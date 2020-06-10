Columbia University Doctor: Coronavirus ‘Data Chaos Is Creating Political Opportunism’ | MSNBC

Dr. Irwin Redlener, the Director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University, tells Lawrence O'Donnell he is "afraid" that the "absence" of reliable and comparable coronavirus information will help President Trump create a narrative that benefits him in November. Aired on 6/9/2020.
Corona virus be like: “Am still here folks, you remember me right?”
@Ron Maxim , that is awesome.
@M F fake antifa and liberal news
@Syndicate25 like the you liberal puppets are you one of the white liberals washing black people’s feet🤣🤣
@Susan Behring people are known to die in hospitals😂😂
Ron Maxim How about you add that number to the 114k covid19 deaths now?! With the massive on-going BLM protests all over the nation – no SD and no mask, a perfect recipe for another 100k ++ And it is still going up, up and away! Just like I said, YOU WATCH!
Remember back in December 2019 and Jan 2020 those videos from China where “leaked” to YouTube and TikTok? It showed people supposedly collapsing in public, convulsing and screaming? Why didn’t any of that happen here in the US and why didn’t we see people with those symptoms?
@meli , so what about the countries and regions without 5g? – which are, you know, most of them.
@meli , 90 ,% of ppl already woke up, but what they can do ???
@NateCubed 5G towers are very safe they realise neutral signals that are detected by your cellphone that help increase speed when downloading apps ect. this has nothing to do with the CoronaVirus WAKE UP.
@Pop Quiz Its a joke, I’m immitating people who actually think that
@Richard Lawrence No. Most people never got on ventilators. Most were never tested and written off as Pneumonia etc.
The systems used to collect Covid data would not pass an IT audit.
tangobayus Asymptomatic cases are still a significant problem, dude. You can not have any symptoms, not feel sick at all, and still be a “Typhoid Mary” for COVID. There’s still quite a lot of evidence reinforcing this phenomenon.
@AtomicSymphonic links?
@itsallfree a all places that have been taken over by zionists
@AtomicSymphonic where is that evidence? let’s see it.
@Hidden Aspects haha, ok, man, ok 🙄
It started in July close to D.C.
And where was the W.H.O during this starting time of the Covid….its their job to watch outbreaks on a world wide scale…….
Being blocked by China and ignored by Trump
They were there, telling us that it cannot pass from human to human. That’s why youtube now censors anyone who posts info that contradicts the WHO, because the WHO is obviously always right and trying to help…
It’s never left!!!
Suzanne Rios Never was here
@Grey Slate prove it.
All the confusion it to push the old normal. Survival of the fittest.
Reading the comments here is so entertaining. When people who do things stop doing them – who’s going to do things for you? Best of luck in 2020.
when you don’t know what data you want, you get crap. PUBLISH THE DATA AND THE MODELS!!!!!!!!!
They can’t do that, then they will lose control of everyone’s fear. The media has to be able to incite a panic or they have zero power.
Jeffrey Justice the data is crap, by design…mock these gov exoerts and next time subcontract to private s3ctor.
What you will not see: numbers of people who died from the coronavirus only – no other health issues such as heart or kidney disease. There is a reason you won’t see it. We all know what that reason is.
I trust these big shot university experts as far as I can throw them. If a person wants medical advice, the best person to go to is the home town family doctor.
The data is published. The heck you’re talking about? It’s not a secret. It’s over here: https://data.humdata.org/m/dataset/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-cases
Funny he mentioned HIV you know the deadly virus that the radical left made it so knowingly infecting someone with it isn’t a felony anymore…
The truth is being silenced!!!! INVESTIGATE
OH so now that the riots have dissipated we are going back to corona scares.
the flip flop is as open&apparent as people waking up to this bullfunky-2020 hindsight,perfect vision & all that…..
Keep up the great work thanks!
PREACHHHHHHH
WTF are talking about the Coronavirus was the reason for the protests around the world then when the thing happened to that guy it just blew a fuse in everyone’s head.
“learn as you go” Now tha’ts something to be confident about………………….NOT!
Thank you for keeping us informed.
Phillip Segretto how does knowing you got crap intel and fake news, make you feel informed?
New Harvard Research on Coronavirus just release this week:
As it has been suspected the Chinese have been covering up on the timeframe of the Coronavirus which this new research shows that it has been Spreading In China since Last August, Harvard Research Indicates.
New research from Harvard and Boston University suggests coronavirus might have been present in China as early as last August and months before the illness was first identified Wuhan in December, but China has dismissed the findings.
KEY FACTS:
1. Harvard and Boston researchers examined satellite data of parking lots across hospitals in Wuhan, alongside online search data on Chinese search engine Baidu for symptoms such as “diarrhea” or “cough”.
2. A rise in online searches for symptoms was spotted, alongside a sharp rise in hospital traffic in August last year, around four months before the virus became officially linked to a seafood market in the city.
3. The researchers say there was a “unique increase” in searches for diarrhea not seen in previous flu seasons, which they say is a “more COVID-19 specific symptom and only shows an association with the current epidemic.”
4. Satellite imagery and online search trends have previously been used to monitor “early indicators of epidemics” and trends that traditional public health bodies may not be aware of, the researchers said.
It’s pretty obvious China brought this virus everywhere. Only a fool wouldn’t know better. They had it way before they informed the WHO
Clearly, the public doesn’t like the truth.
Where’s Bill nye when we need him
yes, we need more clowns to tell us what to do
Covid-19 is the final nail in the coffin
Covid-19 is almost over. Deal with it MSNBC.
Hello boys and girls, today I’ll tell you the story I call; ”The boy who cried wolf.” Once upon a time in a land not far away lived a boy who decided to play a trick on the villagers. He went out into a field and cried, “wolf, wolf.” When the villagers ran out to save him he collapsed in laughter. The next day he did the same thing, crying out, “wolf, wolf.” Again the villagers rushed out to save him, and again he laughed pointing a finger at them, saying; ”I fooled you, I fooled you.” The third day he again cried out; “wolf, wolf,” but the villagers had wised up. Nobody came out to save him, instead the wolf who was watching from a short distance away, and who had earned a law degree by taking night classes, presented the boy with a subpoena to appear in court in a lawsuit brought by the villagers for making false statements. Wasn’t that a fun story children? Tune in tomorrow when I tell the story I call; “The World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and a fellow named Fauci try to trick the villagers by crying out; “Coronavirus, Coronavirus.”