50 comments

  2. 03:50 Well, Trump just plead the 5th in New York, so maybe that’s one reason he is not announcing his candidacy–at least today. 8D

    Reply

  3. He’s not going to declare he’s running until he has to. Once he declares he’s running, his fundraising is subject to campaign finance laws.

    Reply

    2. @agf1700 Well said, and like Sally Field said in the movie Forest Gump, ” stupid is as stupid does.”

      Reply

    4. Not even 24 hours after the raid, he was fundraising off of it. He still refuses to release the contents of the warrant though.

      Reply

    5. My prediction. Trump will attempt to delay legal proceedings for as long as he is able, meanwhile, he will cut a blanket pardon deal with DeSantis, hoping for him to be elected in 2024 – just as Ford pardoned (my namesake) Nixon. Vote Blue!

      Reply

  4. “When you’re attacking FBI agents because you’re under criminal investigation, you’re losing,” –Sarah Huckabee Sanders, November 2016.

    Reply

  5. Trump lost by 2.8 million votes in 2016 and 7 million in 2020. That means he should lose by 15 million or so in 2024. Good move GOP. Get him to declare early.

    Reply

    1. It’s funny how all these stations are like oh my God we got them again 2016 we got them 2017 we got them 2018 we got them 2019 we got them 2020 we got them Adam’s chef I have concrete evidence that Trump colluded with Russia.

      Reply

  8. Only thing I’M concerned about is every single person involved in any way, won’t get nailed in the shake-out.

    Reply

  10. when, exactly, did americans start rooting for the bad guys, outside of the movies? it’s stunning that criminality is being celebrated and promoted .

    Reply

  11. The news needs to get the story straight. Is it this? Or not. Before… the news was that He can’t announce a running for prez because the GOP will stop paying his legal fees.

    Reply

  12. SE was right, he did say “A Wide Swath of Americans” are concerned about this “overreach” by the DOJ and FBI. This is purely a MAGA world sentiment but the vast majority of Americans want accountability and no one is above the law.

    Reply

    2. @Craig Jacobs
      He was referring to a new swath of people supporting Trump outside of the 30% diehards that already were, which proved he was the one in a bubble.

      Reply

  13. I remember in 2016 before the election Republicans said that no one is above the law. What has changed?

    Reply

  15. “A wave of support after criminal investigation by the FBI.” That says all you need to know about Trump Republicans.

    Reply

  16. GOP-“How dare anyone tries to hold us accountable for trying to over throw the democratic process. There must be DOJ investigations!!!” What a joke that party has become.

    Reply

    1. @Kim guineaturds You guys were jumping for joy when the FBI started investigating Hillary. What, not happy anymore?

      Reply

  17. The republican man in this interview was looking at S.E. Cupp as if she was delusional with what she was saying but he’s blinded to his own delusions. He needs to get his head out of his a….s…s… In order to stop this madness and division in this country that’s been more prevalent for the past 5 to 6 years now, we must vote these GOP lunatics out of office this November. Our sanity and democracy depends on it. Vote Blue!

    Reply

  18. It matters a little bit when he announces because when he does decide to announce that he is running, it will show that he already has violated camping finance rules which I guess will just be another law that he’s broken

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.