Recent Post
- Inside the alleged plot to have Bolton assassinated
- Teen and mother face charges in abortion-related case that involved their Facebook messages
- Trump invokes the Fifth during deposition with New York AG
- GOP allies urge Trump to speed up 2024 bid after FBI search
- CNN goes to town surrounded on two sides by Russian forces
50 comments
That would make his investigations more embarrassing for the republican party
The words “Republican” and “embarrassing” are mutually exclusive.
@paul herring 👈. Repeat the line. End of quote. That’s embarrassing
03:50 Well, Trump just plead the 5th in New York, so maybe that’s one reason he is not announcing his candidacy–at least today. 8D
He’s not going to declare he’s running until he has to. Once he declares he’s running, his fundraising is subject to campaign finance laws.
Bingo
@agf1700 Well said, and like Sally Field said in the movie Forest Gump, ” stupid is as stupid does.”
@Roland Boeing 747 the judge that signed off on the search warrant was a judge appointed by Trump.
Not even 24 hours after the raid, he was fundraising off of it. He still refuses to release the contents of the warrant though.
My prediction. Trump will attempt to delay legal proceedings for as long as he is able, meanwhile, he will cut a blanket pardon deal with DeSantis, hoping for him to be elected in 2024 – just as Ford pardoned (my namesake) Nixon. Vote Blue!
“When you’re attacking FBI agents because you’re under criminal investigation, you’re losing,” –Sarah Huckabee Sanders, November 2016.
The FBI loved going threw Melanias undie drawer!!!! It took hours!!!!!
@Jay1 Live Yet
They took 12 boxes and now they will investigate more
Good one!
Trump lost by 2.8 million votes in 2016 and 7 million in 2020. That means he should lose by 15 million or so in 2024. Good move GOP. Get him to declare early.
Absolutely! Let him run!!!! LOL
Last fight https://youtu.be/dpoFCCQYllw
Didn’t the RNC say they’d have to stop paying his legal fees once he’s officially a candidate?
The law says they have to.
@Jock Young And they are.
@Charity trump said raid not the FBI.
@Sarah Petty Dan who? 🤡
“It’s all bad.”
Boy, she ain’t kidding, either!
It’s funny how all these stations are like oh my God we got them again 2016 we got them 2017 we got them 2018 we got them 2019 we got them 2020 we got them Adam’s chef I have concrete evidence that Trump colluded with Russia.
Last fight https://youtu.be/dpoFCCQYllw
Last fight https://youtu.be/dpoFCCQYllw
Only thing I’M concerned about is every single person involved in any way, won’t get nailed in the shake-out.
Excellent ending.
Every few years…SE comes with something good
when, exactly, did americans start rooting for the bad guys, outside of the movies? it’s stunning that criminality is being celebrated and promoted .
The news needs to get the story straight. Is it this? Or not. Before… the news was that He can’t announce a running for prez because the GOP will stop paying his legal fees.
SE was right, he did say “A Wide Swath of Americans” are concerned about this “overreach” by the DOJ and FBI. This is purely a MAGA world sentiment but the vast majority of Americans want accountability and no one is above the law.
Last fight https://youtu.be/dpoFCCQYllw
@Craig Jacobs
He was referring to a new swath of people supporting Trump outside of the 30% diehards that already were, which proved he was the one in a bubble.
I remember in 2016 before the election Republicans said that no one is above the law. What has changed?
They got caught LOL
Vlad Biden and the FBI just gave Trump another term!!!!!! Go America!!!!
Last fight https://youtu.be/dpoFCCQYllw
To much licking donalds behind 🤷
Why do these people keep referring to trump as “The President?”
sycophants
Same EXACT thought !!!💯💯
“A wave of support after criminal investigation by the FBI.” That says all you need to know about Trump Republicans.
@furiousapplesack ok lol
@furiousapplesack I sense a red 💊 moment
GOP-“How dare anyone tries to hold us accountable for trying to over throw the democratic process. There must be DOJ investigations!!!” What a joke that party has become.
@Kim guineaturds You guys were jumping for joy when the FBI started investigating Hillary. What, not happy anymore?
The republican man in this interview was looking at S.E. Cupp as if she was delusional with what she was saying but he’s blinded to his own delusions. He needs to get his head out of his a….s…s… In order to stop this madness and division in this country that’s been more prevalent for the past 5 to 6 years now, we must vote these GOP lunatics out of office this November. Our sanity and democracy depends on it. Vote Blue!
It matters a little bit when he announces because when he does decide to announce that he is running, it will show that he already has violated camping finance rules which I guess will just be another law that he’s broken
The way he tries to fight her towards the end ironically only proves her point she had made just before.
Their display of insanity says :
“ guilty “
They know if he goes down they go down too.