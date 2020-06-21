Son surprises father at retirement parade | Militarykind

He's a retired police officer diagnosed with ALS and he was just treated to a parade and surprise visitor. 💕
When Fresno P.D. celebrated the retirement of Jesus Salinas with a drive-by parade, Jesus could have never guessed he would get an even greater surprise.
3 likes an no views YouTube you’re drunk go back to sleep
Spacial happy fathers day in london
Thank you
Omg 😢😢😢 so touching
That was very special I love to see this kind of videos this family members come together father and son especially on Father’s Day God bless them both made it have a long life ahead of you in spite of circumstances God can do anything anyting thank you for the video
You’re welcome
Jesus Thank You for your Service. God was showing off when you were made. Blessings to you and your Family.
Australia 9.53 pm
You’re welcome
God bless You and your Family Sir ❤❤❤
Oh cute
Awwww 🥰… who’s been cutting onions 😪🤧
I wish there things didn’t come with onion scent
They could have just said Lou Gehrig’s disease
wow! amazing surprise…..I love USA Today. Thank you
Ok .. how about y’all go get to work stop trying to make it like your so special like y’all did something to help .. gtfoh