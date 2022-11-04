Recent Post
76 comments
Way to go Ukraine
The liberation of Kherson is a magnificent victory for brave Ukrainians world wide
Victory to Ukraine 🇺🇦 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇦🇫🇷🇫🇮🇸🇪🇵🇱🇰🇷🇯🇵🇦🇺🇹🇼🇩🇪
Wahaa haa haa haa 🤣😂😂Yeah way to go ookraine🇺🇦🇺🇸🇬🇧 Wahaa haa haa haa 👏👏👏👏”The Russian military would like to thank you, for you participation.. In helping use, “yourselves as great target🎯 practice.. Russia and China really appreciate it.. Support for Russia from New Zealand 🇳🇿🇷🇺
Not yet.Time 2 Pause Regroup and expect every Dirty Trick.
@Maximilian Benzon Troll, you are not from New Zealand and we both know it. It is obvious from your expressions that you are a Russian who thinks he speaks english. Normal people don’t use laughing emoticons about war either. Russian fascists do that.
Thanks for your support and understanding. The liberation of all the occupied territories depends only on the supply of ammunition and weapons to Ukraine, this is the only thing holding back the Armed Forces of Ukraine.✌
Russia has very little left to lose this war they started and lose the country at the hands of Ukraine. Thanks for the video and take care all of you.
Russia must do something or it will be one of the most embarrassing moments in history
@Maxamed Qadar Going home and admitting defeat is the best thing Russia can do. Russia cannot go through life pushing and overwhelming others.
@Maxamed Qadar it’s worse than that. They’ve shown the world how underfunded and ill-equipped their military is. How they are out of real soldiers and have to forcefully draft civilians who don’t want to fight. If they lose much more any other neighboring country can just stroll in and start taking Russian land at their leisure. They don’t have an army able to hold them off and weapons to defend with. What are they gonna do? Nuke their own country to get rid of the invaders?
I don’t want to upset you, but you will have to accept the fact that Russia and Poland will simply divide Ukraine between them.
Love and Respect to all brave Ukrainians, Glory to you all may God be with you 🇺🇲🤝🇺🇦
Personally i’m not really worried about nuclear war but I think these people probably need to evacuate that area while they can. If russia’s Pulling their troops out I would worry of exclamation.
@Pamela Johnson they say that everytime they have to retreat. They promise nukes and deliver single use drone attacks with minimal damage. Russia is all bark no bite.
@Khatib Khatib short shall he live
Stop being hypocritical, you don’t give a damn about the Ukrainians, just like Europe doesn’t give a damn about Ukraine, in this war everyone pursues their own interests and the fate of Ukraine and its inhabitants is at the very end of the list.
@GiantMeteor2024 WW1 and WW2, Korean War and Vietnam War, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Libya. No, a these are the American empire wars
Good job Ukrainiance soldiers!
And salute to Zelenski !
Don’t forget kudos to the Nazi Ukrainian Azov Battalion!
@Shafts one battalion does not make an army. Would you judge all Russian soldiers by the Wagner Group?
@Shafts aw you mad and grasping at straws because Ukraine wrecked your supposed military super power? Zalensky may be a comedian but it’s Russia that’s a joke.
@robert hollingsworth One battalion really says nothing about the whole army. And the Ukrainians who praise the Nazi Stepan Bandera. And Zelensky, in his interview, says that when Ukrainians glorify the Nazi Stepan Bandera, it’s cool, doesn’t it mean anything to you?
The Russian flag gone from the Kherson city center and the checkpoint now gone are good signs. But Ukrainians are wise not to assume that Russians are withdrawing. Keep up the great effort and Victory.
@so dumb that i think for myself 😂 I believe the answer is in part of your username. However, Russia must keep “winning” with these strategic retreats, I would love it even more if they strategically retreat until their within borders. Then the world would be a much better place.
@so dumb that i think for myself
Lol. Every day Ukraine takes more and more land.
Meanwhile Russian troops are running around hungry and surrendering. While wearing plastic toy helmets and plastic toy body armor.
True. Ukrainians mustn’t let their guard down.
@so dumb that i think for myself
Get lost Pro Putin Trolls.
@so dumb that i think for myself It’s been 8 months and Russia still hasn’t secured airspace over Ukraine which is step 1 in war. Russia is no military super power. Ukraine destroyed that illusion that’s why they’ve already defeated Russia
Stay sharp, Ukraine. It may be a trick.
Yes those ruskies are very tricky.
Right. My first thought is to forget about Kherson for right now & concentrate troops in another totally unexpected area.
Russia & EVERYONE knows that taking Kherson is the next logical step. So, being the devil’s advocate: why wouldn’t the Russians detonate a bomb or send missiles when Ukrainian troops have entered?
I’m getting really bad vibes…
@H M They’re a bit stupid honestly, even journalists can see it’s a trick.
@H M the greatest trick they ever pulled was convincing the world they were a military super power. Just smoke and mirrors.
@Sneaker Snake No. Even Ukrainian foot soldiers can see the Russians are digging in.
I hypothesize possibly two things. One they might be pulling out to gather Ukrainian troops to Kherson to blow the dam up the river, or Two they might plan on using tactical nukes. both very scary possibilities
@Southern Stables Automotive yes we have finally reached agreement. we both belief in ukraine but i do not wish to put my tongue in biden’s hell hole 🟤🚽😵. you have still not said whether or not you worship biden but you at least finally said your opinion about the war. i call this a great meeting of minds on youtube. it CAN happen!!!!!! 🧠👉🏼💥👈🏼🧠
Putin won’t use nukes. He has to know it would be his end. Europe won’t stand for it and neither will we. A “Ukrainian” cruise missile will take putin out the second he does so, bank on it. He uses Nukes as a threat.
@Chip Williams This is like directly translated from a true conversation i can feel it! bravo!
None of you know what you’re talking about. As soon as the ground freezes over Russia will be able to deploy 300,000 troops and it will be over. All these tactical skirmishes mean nothing. The real Russian forces are waiting. They are limited to paved roads right now because of swampy conditions in the woods. The only reason this farce is continuing Is because it is 100% a proxy war for the United States. The United States Is hoping to create a coalition of the willing and dominate Russia into regime change. This is sheer madness. Even if there is no nuclear war, World War III, which is what the United States is actively trying to create, will have unimaginable economic consequences.
The only side that is profitable to blow up this dam is Ukraine. You are so ignorant of what is happening that if this happens and Ukraine tries to blame Russia for this, you will immediately believe it. Just as they probably believed that Putin himself blew up the bridge in Crimea and attacked the northern stream, and also specially damaged his fleet
I heard earlier that the Russian flag was taken down, but there were still troops there. Now they seem to be gone also? I think the Ukrainians should really take care and search the surroundings good before they enter the city. It seems a bit suspicous as I had also heard that troops were being sent to the area and they were building defense lines. The Ukrainian officials are right in being a bit cautious about this.
For the Russians to take down their own flag certainly smells like a trick.
Eventually Kherson must be taken back, but indeed – I am holding my breath. Be careful Ukrainian soldiers! Be very very careful.
almost like there isn’t a story here because even Ukraine leadership says that Kherson has turned into a dead end for them. CNN just doing CNN stuff, nothing to see here
Ya, I think everybody suspects that Russia’s withdrawal is just too easy, and that Putin’s up to something. Ukraine should be prepared to attack any arsenal that Russia has on the outskirts of Kherson and do it quick.
@STHFGDBY send in another way of conscripts to get blown up for CNN news headlines
IM VERY PROUD OF THE UKRAINIAN FIGHTERS
@Alexandria Shown LOL, you made a fool of yourself in your reply to Alhambra Biker. That’s priceless. Top work champ!
@Andrey Bogunov That and REALITY
@Alhambra Biker It doesn’t matter if someone is proud of them or not.
There are people who fought with them and only they can evaluate these people.
I am concerned about another question.
Who is to blame for the fact that such a situation became possible when several regions wanted to secede from Ukraine.
For what reason and who is to blame for unleashing a civil war in Ukraine?
@Kuksha chuylo made YouTube account 22 hours ago. ПНХ Russian bot.
Its better to be cautious and take your time rather than rush in.
Yes, because it’s probably filled with Russians disguised as civilians. Do they check IDs? Russians had given Ukrainians willing to stay Russian IDs and Russian passports. I wonder if they are be checked.
I don’t know about that when winter is on its way and Russia is struggling to organize.
@christian Fair, but something doesn’t seem right.
Russia is not going to give up any of the territories that they have included in their composition, and Ukraine understands this better than anyone else. From a part of Kherson, from where civilians were evacuated, they will make a military base through which Russia will launch an offensive against Odessa
Victory to Ukraine.
It concerns me that Russia would be leaving that area. Is this the same city they have been forcing people to evacuate? I sence something is not right. It must be really hard there as a Ukrainian on determining who you can trust out in that eastern region with so many Russian people that live in that part of UKRAINE.
Remember when Russia thought they were going to take Odessa 😂
Remember when they never attempted to take it. Remember when ukraine committed an insurrection but gets a pass from the left meanwhile January 6th is “worse than 9/11 and pearl harbor combined”. Remember when the left hated Zelensky in the midst of the Trump phone call? Your ukraine pfp shows the delusion
On February 24, when Kyiv was bombed at 5 am, I called my Russian friend in Omsk and congratulated him on the imminent fall of the Putin regime and the collapse of Russia. I knew that the Ukrainians would never give up and stop fighting.
Remember when they thought they would defeat NATO and bring about a new world order.
Zelensky: Hey Putz.. Wanna hear a joke?
Putin: Sure.
Zelensy: Odessa.
Putin: I don’t get it.
Zelensky: Exactly!
@Integrated Hate Spreader that actually made me laugh. Hahaha good joke.
Perhaps it’s a “Kiska Island” withdraw. The Japanese in WWII, realizing that Kiska Island could not be held and was not worth a battle as the Island was not a stepping stone to Japan due to the harsh weather and seas, quietly pulled out of Kiska. The Americans, although they had hints the Japanese had evacuated, went ahead with the invasion to find no Japanese there. This could play out in Western Kherson, a pullout similar to the early pull out in Kyiv and City of Kharkiv areas without the debacle and embarrassment of the later Kharkiv victory by Ukraine. The Russians know the strategic value of the East Bank of the Dnipro as a much more defensible and strategically more important position as it protects Crimea and the Crimean Canal. The Russians could be slowly reducing forces during the Rasputitsa which slows any Ukrainian rapid countermoves. This could explain the paucity of information from this region except for Russian misinformation.
This comment makes more sense than 99% of the other comments here.
I’m seeing from the comments here that the possibility of Russia using nukes there is high but this one is the most realistic one, finally.
Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦🇺🇦💛💙
Was it long since you located them on the map?
Did she say that Russian soldiers are still in Kherson City running around in civilian clothes? They should be careful if they remain armed. While dressing like a civilian itself isn’t specifically banned by the Geneva Convention, if they do so without wearing any identifying mark or insignia they may find themselves without the protection of Prisoner of War status.
Smart thinking Ukraine. This indeed could be a trick. Stay stong and cautious 🇺🇦 🇺🇸.
People who make threats rarely carry them out. The danger is when they don’t say anything because this surely means they will do something horrible. This is a war with absolutely no purpose and I just wish it would end.
go Ukraine we are with you all the way
God bless Ukraine and all allies and Russians fleeing the draft 🙏🇺🇦🇪🇺🇺🇲🇬🇧🇨🇦🇵🇱🇨🇵🇨🇿🇩🇪🇱🇻🇳🇿🇦🇺🇹🇩🇪🇪🇾🇪🇮🇹🇲🇰🇱🇹🇫🇮🇭🇷🇩🇰🇬🇷🇱🇹🇱🇺🇳🇴🇵🇹🇸🇮🇸🇰🇪🇦🇸🇪🇧🇬🇭🇺🇨🇭🇯🇵🇰🇷🇸🇬🇹🇼 No to Imperialism, No to WAR, Yes to life, freedom, humanity, peace and sovereignty of nations✌️🌏.
singapore is not your ally！