  1. You have a right to your religion in your own church and in your own home but you don’t have a right to force it on me.

    1. @Mark Brockman the slippery slope slopes both ways. What that lady was spouting wasn’t far off Nazi eugenics

    2. Freedom of religion is not abortion. Unless your making sacrifices to the god of self. ‘hedonism’

    4. @Chinese Chicken ah, the usual Christian threat. This lake of fire that causes such screaming, was it created by your god of love and mercy?

  2. Just the fact that she tried to throw religion in Ana’s face is a tell that it was overturned because of religion.

    1. @Philip Marlowe He is saying America is not a theocracy. Anyone who knows anything about America knows it has been heavily influenced by Christianity and it’s laws are heavily steeped in Judeo-Christian beliefs.

    2. @johnny hall It is about individual choice and not government, religion or the national public stupidity mandating what supposedly free women do with their bodies. Don’t believe in abortion? Don’t get one. Leave others to decide for themselves.

  3. “Why can I be Catholic and still think it’s a wrong decision? *Because I’m American.* ”
    –Ana Navarro understands that our country is founded on religious freedom, not religious tyranny

    1. @Rebecca Gaudette You can’t even say God without some false pretense of unknowableness so… not answering you

    2. Given the Catholic church position on abortion precedes America existing Navarro has to choose Catholicism or being an American.

    4. @Vivienne B You are free to abort or not abort if you desire.
      Why should I be forced to follow your religion/decision rather than my own?
      How is that hard to understand for anyone.

  4. I don’t understand how people can say they support “Right to Life” and still support unregulated guns and the death penalty. Boggles the mind.

    2. I’d ask the same question.. how can you be for abortion but against the death penalty? An innocent unborn life is easier to take then a murderer?

  5. This made me cheer out loud while walking my dogs like a crazy person. Loved that closing statement.

  6. OI loved this, exactly how I feel. I’m sick of men manipulating laws to control women. What are they afraid of?

  7. I love Anna, she’s concise, clear and honest. ❤ she speaks from the heart.

    This is a beautiful woman who sees the world with real eyes. Much Respect!

  8. Ana, you tell her! I am livid about this ‘decision’. I’m 64 and have been fighting this battle my entire adult life. I’ve repeatedly told young women who sneered at the term ‘Feminist’ that they had better wake up to the reality that they inherited something incredibly valuable from my and previous generations of tough, devoted women, something that my mother, born in 1919, had been denied – the ability to choose / decide how to live life. One day they may wake up and discover that a bunch of self-righteous ideologues had revoked their control over their body. They rolled their eyes at me like I was mental. Well, sadly, that day has come.

  10. I could never have an abortion. Been there done that couldn’t go through with it. However I do believe it’s still a woman’s right to choose. Who am I to tell another woman what to do with her body.

  11. Well said, Ana, it’s a crying shame most elected representatives don’t have the same take on life and personal freedom.

  12. Thank you, Ana. I’m a parent of a special needs child and everything you said was spot on! When were thinking about having a second child we had to have the abortion talk with our geneticist. We had not idea if the same gene abnormalities our first child had were going to be in the second child. So we had to prepare. Having two kids that need 24/7 care for the rest of their lives would have been impossible.

    3. Then don’t have another baby, use contraceptive. The child didn’t choose to be autistic or whatever. And no matter what, he is still your child. If you are afraid you will have another like him, then don’t try to have. Talking about humans esp your children like this shows you so called pro choice people don’t have a soul.

  13. “You have no damn right to tell them what to do with their [non-religious Americans] bodies. Nobody does.” Damn straight!!

  15. Ana Navarro speaks from the heart. I’m thankful for her every time she graces a newscast with her brilliant, authentic self! ♥️🇺🇸

  16. Perfect responce. If your ‘chosen’ faith precludes you from something then that is on you. You can’t force your faith on others.

  17. “Unlimited power in the hands of limited people always leads to cruelty. ”
    Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

    1. Now it goes to the states which would be more people. Unless you really mean do what you want. ‘hedonism’

  18. In the immortal words of Bill Hicks, “I’ll tell you how to solve this abortion thing, instead of leaving unwanted babies in alleys and dumpsters, leave about 12 on the Supreme Court steps.”

  20. Way to go, Ana! You’re so right and I respect you so much because you understand that you being a Catholic is your life and not the life of others. Religious freedom means religious freedom to all!

