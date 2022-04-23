Recent Post
Bless those fallen angels in Ukraine 🇺🇦 May They Find A Good Path In Life 🤍❤️
@Duane Hall Bye Bye UKRAINE, bye bye EUROPE, bye bye USA, bye bye NATO, bye bye DOLLAR. Now RUSSIA will speak and YOU will listen. RUSSIA POWER. PUTIN BEST OF THE BEST. 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺..
@Vladimir Zelenskiy you know russia is part of europe? Byebye.
Also what are you doing with your life? Is it worth to ruin this world for a few rubles? Its just sad, you deserve better.
My heart breaks for these people. I can’t imagine living through something so devastating. But misinformation is also a weapon used by Putin.
@KKK BS utterly. This region has been part of Ukraine since 1991, champ. Zelensky has only became president in 2019.
God Bless this man and the people in Ukraine. 💛💙💛💙
NWO Theater for Nervous Meat
Praying for ALL suffering that they may find somehow safety and that God help to wipe away there tears and renew there strength & hope. Amen!Amen! Amen!
One man fighting the crimes against humanity. A brave soul and true hero. Bravo.
The ones murdering civilians in Mariupol? Those are the *Azov Battalion* guerrillas. They are the ones receiving American weapons and money. Thanks to The Big Guy.
@Huey Long Admirer How can you even spout such nonsense… That is pathetic
NWO Theater for Nervous Meat
My heart breaks for the people there. I have collected supplies food clothes medicines toiletry 3 truck loads & driven it to another state where it was put on a plane .Where a person is doing humanitarian work over there along side the Red cross Please do what you can people for them If you do not have money to help ‘CNN has places on their website you can help But if you can not pray you can send prayers believe me prayers do work Please pray for the people of Ukraine as well as pray for God to heal Putins wicked heart .Thank you CNN for your coverage & to all the reporters on the ground please stay safe
@Юлий Юлий Они также приветствуют ваших солдат коктейлями Молотова. Российские оккупанты будут изгнаны с Украины. Украину поддерживает большая часть мира. Россия самоизолировалась и стала изгоем. Украина поднимется, чтобы одолеть оккупантов.
I am so PROUD of you!! God will bless your efforts! I am also donating, and constantly sharing information, and asking for donations. I am trying to raise a little money by making jewelry with sunflower charms. I tell people, “ Pls do NOT think your donations are too small, every dollar counts, 5.00 can buy a meal.. etc
@Юлий Юлий flowers coz there so terrified of being killed
@Wahid Ali You have posted in the wrong thread.
🦉.. IGNORANCE IS A POWERFUL WEAPON…🚀
Its sad and shameful to live in a world where the elderly and children suffer cuz I’m ashamed of my humanity while watching 😔
But it’s ok for everyone else to suffer is that what you’re saying? And an elderly man is the cause of the war…
Me also. It’s hard to describe how frustrating it is to see one crazy man cause such grief and destruction and I can’t do a dam thing about it.
WE CAN DO SOMETHING about it!! We can DONATE, we can do FUNDRAISING in our community- schools, churches, YOU can make a change!! We can make a change
Agree with you. If you can’t help with anything, no money, no other means, at least spread the word. Try to persuade people to pay attention, be suspicious with propaganda, or they’re going to find themselves in same situation. Take care.
In America, we have a similar disconnect, between conservative rural areas and more progressive population centers. The embrace of authoritarianism and dismissal of democracy is nearly identical.
@J N we already interpret these things by courts and parliaments tho
Yes, and it’s ironic that the party, promoting authoritarianism, is called “Democratic”. Just like the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea and the German Democratic Republic is/was the opposite of that.
@Gintas Vilkelis Oh boy.
Alexander you are real hero. thank you for your kindness ❤❤❤
My goodness me what a wonderful and brave man and that journalist has earned her salary what a brave woman
🤣
You probably missed his appearance during this past weekend 🤣)
I am trying to guess what he drinks or smokes
Yes i saw that interview. It breaks my heart to see how easy it is to be indoctrinated. My heart goes out to her though. We are all God’s children and deserve to be saved.
Its just tribal because they are ethnically Russian.
Stay safe Clarissa. It’s a catastrophe of unbelievable heights with the price of human life and loss. No one should have to feel the pain and suffering of tragedy. Stay strong UKRAINE!💙💛
@Ella yea no one can see thru that. No one!
Imagine getting your entire home destroyed and still thinking the people who destroyed your house are the ones „looking for a peaceful solution“…
This just shows how far and effective a lie can be pushed…
@Kat M Ukrainian parlament removed yanukovich, not Nuland
@MaBl ahaha 🤣, of course
Kat M
That is actually what happened. Yanukovych was legally impeached by the Ukrainian parliament. He fled from the capital ahead of the impeachment vote.
The vote took place on 22 February 2014, 328 of 447 members of the Ukrainian parliament (~73% of the MPs) voted to remove Viktor Yanukovych from the post of president of Ukraine.
If you know that your president had an option to avoid this then you cant blame the guy.
Oh dear God this is so heartbreaking. I’m 59 living in Canada my Mother who was born in Berlin Germany my Father born in Manitoba, Canada my Grandparents born in Ukrainian. Listen to songs of heart ship the Ukrainian. And hearing stories and the embarrassment and shame my Mom had being German. Mom was very proud of being Canadian. I was at attendance when Mom became Canadian and how she smiled from ear to ear💕 so being educated on both sides . NO WINNERS IN War!!!!!!🇨🇦🇺🇦☮️💕✊✌🏼🙏💕
Here is the tiniest 🎻 playing for you.
God bless Russia and Putin to liberate donbas of the azov Nazi’s
Putin wanted a Truce at Orthodox Easter but zelensky rejected it
@Thomas Armsworthy Jr HAHAHA Best reply ever! 🥳
@Thomas Armsworthy Jr you seem like a lovely person. Keep up your good work to make this world a better place.
God bless him for the human with a heart towards other brothers and sisters of human race. Thank for your bravery’s to help in the time of need! I praying for you and all people’s you are helping to pleas the war zone.
God will watching over y’all.
God the driver needs a medal what an angel fantastic brave man
He should at least be given a good quality vehicle by someone.
@ken adams we are not all multimillionaires like you Ken its inside that counts
“I lost my entire retirement savings, but I don’t blame Enron, they were trying to look out for us little people.” — Nobody Ever
Destoroying people’s lives and homes with the words “we are saving you” – only a devil could make up such an awful plan!!!
@Freeda Peeple the revolution
“Old people don’t change their minds, with rare exception, they just die. Without death, there would not be change.” These old people are prime examples of this.