Colossal Failure: Trump’s New Blog Has Less Traffic Than Petfinder | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Colossal Failure: Trump’s New Blog Has Less Traffic Than Petfinder | MSNBC 1

May 29, 2021

 

Florida blogger Trump is reportedly very upset after the Washington Post revealed his venture into blogging has been a colossal failure. It has lower traffic than online sites like Delish and Petfinder. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses how Trump is less relevant online than ever before and his claims he will unveil a better online platform in the future. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ).

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

“The Beat with Ari Melber” covers politics, law and culture on MSNBC nightly at 6pm ET, anchored by Emmy-winning journalist and attorney Ari Melber (@arimelber). The Beat focuses on original reporting and in-depth interviews with a wide variety of guests, and was nominated for a 2020 Emmy in the Outstanding Interview category.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#MSNBC #Trump #SocialMedia

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

75 Comments on "Colossal Failure: Trump’s New Blog Has Less Traffic Than Petfinder | MSNBC"

  1. bill dursa | May 28, 2021 at 8:41 PM | Reply

    Petfinder is really good because it helps a living creature. tRumps blog can only be a lie that kills anything in its path.

    • Leonie Romanes | May 29, 2021 at 3:58 AM | Reply

      @Truong Nguyen the issue is its a blog. Which means his followers need to READ it. Reading anything longer than a tweet, may be a struggle for his very special flock.😉

    • Erick Borling | May 29, 2021 at 4:01 AM | Reply

      @The VELT Oh yeah well I’m 100,000,001 strong. I had the Georgia secstate find the vote you stoled TROLL

    • Leonie Romanes | May 29, 2021 at 4:01 AM | Reply

      @The VELT then why didn’t drumpf win.🤔

    • Erick Borling | May 29, 2021 at 4:02 AM | Reply

      @The VELT You’re outnumbered by dozens of larger numbers and they’re 110% patrioticer.

    • Erick Borling | May 29, 2021 at 4:03 AM | Reply

      @Richard Lee Your point of view is unclear guy. Communications clarity problem.

  2. john frank | May 28, 2021 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    A Blog? More than half his die hard cultists do not read much like him.

  3. sumguy718 | May 28, 2021 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    “Big blocks of text” — yeah, that’s not going to work for the illiterate cultists that worship him. BTW, did Jason Miller ever clear up the whole child support thing?

  4. Captain | May 28, 2021 at 8:48 PM | Reply

    “Getting Stephen Miller’s thoughts out to the public”

  5. Johnny English | May 28, 2021 at 8:49 PM | Reply

    Donald Trump’s blog has less traffic than a North Korean freeway.

  6. Pauline Stephens | May 28, 2021 at 8:49 PM | Reply

    In Dump’s case ,it should be called a Bog.Full of crap.

  7. John Preston | May 28, 2021 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    and yet the GOP…
    still cowers before his…
    orange highness…

    • LF313 | May 29, 2021 at 1:23 AM | Reply

      @Notheone Yep, cultist is mad.

    • My opinions are secretly facts | May 29, 2021 at 1:55 AM | Reply

      @Notheone Funny how when someone confronts someone else about their rabid devotion to a known narcissistic grifter con artist, they always pull the God argument out in defence. I don’t know if it says more about the person or God, tbh.

    • yin shah | May 29, 2021 at 1:59 AM | Reply

      The answer is the Republican primary. You want change then go vote in the Republican primary.

    • yin shah | May 29, 2021 at 2:14 AM | Reply

      @My opinions are secretly facts He can’t argue with logic so he throws out God. And we all know God works in mysterious ways so “don’t come here with your valid points of logic” You’ll just get called a bunch of names and some declaration of where you should go. Understand he is “not-he-one”, logic is no good there. Notheone: It’s God’s country right here. Understand? Loud and proud, son.

    • My opinions are secretly facts | May 29, 2021 at 2:21 AM | Reply

      @yin shah wasn’t it God who stated “Thou shalt worship no other god before me, for I am a Jealous God!” I wonder how they reconcile their worship of Melania’s Bane with the very first Commandment.

  8. Liam Spires | May 28, 2021 at 8:52 PM | Reply

    Literally everyone knew it would fail except trump.

    • Garry Allan | May 29, 2021 at 3:26 AM | Reply

      P

    • Mac Daddy 50 | May 29, 2021 at 3:38 AM | Reply

      @mateowey You can’t say “If I lose it’s a rigged election” before the election. The whole year before the election his approval rating was the worse among past presidents. I’ve always said “any man or woman who can’t admit when they’re wrong or made a mistake can never lead a company, state, or country during a crisis.” Trump proved that throughout the pandemic !

    • Brandon Smith | May 29, 2021 at 3:51 AM | Reply

      This just shows why fb, twitter needs to be broken up. They are more powerful than the elected president. Its run by two weirdos none of us would want to spend time with

    • mateowey | May 29, 2021 at 3:52 AM | Reply

      @Mac Daddy 50 He will always be remembered as the worst president we’ve ever had that killed half a million Americans due to incompetence, and neglect!

    • K Whit | May 29, 2021 at 3:58 AM | Reply

      anything he touches dies

  9. Keith E | May 28, 2021 at 8:54 PM | Reply

    “Former” President Trump. Always say “former,” please, since there are some people who remain confused.

    • My opinions are secretly facts | May 29, 2021 at 2:08 AM | Reply

      @Laura Parks same argument, I think, it is his official title, and will remain so as history. We’ll just have to learn to mentally insert the “Ex” part.

    • Mark Miller | May 29, 2021 at 3:41 AM | Reply

      Or just “That Guy”…

    • Brandon Smith | May 29, 2021 at 4:00 AM | Reply

      You future. Hes the favorite to win the next election by far. He 100% will be the next president. Remeber no mail in voting next election. Hes is the projected favorite in all but 4 states. He will win by one of the widest margins in history

    • Brandon Smith | May 29, 2021 at 4:01 AM | Reply

      @Bill Pugh you know hes going to win the next election by a massive margin right?

    • My opinions are secretly facts | May 29, 2021 at 4:07 AM | Reply

      @Brandon Smith According to which metric? Would love to see the polls making that claim. Can you link them?

  10. Kathleen Austin | May 28, 2021 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    Most of his followers were Russian trolls!! He’s not a person in power ANYMORE!!

    • Jose Jimenez | May 28, 2021 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      The terrible thing about it is that few of his followers are congressmen/ women and senators that are terrified of his followers. They will rather go down in history as cowards and traitors.

    • John Winslow | May 28, 2021 at 11:11 PM | Reply

      @Aggressive Attitude Era who the GOP in the pool party?
      Ha ha have a good day and keep up the good work

    • N7 BANSHEE BAIT | May 29, 2021 at 1:35 AM | Reply

      Not in power anymore yet they won’t stop talking about him & constantly giving him attention. The only way to make him go away is by ignoring him. Twitter got it right, but nobody else can figure it out.

    • Wade Buck | May 29, 2021 at 1:51 AM | Reply

      Except over the republican cowards who don’t dare cross him for fear of having gallows built on their front lawns.

    • Brandon Smith | May 29, 2021 at 3:55 AM | Reply

      This is the dumbest comment ive ever seen. He had more votes than any republican in history. He also had more minority votes.

  11. Steve | May 28, 2021 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    Maybe Lauren Boebert is helping him with his blogs she just got her GED last year😂😂😂

  12. Mirumotsu Yasuke | May 28, 2021 at 9:00 PM | Reply

    I mean just think, you’re asking Trump’s followers to read.

  13. Lesley Ghost Dragon | May 28, 2021 at 9:11 PM | Reply

    “Terri-fly-ed of the Blogger”
    Doesn’t get any less funny with repeated listenings/viewings.
    Bless you Mr. Melber! xoxo

  14. Fair Witness | May 28, 2021 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    Ouch. Burn. I feel like he’s about as scary as a Disney villain. Guaranteed to terrify 5 and under… which is why the GQP look so pathetic these days. I don’t think they got the memo.

  15. Devraj Ray | May 28, 2021 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    A blog with a 50% illiterate readership. Sounds about right.

  16. Joey Davis | May 28, 2021 at 10:06 PM | Reply

    “The hottest ticket in social media; . . .it will totally redefine the game!”
    BUA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA!!!

  17. Kevin Delaney | May 28, 2021 at 10:23 PM | Reply

    So sad how the US Republican Party has decided to sell their Nation out.

  18. Marcee Christensen | May 28, 2021 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    The “Orange Man” should be soooooo frightened of orange jumpsuits as well should his GOP Retrumplicans……..

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.