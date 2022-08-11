42 comments

  1. “Surrounded” on two sides? You don’t say. XD XD XD I guess then we can do “Surrounded on one side” since the requirements for being surrounded are dropping.

    Reply

    3. @MindBomb I’m an independent conservative and not a Trumper by any means. However I think modern day democrats are too wrapped up in what CNN feeds them just as Trumpsters eat up FOX News. The truth is out there if a person is open minded and intelligent enough to grasp it.

      Reply

  2. White House blasted for claiming ‘zero’ inflation after latest CPI report: ‘Lying to everyone’
    Conservative Twitter users were quick to point out inflation was still near record levels

    Reply

  3. Biden is right in his low tax policy.,🙏🙏🙏🇨🇳 🇨🇳 🇨🇳 🇨🇳 🇨🇳 China
    A great true story how colonisation technic of Britian in the 18 the century was possible blinding the eyes of China,,?
    Hong Kong raises revenues from the sale and taxation of land and through attracting international businesses to provide capital for its public finance, due to its low tax policy.
    How did British convinced Hong Kong a better choice than main land china ?
    How did Hong Kong become so rich by British rule ?
    The first gas company opened in 1862. In 1890 came the first electric company. For local travel rickshaws gave way to buses, ferries, and trams. Imperial Airways set up a base in 1936.[37] Every industry went through major transformation and growth. Western-style education made advances through the efforts of Frederick Stewart.[38] This was a crucial step in separating Hong Kong from mainland China during the political turmoil associated with the falling Qing dynasty. The base of the future financial center was formed with the opening of The Hongkong and Shanghai Bank in 1865.[39]
    👋👋🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

    Reply

    2. Not if two sides are impassable terrain like large rivers without crossings and mountains with no passes. Whicfh is the case for this town so surrounded on two sides is accurate as there are only two ways in to the place.

      Reply

  5. Stop putting equipment and troops in civilian areas you criminals. Support for Ukraine needs to stop now.

    Reply

    2. Им не нужна правда, поэтому они не едут в Россию

      Reply

  8. She could be any one of our mothers, sisters or daughters. The unnecessary devastation of these people’s lives is so tragic and disheartening.

    Reply

  10. FINALLY WE’RE SEEING A UKRAINE VIDEO AGAIN.

    FOR A SECOND I THOUGHT THE *CURRENT THING* WAS STILL UKRAINE.

    CAN ANYONE UPDATE ME ON THE CURRENT THING TO POST IN MY SOCIAL MEDIA NAME PLS??? TAIWAN? MONKEYPOX? WE LOVE THE FBI?

    Reply

  17. “Медленное и неуклонное продвижение” России заканчивается, как и когда-то немецкое продвижение. Будем гнать российских оккупантов до Москвы.

    Reply

  18. “Медленное и неуклонное продвижение” России заканчивается, как и когда-то немецкое продвижение. Будем гнать российских оккупантов до Москвы.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.