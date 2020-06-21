‘Chinese virus’ was focus of Trump’s rally | USA TODAY

June 21, 2020

 

The "Chinese virus" dominates conversation at President Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
During the rally, President Trump touted his success during the pandemic, saying he saved hundreds of thousands of lives.

77 Comments on "‘Chinese virus’ was focus of Trump’s rally | USA TODAY"

  1. Ne Wyear | June 21, 2020 at 2:38 PM | Reply

    69 call you dumb 😂😂😂

  2. Leeann Elisha | June 21, 2020 at 2:59 PM | Reply

    so…….!

  3. The Dagda | June 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM | Reply

    CHI-NA

  4. Amira Alois | June 21, 2020 at 3:01 PM | Reply

    I love how he speaks of it in past tense as if it’s over

    • Ethan | June 21, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

      @ApkTheCrazyOne Lots of news sources that covered the protests mentioned how they could have a negative impact on coronavirus cases. Convenient of people to ignore that part.

    • ApkTheCrazyOne | June 21, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

      @Ethan hardly

    • Carl Jr | June 21, 2020 at 3:17 PM | Reply

      @Ethan But the discussion is about this video.

    • David B. | June 21, 2020 at 3:19 PM | Reply

      @ApkTheCrazyOne Did they? Because I saw constant coverage of people warning against all of that because it could cause spikes. Those spikes are what’s causing the rises right now you moron. This is even the possible second phase yet. That’ll be even worse than when it started.

      Yet Trumpy and the brilliant minds of his dumbass followers like you thought it would be a genius idea to start those dumb rallies back up again. You know. Because that virus that was originally a hoax isn’t a problem anymore. He has it under control. Ignore that waiver he wants people to sign before entering his rally though. That waiver where you have to agree not to sue him if you get sick from that hoax at his rally.

      You people are ignorant.

    • I. Rex | June 21, 2020 at 3:26 PM | Reply

      Cant wait until we can speak about his presidency as if its in the past tense…

  5. The Dagda | June 21, 2020 at 3:02 PM | Reply

    Remember when reporting used to be unbiased? Nah me neither.

  6. Brady Cronin | June 21, 2020 at 3:07 PM | Reply

    “We- I”

    • Leafsplash UwU | June 21, 2020 at 3:17 PM | Reply

      Yep. He “corrected” himself by shifting the focus from us as a country, to only himself. If something good happens, he’ll take all the credit but in the bad situations, he will blame it on others. What has our country become? “Home of the brave” when the president isn’t brave enough to own up to his mistakes. 🙁

  7. Ryan Kelsey | June 21, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    *Sees thumbnail*
    “I bet there will be sad piano music on this video from the media”
    *Clicks video, and sad piano music plays*
    “Knew it”

  8. David Crockett | June 21, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    What’s with the serious music this was hilarious

    • Norman Harris | June 21, 2020 at 3:35 PM | Reply

      People are dying.. has everyone’s heart turned to stone?… goodness!

    • David Crockett | June 21, 2020 at 3:39 PM | Reply

      @Norman Harris someone dies every second, nothing has changed weather a new virus that is slightly stronger than the Flu comes through or gang members have a shoot out, doesnt mean we should be brude about everything livin up

    • David Crockett | June 21, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

      @Simon Getchell you must also be one of the stupid ones to not realize how many stupid people there actually are

    • David Crockett | June 21, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

      @John Akridge yea!!! You tell em!!

    • Pakistan Teknologi minister BLU TIK | June 21, 2020 at 5:03 PM | Reply

      @Simon Getchell Every country has some stupids, but Amricca has too many.

  9. Kello oneone | June 21, 2020 at 3:11 PM | Reply

    Oh God covid Karen’s whining again

  10. roy richardson | June 21, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    He got it back together? HILARIOUS…

  11. Sebastian Pedersen | June 21, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    I’m too lazy to watch the actual thing, but nice job barely putting in any clips of him talking about it. Also, why criticize him? The virus has been politicized by both sides.

    • Griffin P | June 21, 2020 at 3:31 PM | Reply

      We criticize him because he has f*cked us and hasn’t listened to any experts, this guy is the reason we have 2.3 million infected and the continent of Europe only has 2 million, despite them have 3x the amount of people all densely packed in their countries

    • GiveMe Freedom | June 21, 2020 at 3:55 PM | Reply

      Yeah, he spoke of it for three minutes. And conveniently the leftist news media ONLY focuses on that.
      Way to sew derision.

    • GiveMe Freedom | June 21, 2020 at 3:58 PM | Reply

      @Griffin P f***ed us??? By shutting down travel from China and getting called a racist because of it?
      By being a good leader and trying to keep us from panicking? Because he knows that Americans have become so pathetic that we panic over EVERYTHING?!
      Yup…terrible guy.

    • Mike | June 21, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      Trump thinks that +120,000 US citizens have died is somehow funny. He’s such is a pathetic human being.

  12. John Nathan | June 21, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    We don’t wear mask in Oklahoma. Blame it on the right, but if you notice, not even the left protesting outside the rally wears masks.

  13. Debra Gill | June 21, 2020 at 3:18 PM | Reply

    The media is more dangerous to our health than the virus will ever be!

  14. alex silva | June 21, 2020 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    bruh i watched the full rally that was a small part of it XD fake news much

  15. Hedy Lamarr | June 21, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    Those protesters were packed together …no masks! Right?

  16. batman 16 | June 21, 2020 at 3:32 PM | Reply

    I dont know 1 single human personally with Covid

    • kudos 0000 | June 21, 2020 at 3:33 PM | Reply

      it’s a ghost virus, everyone is dying from it, but no one knows anybody who has it.

    • humboldthammer | June 21, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

      The CoV2 virus was designed to be MILD, so it could spread all around the world very quickly. The 2nd strain will not be deployed until CoV2 has spread much more — perhaps in another 12-18 months. It has been engineered to trigger the antibodies from CoV2 and to cause such a violent immune response, that 93% die within 24 hours of infection — if they carry the antibodies from CoV2.
      It’s a Tactical Weapon — not a doomsday weapon. Because death is so quick, it cannot spread wildly, but must be deployed again and again at multiple locations. (Paranoid Times 1999)

    • haaris | June 21, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

      @humboldthammer i m smelling conspiracy theorist

    • Rae Chevlin | June 21, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

      I know five people in my community who were sick with the virus. Two were hospitalized for a long time.

    • Mike | June 21, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      that’s because all the people you know aren’t human.

  17. Busy Bees Crocheters | June 21, 2020 at 3:37 PM | Reply

    AN ACT OF SHEER IDIOCY PRESIDENT. SLOW DOWN THE TESTING! So there’s this people infected and didn’t get tested and died! WTF that’s KILLING LIVES! 🐝🐝🐝

  18. Kekajuane Sawyer | June 21, 2020 at 3:39 PM | Reply

    LMAO.!! Tell me this was a comedy skit cause nothing he said was real. Now that’s Fake news at it’s best.

  19. 我自由自在 | June 21, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

    He talked about Biden and why don’t you show that clip.

  20. Diane York | June 21, 2020 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    The protesters you showed weren’t wearing masks either but that didn’t make your report.

    • humboldthammer | June 21, 2020 at 5:09 PM | Reply

      Neither did the FACT that ewes are STILL Borrowing trillions for war.
      It’s also a FACT that the Evangelicals proclaimed Trump ‘Chosen by God’ in 2016. They Believe. That’s a FACT that should NOT be ignored.

