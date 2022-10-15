Recent Post
57 comments
Pelosi is so much tougher than Josh Hawley.
@Stabul Jeenyus That doesn’t make any sense
@Timothy Kozlowski Her daughter is a well know documentary filmmaker.
There is no comparison. Hawley thinks he is cute….but he is only a prideful traitor.
@Timothy Kozlowski lots of people’s families were there. Vice president Pence’s family, his wife and daughters were there.
It’s not heartbreaking it’s infuriating
@O Ws we are a constitutional republic.
I agree. It was also embarrassing that so many Americans can really be that gullible and so easily manipulated.
@N Q Nonsensical comment.
@J R You have a higher standard for democrats than you do republicans. lol
@Drought Tolerant I know, it’s just that Democracy always sounds cool.
Cohen doesn’t disappoint in telling the reality. Thanks for your bravery
@Studebaker Hoch actually ,the lie he was convicted for has absolutely nothing to do with trump ,says a lot about your intelligence
I agree thanks Mr Cohen 🙏🙏
@Easternsun Well since lying isn’t illegal unless its to LE, he wasn’t convicted for a lie. He was convicted for tax evasion and campaign finance violations and who’s campaign might that have been. Was that last bit pure projection?
Five years ago Michael Cohen said to congress that Trump would not leave office quietly.
@Colin Head Yet here you are talking about American politics. Shouldn’t you be focused on your own personal politics if you aren’t American?
@Colin Head I also never claimed to know your opinion. When did I do that as you claim? Maybe use your brain, that is your problem. Because I haven’t. I have talked about both sides of politics. Not you yourself personally.
@N Q Trump in orange for 25 to life
@Gary Given all you have, who will you be?
He’ll never show up to testify, and if he does he’ll set a all time numerical record pleading the fifth.
@Second Amendment
He dose If he’s supboenaded
@Chris White No he doesn’t!
To think that there’s people in countries that have dictatorships that would risk their lives to leave…. And these people are fighting to have a dictator? Disgusting
💯 agreed. Not too smart! It’s sign of entitlement!!!
Stated spot on ! ! !
@Eden Beaver Jr. You must be a troll paid by putin. I pray for you and “your girlfriend.”
So Jimmy’s getting the AX.
Heartbreak?? It’s upsetting because this guy isn’t held accountable for ALL the things he has done, all the politicians in congress getting away with their own crimes.. ITS GOT TO CHANGE NOW!!
Your nation, in whorm Trump believe, said it wasn’t easy for him .
Feel your justified rage in all this. . . Good part is we have the power to make positive change . . .
Voting 💙 Across the Board.
@EDUARDO
Worry about Brazil
How can any sane person feasibly wrap their mind around one orange man’s evil?
@James James I bet it took you hours to come up with that!!!
@Mark Brooks if you have a daughter, make sure to tell her “no serious guys until you’re 30”…then sniff her hair 🤣
@James James You’re late for the nurse to give you your medications.
“Defacating” in the Capital is so disrespectful & utterly disgraceful! No one who can do that loves America! 😢💔
@Ellen Grace Two years of breaking into building, looting, burning, beating up people, attacking police officers and killing 29 people ALL for what the people called protesting what they thought was an injustice. Same thing at the Capital. Both what happened at the capital and what happened in hundreds of cities a few years early were because of protesting what the people though was an injustice. Every time people broke the law and should have been arrested but only in the capital riot was their numerous arrest and the FBI and DOJ involved for this amount of time. So which protest that turned into laws broken should CNN and others be condemning. Where are the Congressional hearings on the other riots etc.
I wish you nothing but the best life has to offer, Michael Cohen! ❤ You have kept my anxiety level in control. I appreciate you! Best wishes to you and your family. 🙏🏻💙 🗳 💙
Grown up Fonzi has helped keep things cool
@Mr balloonpimp Wow, what an erudite comment…knocked out of the park.
Not.
I like to remember that he said Trump will never run again, never subject himself to losing again.
I have REALLY come to respect and appreciate Michael Cohen. He’s been screaming for years trying to get us all to hear his dire warnings about Trump. He is absolutely right in everything he has said.
Definitely. He was on the other side, but he couldn’t take it anymore. He was true to himself, and hrs been a vital piece to all of this.
Those who continued to enable TFG throughout his life, in particular, those who held leadership roles during the last few years should be not only ashamed for their role in the insurrection, but also should be convicted for crimes
The word for those who help a traitor is collaborator.
@surely you joke, mein failüre absolutely- corroborators are best- at the very least they are enablers or complicit.
Michael looks great! Donald Trump can barely walk across a golf course. Funny how that works!
A woman. Remember this, a woman had the courage and fortitude to reach out, make calls to coordinate protective measures and persist over the need to reconvene congress while considering a rescue as the southern strategy played out…a disaster created by a pathetic misogynist.
Elizabeth’s Cheney Speech was indeed revealing, resilient, Wiley, and Admirable, Ho so she speaks for Justice.
Yes, heartbreaking. Most American feel that way. Praise Pelosi for what she was trying to accomplish. Schumer too.
Cohen continues to impress. He actually paid for his mistakes and now exposes the man and his followers.
I am reading “Disloyal.” It is a good read and he accepts accountability for his role and admits he was part of the cult. I respect him too.
I will say, I really thought this guy was irredeemable, but I kind of get it.
It’s very easy to be sucked into doing bad things/being mean.
Everyone thinks they wouldn’t be this way, but in spite of the fact that I was a shy, quiet kid, I got lumped into a group that bullied a chubby kid at school, wanting to fit in.
A teacher calling me out, just once, was enough to hold the proverbial mirror to my face and I never did it again.
Sometimes, good people do bad things. But they aren’t necessarily rotten to their core.
I think this breakup between him and trump, was probably the best thing that ever happened to him.
Michael’s latest book REVENGE is terrific. His podcast is informative, interesting & wildly entertaining. I am a concert to Michael Cohen & believe he has made an enormous, continued effort to help save democracy from facists like 45.
I think it was so important the American people got to see the true leaders working behind the scenes and the obstacles they faced in calling the National guard. This must change so that another wannabe dictator never has the ability to leave another branch of government helpless to call in troops!
Amen.