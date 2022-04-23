Recent Post
Democrats let that genie out the box MLB Georgia
Good luck 😉
Well if I’m quite frank, American math curriculum is a joke to begin with. By 16, students in many countries need to know how to solve differential equations.
@jhon klan no. AP math in US is way easier, pretty much the same curriculum but the tests and hw problems are nowhere near as challenging. In at least Nordic countries the gloves are off and 25-40% of the class is forced to retake all 10 math finals atleast once and a lot of them don’t pass untilthe 3rd try. The biggest problem with American education is that in highscool you need to basically have atleast a 4.2 average to be considered a good student so everything needs to get watered down to keep an expectation of a ”straight A student” achievable. We have hs exit exams that are actually worth a dam and also entrance exams to college so there are many paths where you can study more and offset bad grades. Someone with great grades and ok exit exam gets straight in or someone with even C avg but stellar exit exam gets straight in altho thats very rare because to get good exit exam you need to be a really good student. If you are a C to B- student and dont do well on exit exam then you need to take a college entrance exam as well to get into the best schools and you can repeat all these exams as many times as it takes for you to get in. America needs to just stop babying kids and feel less concerned about making curriculum easy enough to give everyone a B or better if they just show up and do the bare minimum
@Censored Opinions I never heard of “intelligent design” until now. I had to Google it, basically stating there’s a “higher power” that designed what we live in today. Doesn’t make sense to me, I was taught evolutionary theory. Though the Google answer basically stated they’re both explaining the same thing with two different hypothesis. Also, I found out ID was introduced in the 90s so yes I believe I was correct when I said our education has been going downhill. Introducing new theories to already existing theories aren’t always correct but I appreciate the idea to challenge old thoughts. Sounds rubbish though
@Main St Mechanical when I said 90s I meant that’s when it started being taught in school, not when the original idea was created. If that is still wrong, please let me know as I’m going based off of Google. Also, we regurgitate these theories because it’s the best educated guess that could fit. Using your eyes as you say is just as bad as these current theories because either one can never be proven. Our current theories make sense scientifically and are the most sound, which is why we keep using them.
Why would a math book teaching elementary school students have any need to mention Racial Prejudice?!
Don’t know that I buy into all this outrage over Critical Race Theory, but I think word problems about counting apples and oranges would be more appropriate.
@samson kivuyo Look if you just said it’s confusing for kids, that could potentially be a reasonable thing to discuss. But I am not interested in conspiracy theories about teachers & maths textbook suppliers. You are the ones with some weird agenda.
@Ziploc you can find the list, if you just look it up
this is an old book not even relevant to the supposed problem that now exists. Also, this is not a book from a major publisher- probably a friend of DeSantis
@candid bowyer statistics is typically taught in high school and it shouldn’t involve political activist idea of their version of what is considered normal, right, or true
@candid bowyer You ‘don’t’ have a problem with a math equation to calculate how racist a kid is??? To me this CRT crap shouldn’t be in college, let alone primary school.
The most important lesson I learned was BS recognition. Taught at home. Afterwards I could prioritize concepts to decide what was worth my time and effort. Apparently those recognition classes are only given in a small minority of homes.
@Reifugee lol
So last week my 7 yo kid (Male) asked me if he can be a girl. It’s been 2 weeks, today I asked him what he wants to be ?
His Answer: A dinosaur!!!
Don’t tell a Democrat or they’ll hack him up first and ask questions later!
1:44″…Using CRT as the Trojan Horse in education”
Unfortunately, one of the most concise ways that this issue has been encapsulated.
To all the parents burn those text books.
@Catmando CRT isn’t an examination of history, but a lens in which to examine history. In particular, the crux suggests equity is greater than equality.
@Scratchinville Sad … 🙂 Zoe
I live in FL, and from what I’ve seen from my friends, it’s a little disturbing. Several have taken kids out and sent to private schools.
@Sonja Marx So you’re saying they know about the brutal Native American tribal wars?
@HeavyD as a matter of fact, most parents support these bills (parental rights and anti-woke), both, Democrats and Republicans.
@Sonja Marx exactly right; I don’t know a single parent that wants teachers talking to their kids in kindergarten about sexual orientation
@J Briggs you’re really missing the point here.
No one is saying that (homeschooling) is what parents should do as far as an only option. They have made that choice for THEMSELVES to do so. Homeschooling children is a huge responsibility of course. No one is denying that. But, I can guarantee you those of us that have chosen to do so are FULLY capable. It’s not like it’s a split second decision that we have made about our children’s education and future 🤦♀️.
🤣🤣 MEDIA POLITICS 😂 JUST LIKE “INSTAGRAM” WITH ALL THE MARTIAL ARTS … SMDH !!!
From Wikipedia:
Social–emotional learning (SEL) is an educational method that aims to foster social and emotional skills within school curricula. SEL is also referred to as “socio-emotional learning”, “social and emotional learning”, or “social–emotional literacy”. In common practice, SEL emphasizes social and emotional skills to the same degree as other subjects, such as math, science, and reading.
SEL Framework identified by CASEL as CASEL Wheel
The application of SEL (and similar educational theories) within public schools became increasingly controversial in the early 21th century, especially within the United States.
The leading source of information on SEL is the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL).[promotion?]
History
SEL began in the 1960s at the Yale School of Medicine in its Child Study Center. There, Professor James Comer started the Comer School Development Program where he focused on the education systems of low-income African-American communities, particularly the elementary schools in New Haven, Connecticut due to their poor academic report cards. The Comer Development School implemented programs into this school that focused on the social and emotional needs of the students. Soon after, New Haven public schools became the charter for SEL due to their proximity to Yale University.
In 2019, the concept of Transformative Social and Emotional Learning (Transformative SEL, TSEL or T-SEL) was developed. Transformative SEL aims to guide students to “critically examine root causes of inequity, and to develop collaborative solutions that lead to personal, community, and societal well-being.” In 2020, CASEL added information about Transformative SEL to its website, proclaiming it as their “updated definition of SEL”.
Shouldn’t math books just teach math?
No, learning how, when, and where it applies is just as important, if not more. There were no telling how many times I heard phrases, “How will this apply in real life?” Math is literally a second language which is universal, and applies to everything.
No.
@Charles Oliver Time and place. K-3rd grades is NOT the time or the place for sexual content , gender dysfunction or any racial content. That is ALL this new law is about. With good reason. But those with a ulterior motive chose not only to teach but push it on those children who rarely even think about such subjects. These are the predator who need rooted out and done away with. If you or I were to go a playground and speak these things out loud …we would be placed into a prison cell…and should be. But no more than these “teachers” who are doing it under the cover of a “learning experience “.
My God those Kennedy genes run deep. At first glance the face, I immediately thought to myself *He’s GOT to be in the Kennedy clan.* Then I heard/read Tim Shriver.
I know it’s way off topic. Apologies for the interruption.
Teaching “racial prejudice” in a math class? This is why math education in the US is significantly lagging behind other countries…
Yes let’s turn a blind eye to racial prejudice and worry about if Mickey is doing Goofy in a Disney cartoon .
@My Name yawn. Teach math instead of liberal BS how about that. Ffs.
@John Roberts Mathematics.
@My Name Mathematics.
Exactly.
If a privileged white man leaves on the train at 9.45 and arrives 6 hours and 45 min before the Black man who left on the train 2 hours before the privileged white man but because the Black mans train made 5 stops and the privileged white mans train only made 4 stops. If the privileged whitey arrived at 4.25, what time did the unfairly treated Black mans train arrive and whom should he sue to right this injustice?
Does anyone remember when we used to be able to see the dislikes on a video?
👍 Maybe Elon Musk will make that his next project.
What the heck is this BS doing in math books in the first place? It has Nothing to do with math. Particularly K through 3rd grades?
The math teachers now their subject could teach without the books just use state list covered items for the year. Florida must hired teachers from bottom of their class.
yeah… I would have thrown that tripe out too. So a MATH teacher can’t find a graph problem that doesnt include what percentage of people dont like each other?
Interesting that they show pages of books but decline to say which books they are from? Are they even in the books is this all just manufactured to stir things up?
Thanks for the examples, that racial bias by political affiliation was enough to do it for me.. total garbage.. who funded the study that those statistics came from
Don Quixote’s companion, Sancho Panza famously had to correct his jousting knight’s view of ‘giants’ that were yonder, advising him they were in fact simply windmills. In the book, Sancho obviously realises he’s dealing with ignorance, and explains technically how a windmill works, and what it’s for. That the long arms of the giant, are in fact the vanes and the wind by this method is harnessed to make flour. ‘Tilting’ was a word for ‘jousting’. So when one tilts at windmills, one is attacking imaginary enemies. If this seems nuts, it is, but think for a moment, what this fabricating of enemies does for you…they don’t fight back for one thing.
Extract from UK quotes site, makes clear the Republicans have been at this for a long time: ‘The full form of the phrase isn’t used until towards the end of the 19th century; for example, in The New York Times, April 1870:
“They [Western Republicans] have not thus far had sufficient of an organization behind them to make their opposition to the Committee’s bill anything more than tilting at windmills.” ‘
They are used by Desantis here, as an intermediary, and he’s managed to make a simple and small level of basic local government authority, humdrum in nature, become a thing worthy of discussion at the dinner table or in front of the tv – being empowered to choose which math books can be used in schools, has been made into a far more important-seeming power, a thing that can trigger outrage and motivate support.
Critical Race Theory rarely actually seems to surface, and it is never explained or pinned down by such people what it actually is, or the scale of the problem.
Here’s an idea, how about having math books have…… MATH. JUST MATH, WITH NO ADDITIONAL BS.