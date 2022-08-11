Recent Post
- Teen and mother face charges in abortion-related case that involved their Facebook messages
- Trump invokes the Fifth during deposition with New York AG
- GOP allies urge Trump to speed up 2024 bid after FBI search
- CNN goes to town surrounded on two sides by Russian forces
- ‘The hypocrisy is jaw-dropping’: Honig on Trump taking the Fifth
42 comments
“Surrounded” on two sides? You don’t say. XD XD XD I guess then we can do “Surrounded on one side” since the requirements for being surrounded are dropping.
Well CNN has to consider their audience. You have to talk real slow for the democrats.
@MindBomb I’m an independent conservative and not a Trumper by any means. However I think modern day democrats are too wrapped up in what CNN feeds them just as Trumpsters eat up FOX News. The truth is out there if a person is open minded and intelligent enough to grasp it.
@Greg Huff 👈 I’m with Greg,go putin 🇷🇺👏👏
White House blasted for claiming ‘zero’ inflation after latest CPI report: ‘Lying to everyone’
Conservative Twitter users were quick to point out inflation was still near record levels
If you’re a Trumpist, no matter if things are good, or bad, you will always find something wrong…
What relevance does this even have to the story????? Absolutely none go elsewhere with it.
Biden is right in his low tax policy.,🙏🙏🙏🇨🇳 🇨🇳 🇨🇳 🇨🇳 🇨🇳 China
A great true story how colonisation technic of Britian in the 18 the century was possible blinding the eyes of China,,?
Hong Kong raises revenues from the sale and taxation of land and through attracting international businesses to provide capital for its public finance, due to its low tax policy.
How did British convinced Hong Kong a better choice than main land china ?
How did Hong Kong become so rich by British rule ?
The first gas company opened in 1862. In 1890 came the first electric company. For local travel rickshaws gave way to buses, ferries, and trams. Imperial Airways set up a base in 1936.[37] Every industry went through major transformation and growth. Western-style education made advances through the efforts of Frederick Stewart.[38] This was a crucial step in separating Hong Kong from mainland China during the political turmoil associated with the falling Qing dynasty. The base of the future financial center was formed with the opening of The Hongkong and Shanghai Bank in 1865.[39]
👋👋🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
“surrounded on two sides” is a contradiction. If you’re surrounded, it’s on all sides.
Not if two sides are impassable terrain like large rivers without crossings and mountains with no passes. Whicfh is the case for this town so surrounded on two sides is accurate as there are only two ways in to the place.
Stop putting equipment and troops in civilian areas you criminals. Support for Ukraine needs to stop now.
Go on front lines and do something about it then. No? Figured as much
@Bartosz Strzelczyk I said stop it, not join it. Damn you people really can’t think.
We should dig more basements in the United States. So we can hide from tornadoes.
CNN should go to Russia and ask them whats going on.
Им не нужна правда, поэтому они не едут в Россию
She could be any one of our mothers, sisters or daughters. The unnecessary devastation of these people’s lives is so tragic and disheartening.
💔💔🙏🙏🙏
Surrounded on two sides…. Bahahaha🤣
FINALLY WE’RE SEEING A UKRAINE VIDEO AGAIN.
FOR A SECOND I THOUGHT THE *CURRENT THING* WAS STILL UKRAINE.
CAN ANYONE UPDATE ME ON THE CURRENT THING TO POST IN MY SOCIAL MEDIA NAME PLS??? TAIWAN? MONKEYPOX? WE LOVE THE FBI?
A brief explanation on why you shouldn’t use all caps.
@DPS86 is triggered by the alphabet. lol
Go watch the movie WAG THE DOG and you’ll understand the Russia/Ukraine conflict better
Respect for the crew getting after it down and dirty
The winter will be even harder. Stay safe.
Oh, too bad. This breaks my heart. Sarcasm full speed.
Russia already won
Victory to Russia
“Медленное и неуклонное продвижение” России заканчивается, как и когда-то немецкое продвижение. Будем гнать российских оккупантов до Москвы.
“Медленное и неуклонное продвижение” России заканчивается, как и когда-то немецкое продвижение. Будем гнать российских оккупантов до Москвы.
Yesterday, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed German Cheetah equipment, a day at the front.