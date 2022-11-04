Recent Post
You don’t realize how dull it is to listen to billionaires cat fight.
Are they implying that Elon allowed the use of the “N” word deliberately?
Hmm, I’m confused.
Apparently, it’s all the fault of the guy who took control barely a week ago. I reckon that he fired all the moderators and it’s now just Elon and a herd of rescued goats in a big room randomly applying rules. Good luck appealing a decision now.
Since they never tell the truth, in order to keep from being sued, they steer their lemmings with a collection of suggestions allowing for plausible denial.
Have you witnessed this first hand or believe it because racebaiter LeBron said it?
CNN having a melt down at the thought of free speech!🤣
Some people are saying TWITER is going to charge everyone, this is misleading…
The 8$ per moth is only for those who wants the new Additional features or say Premium….if you don’t like the New Added features or the Premium version, just stick to their original services for free….very simple….
there arent any moths on twitter
This 14% of the population sure is loud!
Just wow
It’s more thank you think the federal government has been falsifying the census bureau.
Love or hate him, Elon Musk is arguably the most successful African American to have ever lived.
You forgot that he is African/ Canadian!!
@Scott Simmons who’s the man? Biden, the party in charge???? Who would’ve kept him down? These hypotheticals are hypocritical.
He’s not an American
@Ny hiak you’re claiming Elon is not an American citizen because he was born and raised in Africa? Sounds racist.
@PM D yes he’s also Canadian which makes him even more of an underrepresented class of minority: African American Canadian.
The Jackass is the appropriate symbol for the Democrats 🐃
People are paying attention to him and engaging him and analysing his decisions and actions with him. That’s a good sign. We are on the right track.
So you’re a racist
Its going to take some time for the left wing media to understand and get used to free speech
Corect
They’ve had theirs all along, just not you, so no change for them.
They used to be all for it. Then something strange started to happen
anything constitutionally legal to say on a public street word of mouth face to face should be legal/allowed to say online to every american inside american net/air space. 🇺🇸
We have free speech people will use words people don’t like, get over it.
Besides black people use that word more than anyone else.
That’s because they are black, YOU are not. Get over it.
Yet the left has no problem using that word in every rap song.
Sounds about white.
So you’re justifying that hate speech?
The “ELON” is an extremely righteous man with his morals and true virtue settled into exactly the right place………………..wait n see
I love how celebrities are complaining about this lolol
“hate speech”
did someone use the wrong pronouns again? Who was it?! C’mon guys and girls and guyrls and girys and all the other 38 genders that are out there! Get your act together. We’ve been over this!
the fact that the left is melting down over free speech on Twitter is priceless 🤣🤣🤣
Twitter fact checked biden, white house quickly deleted the tweet lmao
Mind Begs the Question:
Anti Semitism – Sternly dealt with
Racism,Islamophobia – if not Equally Sternly dealt with
Judiciary and Govt – Just,Discriminatory?
People just need to move past Twitter. We were fine without it. We can be again.
Elon’s love of extreme right wing conspiracies is trumped by his love of money.