
The number of Vegas movies concerning casinos and the mafia is significant. Be safe 😀
@Chewie Knievel a troll ? Really ? Ok . Check out Hunters laptop. Continue your excellent research .
@Thomas Luke, you’re on a channel’s comment section you wouldn’t watch. Why are you here if not to pick fights? I watched the news and looked through the comments while watching. Do you really watch this channel for your news?
I know you didn’t watch the video. You just came here for this. That’s the way it is and you have a good night.
@Chewie Knievel good for you . Go check out Hunters laptop.
The mere thought of the US having an impressionable child sitting in the Oval Office is ridiculous and horrifying.
😂 😂 😂 😂
This is getting so boring now…Trump will be president in 2024….get used to it.
TRUMP TO his DOJ: “just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and Republican congressmen”
https://youtu.be/iOB5dV1PS2Q
FINALLY!!!😃✌🏻here is finally!
Great , Thank You ..😀
Famous last words
heey actually that quate did happen 😂🤣😅😆😃
What an iron woman, he state should be proud of her.
What is a women?
@Frank Figeroni Yawn.
@Josie Zen no that’s a physical motion. But good attempt champ. Now who wants to try to answer what is a women?
@Frank Figeroni It’s hard to take seriously a question from a person that does not know how to spell “woman.” But I’ll try to answer your question. The definition of woman is “hunter’s laptop.” I know that’s dumbed down a bit, but I also know you’re incapable of hearing anything except right-wing propaganda talking points.
I’m more and more impressed with Liz Cheney. She works across the aisle. She isn’t afraid of a former president, despite him holding power over her party. I may lean left, but Liz gives me hope for the future of the right. Keep it up Liz!
@Adolf Zelensky Yeah!We can see how much common sense millions of republicans had that voted for trump
@Bill Boxall She may have supported trump but had enough guts to call him out on his criminal activities! Something you saw nothing of in the rest of the republican politicians! Lots of extra points in my book for her
@eric ford Well this Rino is bringing back responsibility and decency to the Republican Party that was completely criminalized by trump
I do not agree with her politics – but I am always going to assured of one thing: *She Is An American First!*
@Jason Page and you don’t like it ?
tm. . .
Very profound statement
And one with
Which I agree
Wholeheartedly
‘Hey hey
DOJ
Help us put
The crook away’
How did you figured that out?
She speaks with courage, confidence, and a righteousness, that is so lacking today. Her speech is articulate and deliberate without falter that is believable and trustworthy.
@C. Spad and you know if there is any questioning of the ‘narrative’ being driven by a TV producer it falls apart.
@Pam Jones how can you be so unaware of grammar, and write run on jibberish…
@M. A. ikr!
@John Reeves They’re called “prepared statements”, and obviously her own no matter what they’re read from. Real attorneys do that you know! Mara-Lardo had real trouble reading his teleprompter.
I applaud the committee for their due diligence in bringing us the truth.
Where do I catch you’re stand up routine?
You’re very funny.
due diligence? laughable
Music Authority: How can you be an authority on Music if you can’t recognize a bad rift being played right in front of you? Widen your view, their intent is to block discussion of the 10-day Bipartisan Congressional review audit blocked by the influence of too-partisan Speaker of the House. That committee is made up of people on Congressional Intelligence & security sub-committees, are they that stupid that they weren’t informed with constant ‘alerts’ leading up to and including on Jan6th. The Jan6th Show of shows is only shadowed now by the paid for Hollywood production of globalists’ politicians trying to beard the Global Agenda Plan for NWO that Trump was blocking. Widen your view, there is a lot to learn. They are making their next move like they did removing manufacturing out of the US to mainly China. The CCP publicly credited the year 1995 as their ‘turn to power’ after Clinton rushed the bad Bush sr. Gatt free trade agreement through Congress without any provisions to protect the U.S. labor-force from global slave wage competition, Gatt dissolved into the WTO, supporting the mass exodus of manufacturing from the US that devastated towns and cities across the nation, still a great tragedy the country has not recovered from.
Now it’s the mass deconstruction and moveout of U.S. energy (gas/oil/chemical) as eg. Halliburton was ready with a new Saudi refinery in year 2020 (coincidence, nah) negotiating with all the countries U.S. news referred to including Iran, Venezuela, etc. Halliburton partnered with Saudi Aramco which partnered with the CCP and Halliburton is attached at consultant (wink wink) along with other US based multinational energy chemical companies helping the CCP toward becoming the global distributor of gas/oil with a buildout of refineries and distribution structure of such capability. Biden doesn’t need to travel to Saudi Arabia, he can do the meetings in Houston, but then the charade would be a little more obvious, even their Trump beard couldn’t cover. All public knowledge. Biden’s administration shut down U.S. energy purposely, as usual, to the benefit of the CCP against U.S. labor.
Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger have shown a high regard for the constitution and the country. No matter what Trump followers say or claim, the fact is that even though they supported Trump in the past, they were able to see the light eventually. And now are doing their best to correct the situation.
Ernie: NOT for the Constitution of the United States or voting citizens of the USA (all parties). You are misinformed & confused, not your fault most likely. Do you know what the 10-day Bipartisan Congressional review audit’s purpose was? Do you understand that politicians do not have the right to decide the Citizen’s ballot vote count/tally winner, regardless of party, preference or ‘Popularity’. Do you realize just about every person on that committee are on some Intelligence or Security committee and are on the rosters to receive intelligence & security alerts including the time leading up to Jan6th and on Jan6th. Their Intelligence committee most likely knew all that was expected to happen and did nothing because of the scheme to continue to Global Agenda Plan without Trump blocking them from hurting the USA further. This is not just about their beard Trump, it is to keep the citizens voting system unaudited, don’t kid yourself. The most uninformed were the Capitol police, sabotaged along with the protesting citizens. It was a purposeful setup to failure and these globalists’ politicians waited to take advantage of it. Get the committee under oath to explain what their intelligence alerts were leading up to Jan6th.
Clown show is almost over, Thank you GOD !
@Robert Price Thats a insult to those who actually saved the Country!! Cheney is a phony
Thank you Liz, get the undisputable facts out there for everyone to see.
then watch as nothing happens 😂
MAGA
@agf1700 IF it goes to trial I will.
I’m from Wyoming and I’m sorry that my home state has become so gullible as to not recognize the evidence documenting Trump’s guilt. I’m sorry Liz Cheney’s integrity is likely to cost her election, but we should ALL respect her for it.
@Tim Dybala 😁🇺🇸
I agree. You are sorry. Lol
@Blair Sterling Liz is toast. Burnt toast.
How refreshing…….what an incredibly honest and intelligent woman.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Yep – she belongs on The View instead!
This is what I have been saying. The right wants us to believe that Donnie was stupid enough to be manipulated while also wanting us to believe that he is the smartest, bestest president ever!
Heather Kingston, that’s true, and Putin knew just how to exploit Donny’s weakness for adulation.
Trump manipulated everyone else, he kept looking for anyone that wouldn’t tell him no, regardless of qualifications !!
God bless this woman! A lone voice of reason and integrity amongst a horde of fools.
She should receive the Medal of Honor. She has saved the United states of America. For real
DD2DL: Are you getting paid to post?
The patriotism shown by Liz Cheney is so inspiring , as a Canadian I see that the world needs strong people who speaks the truth despite adversities.
I did not know much about mrs. Cheney other than she’s the daughter of a former vice president, but from the beginning of this incident she spoke out when it was unpopular to do so, and gained my respect from doing so when she has so much to lose career-wise, we may disagree politically on some things but her actions should be placed up there with those who stepped up in the past when our country was in great need of leadership not politics. In I think not only you but all who stepped up in our country time of need too preserve our freedom of choice
Nazar. True. Adding to the thread here… when I think of Hispanics .. I think of a taco .
It is certainly a pleasure to see a US congressperson behaving in a logical, mature manner during a hearing. I can’t help but compare her to the frenzied antics of Republicant Gym Jordan, who exhibits the maturity of a 12-year-old.
@Terry Garcia LoL Canada .
Cheney is a joke at best!!