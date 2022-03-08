Recent Post
- CNN reporter shows grim site of family’s home hit by airstrike
- Families flee Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on packed trains after Russians seize nuclear power station
- Ex-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko: We’ve seen Russia kill civilians with our own eyes
- Man who lost five family members when a Russian missile destroyed his home: “God, help this to end.”
- Ukrainian mayor: I saw a mortar kill two children in front of my eyes
How far human civilization can go if everyone works together.. . . …
They are working together.
One shoots,and the other shoots back.
*WE Will NOT GivE up* 🇺🇦
It’s all coming down to the American people vs the Democrats
UKRAINE LAUNCHED NEW MISSILES AT RUSSIA…
Shows the world what a Russian promise is worth.
Nothing.
@jackman4500 I’m sorry but you know how gets to decide their fate of their country, including if they should join NATO (or the EU for that matter)? UKRAINE. Nobody else. Putin doesn’t get to dictate to ANYONE over how they run their country’s affairs. You’re a Russian bot so you don’t understand that, but everyone else does – self-determination, choice in alliances, freedom of speech. Things Putin will never understand!
@jackman4500 Russian Bot
The reason why they invaded was because Biden wanted Ukraine to join NATO
@jojo bellcrave because the Ukrainian people want to make their own decisions. And they want freedom. But Ukraine will fight against the Russian oppressors. 🇺🇦✌️
@soepdurp lmfao, the vast majority of Ukrainians don’t want this fight at all. They were living in peace and now this will ruin their lives. Most Ukrainians just didn’t care about “independence.” They were already living a peaceful life… All that is jargon. These politicians you stand behind are demonic self-interested scum bags who will laugh behind closed doors
I Stand with Ukraine. I Stand with Freedom. Shame on anyone supporting Russian actions.
@RIK333 🌹🇷🇺Idi Rossiya! 🌹🇷🇺
@EL CID russia has no access to YouTube lol. I’m from cali
PLEASE STAND WITH PALESTINIANS AND IRAQIS TOO.
@reality Please support Antifa and terminate the fascist left.
The Communist Russians must win or Ukraine will invade America next.
@Karim Munshi ☝️God stands with you, if you stand with Him. Palestine 🇵🇸 ❤ Iraq 🇮🇶 ☪️ ❤More dedicated to God/Allah, is why you own Temple mount.
Crazy to think this happening right now.
Thanks to Sleepy and the left! So sad!
Worse will happen as long as United States is world leader. Look at what happened with the Taliban
@dark tv WHY Is It Crazy it is Happenig NOW? WAR Does NOT Go Out Of Fashion EVER! Imagine There is NO War! VERY HARD TO DO!
China is a Russian accomplice villainous war criminal🇷🇺🇨🇳
Brandon’s fraudulent presidency sending America straight down the dumper obviously
This could be our kids one day and we will want help!
@time nothing works All Ukrainian should consider eating Russian as food,Russian steaks 🥩,Russian soup 🍲,noodles Russian meat,Russian hotdogs,dip fried Russian, ground meat Russian 20% fat,45% fat,70%,,barbecue Russian, bacon 🥓 Russian ,pull pork Russian,salad Russian,anything you can do with meat
@douby mezier Dog food.
@Tessmage Tessera I forgot about that
This is absolutely sickening the fact that a so-called man can launch mortars in the direction they know is occupied by civilians. How can somebody do this to a complete stranger that is of no threat to them at all? This truly is a battle of good versus evil unfortunately I think the evil has the upper hand at the moment. These monsters that are committing these atrocious Acts need to be held accountable Putin needs to be held accountable. They must truly have no soul no morals no conscience no empathy to do this to people that certainly don’t deserve it.
I bet you want sleeping Joe bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein to baby sit your daughter
@Noneshere No, they’re not anywhere remotely close to taking over kiev.
@Molly McGinnis The U.S. doesn’t target civilians.
@Karim Munshi is your daughter circumcised? Is she betrothed to an adult man 3 times her age? And allah told you to do all this? No an imbecile named Mohammed told you to do all that because he speaks with god on these matters… militant Islam must be stopped at all cost…
@Real Angel 777👼👼. murderers, 🇷🇺 🇨🇳 😡
“When I look 👀 into Putin’s eyes 👀 I see 👀 the KGB looking 👀 back at me.” Senator John McCAin/ American Patriot
John Lumpy Songbird McCain corrupt American Traitor may he burn in hell
@Doc Holiday You mean American war hero, right?
McCain was a stain………….pos…..
What would John McCain do. That’s the question that politicians on both sides of the aisle should ask
Damn Mathew looks like he was on camera after crying, I would not want to do his being a war reporter sounds like being just outside of reach of helping someone but constantly having them die on you always being unsure of weather to blame yourself or the job.
I noticed that right away. Heart-breaking.
Looks like he might have a stye and some sort or ointment on it.
I think it’s safe to say Democrats support abortion and TRANS-KIDS
Ukraine became independent in 1991, with the collapse of the Soviet Union. Shortly thereafter in 1994, Ukraine was persuaded to give up its nuclear arsenal, at that time the third-largest in the world, by signing on to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
In return, Russia, the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK), via the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances, “reaffirmed their obligation to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Ukraine, and that none of their weapons will ever be used against Ukraine except in self-defence or otherwise in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations (UN)”.
Independent on paper only.
Ukraine is Russian, not European.
Furthermore, nato promised in writing not to move another inch torwards Russia and they did 5 times before Russia finally did something about it.
Now Ukraine is busted up , Kiev is surrounded, and Russia is hunting Zelensky to face the Russian Federation for war crimes .
@Noneshere Google “Anti-Russian sentiment” – the results apply to you.
@Noneshere you are cynical, uneducated person, or you do it for money.
@Noneshere Ukraine has it’s own language and is older than Russia.
@S Nope.
Ukrainians are from Us we Russians are their Fathers. We Russians are older than Ukrainians. But Unfortunately Ukraine Betrayed us and fell into the Hands of Nazi Europeans who want To Attack Our Beloved Russia 🇷🇺♥️♥️🇷🇺
Russian words of their cease fire rings hollow. He has been doubling down on attacks everytime he promises a cease fire
As a dad of 2 kids under 7 this is so hard to watch. As a Ukrainian whos family fled during ww2 it makes me realize that this would be my family and I in this situation. Horrible.
This is horrible destruction coming from a man up innocent people, but are these people praying at all to Heavenly Father? Putin is at a demonic state in mind. It’s best for the world, if he is captured dead or alive, because he is threatening the world with nuclear weapons.
Hasn’t Israel been bombing civilians for over 70 years?
We are also in two more wars again. Good job Biden
Wtf did I even watch this bullshit on a propaganda station? I’m beginning to turn into a libtard it seems. Lol
So sad to watch…
strength to Ukraine 🇺🇦
SLAVA UKRAINE 🇺🇦 ♥ –
PEOPLE SHOULD ALSO KNOW THIS –
US 🇺🇸 is RESPONSIBLE for this
All they had to do was guarantee Russia to not include Ukraine into NATO
But no, they had to provoke war to sell more wepons for their Military Industrial Complex and wepons lobby, to destabilize Europe and strengthen its hegemony by curtailing Russia, US wanted this WAR,
“First of all I must say I stand with the people of UKRAINE 🇺🇦. LOVE and SUPPORT and STRENGTH to THEM.❤️.
We need to understand the RealPolitik Geopolitics and the balance of power, why Russia wanted Ukraine to be a neutral buffer state. We need to understand the ill intentions of the “Wepons Lobby” and “Industrial Military Complex” of United States 🇺🇸 and their constant need of WAR and CONFLICT to make money off of it, the very people who are opposing UKRAINE invation today were supporting the IRAQ WAR, VIETNAM WAR, AFGHANISTAN and other INVASIONS to install the PUPPET Regimes by the US. They do not UNDERSTAND the USA’s continuous need of WAR. After AFGHANISTAN 🇦🇫 now here’s the NEXT thing, new MARKET for WEPONS! They knew what will happen by putting NATO on the doorstep of RUSSIA 🇷🇺 and they still pushed it. Unfortunately, going beyond the visible “History”, we need to understand the shrewd invisible “Politics” behind this.
EVERYONE is to suffer in this The EUROPEANS 🇪🇺 AND the UKRAINIANS 🇺🇦 the RUSSIANS 🇷🇺 BUT the ONLY ones to BENEFIT from this WAR is the USA’s 🇺🇸 “Industrial Military Complex” AND “the WEPONS LOBBY” that will get or “STEAL” the average Americans Taxpayers money now, in the name of buying and building MORE WEPONS.
Should watch and study the views of John Joseph Mearsheimer, an American political scientist and international relations scholar, has a video on youtube named’, “Why is Ukraine the West’s Fault?”
People of US of AMERICA 🇺🇸 do NOT understand that their real threat is the CHINA 🇨🇳
CHINA 🇨🇳 is the real threat to USA’S 🇺🇸 GLOBAL HEGMONY and DOMINANCE – At least TRUMP understood this well !
What gets sold are emotions and stories and propoganda and how it is delivered.
I stand with the people of UKRAINE 🇺🇦. LOVE and SUPPORT and STRENGTH to THEM.❤️. A salute to their COURAGE and BRAVERY to defend their Motherland Against the RUSSIAN DICTATOR. 🙌”
AND
“Hey Dude go study IR and International Politics, US is the reason behind Major World Conflicts more than any other countries. And yes, I Well Russia tried doing that for more than past 20 years, Putin back in those days even offered Russia to Join European Union and NATO and tried for stabilizing peace. But US discriminated against Russia, showed hostility and disrespect to Putin and Russia. Even France understood this and tried out of NATO back in those days. Even Trump understood this and said NATO was obsolete and the real threat to American Global Hegemony and DOMINANCE was CHINA.
Biden came along and suddenly China was no more a threat and Russia became no 1. Afghanistan was over and the US needed something new to drain the Taxpayers money into the US Military Industrial Complex and Wepons Lobby.
Go study John Mersheimer, Go study and google or search on YouTube how the US Military Industrial Complex and Wepons Lobby controls US Politics and Government.
Well, millennials should not talk when they don’t know a thing.
I ❤ US culture, Movies, Liberty more than any other country in the world, but the US Global Politics and International intrusion in the name of democracy and peace is the worst facade in the world- the single biggest disrupter of world peace – all to make and sell more Wepons!
You’re being fooled wake up and think rationally !”
AND
“Do you remember the Cuban Missile Crises, ever saw news or read newspaper in those times, Do you understand how the US Government controlled the news and media and spread propaganda?
Imagine Russia makes a pact with Canada and Mexico and other South American and European Nations and Places Missiles, Rocket Launchers and troops on the boarders of Canada and Mexico, facing towards US and call it a defensive pact !
Seriously dude do you understand the RealPolitik in International Relations and the concept of Balance of Power ?
Millennials with empty brains should really not speak with proper study of the subject matter !
EDUCATE YOURSELF if you have any time left from wasting on social media!”
I stand with the people of UKRAINE 🇺🇦. LOVE and SUPPORT and STRENGTH to THEM.❤️.
Ukrainians we love you and pray for you..we are with you with financial, military support….You are in our hearts, our mind. God bless Ukraine…God bless the volunteers….Long live Ukrain may your enemies be scattered.
@Ruslan Rakhmanov🇷🇺 that’s cause that idiot doesn’t know that put in is trying to save his asses too
Be quite ya fkn moral!
@john Solberg The Reunification of Ukraine with Mother Land Russia will fulfill. They Betrayed us and They Have Joined Wrong sides. Just Search AZOV BATTALION Who are NAZI and Threatening Our Russians who are Living In UKRAINE. They are Dangerous
@Ruslan Rakhmanov🇷🇺 reported to youtube for promoting terrorism
@Atif khan do not worry. World will fight even harder against iran who are the ones holding the palestinian people back
I hope we can all see that this freedom of press is such a luxury for us, since for years now we have taken for granted these things when other countries have been so closely affected by TRUE propaganda..
I applaud the resilience and determination of the Ukrainians…. Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦..
Ukraine and Palestin people are in same condition but only difference is that Ukraine people face this few weeks ago and Palestin people are facing this 70 years almost 😭😭
Praying like I’ve never prayed before. I am keeping all of the Ukrainians in my prayers and all those helping them 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
PRAY FOR IRAQIS AND PALESTINIANS TOO.
“Look, I love Putin, love him like you couldn’t even believe, it’s true. Such an amazing strong intelligent man really. An amazing lovely guy that Putin is, simply the best.” -Trump
This is horrible,My heart goes out to the civilians!😭💔🇺🇦🙏
The reason why Russia invaded was because Kamala Harris gave Ukraine verbal approval/encouragement to join NATO, right after that they invaded. Fk Biden. The democrats are filled with corruption
Glory to Ukraine🇺🇦🌻
This makes me absolutely furious watching this… How one evil man can uproot the lives of these poor families and their kids for selfish gain and power… Absolutely sickens me..