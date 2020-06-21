Son surprises father at retirement parade | Militarykind

TOPICS:
Son surprises father at retirement parade | Militarykind 1

June 21, 2020

 

He's a retired police officer diagnosed with ALS and he was just treated to a parade and surprise visitor. 💕
When Fresno P.D. celebrated the retirement of Jesus Salinas with a drive-by parade, Jesus could have never guessed he would get an even greater surprise.

15 Comments on "Son surprises father at retirement parade | Militarykind"

  1. ķç marcum | June 21, 2020 at 7:03 AM | Reply

    3 likes an no views YouTube you’re drunk go back to sleep

  2. Diana Smith | June 21, 2020 at 7:08 AM | Reply

    Spacial happy fathers day in london

  3. Dastar Darking | June 21, 2020 at 7:14 AM | Reply

    Omg 😢😢😢 so touching

  4. Helga Harris | June 21, 2020 at 7:23 AM | Reply

    That was very special I love to see this kind of videos this family members come together father and son especially on Father’s Day God bless them both made it have a long life ahead of you in spite of circumstances God can do anything anyting thank you for the video

  5. Rebel Tremaynne | June 21, 2020 at 7:53 AM | Reply

    Jesus Thank You for your Service. God was showing off when you were made. Blessings to you and your Family.

    Australia 9.53 pm

  6. kwame Lebene | June 21, 2020 at 8:14 AM | Reply

    God bless You and your Family Sir ❤❤❤

  7. Anne lise | June 21, 2020 at 8:17 AM | Reply

    Oh cute

  8. Cookie Cute as a puppy | June 21, 2020 at 8:36 AM | Reply

    Awwww 🥰… who’s been cutting onions 😪🤧

  9. Diana Davis | June 21, 2020 at 9:18 AM | Reply

    I wish there things didn’t come with onion scent

  10. Jacob Stopper | June 21, 2020 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    They could have just said Lou Gehrig’s disease

  11. Leeann Elisha | June 21, 2020 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    wow! amazing surprise…..I love USA Today. Thank you

  12. Kip Dees | June 21, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    Ok .. how about y’all go get to work stop trying to make it like your so special like y’all did something to help .. gtfoh

