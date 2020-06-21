Son surprises father at retirement parade | Militarykind

He's a retired police officer diagnosed with ALS and he was just treated to a parade and surprise visitor. 💕

When Fresno P.D. celebrated the retirement of Jesus Salinas with a drive-by parade, Jesus could have never guessed he would get an even greater surprise.

