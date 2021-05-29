Colossal Failure: Trump’s New Blog Has Less Traffic Than Petfinder | MSNBC

Florida blogger Trump is reportedly very upset after the Washington Post revealed his venture into blogging has been a colossal failure. It has lower traffic than online sites like Delish and Petfinder. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses how Trump is less relevant online than ever before and his claims he will unveil a better online platform in the future. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ).

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

“The Beat with Ari Melber” covers politics, law and culture on MSNBC nightly at 6pm ET, anchored by Emmy-winning journalist and attorney Ari Melber (@arimelber). The Beat focuses on original reporting and in-depth interviews with a wide variety of guests, and was nominated for a 2020 Emmy in the Outstanding Interview category.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#MSNBC #Trump #SocialMedia