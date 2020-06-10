Dr. Irwin Redlener, the Director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University, tells Lawrence O'Donnell he is "afraid" that the "absence" of reliable and comparable coronavirus information will help President Trump create a narrative that benefits him in November. Aired on 6/9/2020.

Columbia University Doctor: Coronavirus ‘Data Chaos Is Creating Political Opportunism’ | MSNBC