Covid Vaccines for Sale in Jamaica | TVJ News – Sept 2 2021

I would like to know if Tuftan take the vaccine .
How much a Dem in the parliament take it none
Money for your life! Damn alot of hyenas and crocodiles are in our communities don’t let them have your children and babies!!
Agreed
Talk about paying for something that can give you blood clots and strokes !!!!
Hustlers! Hustlers!!when will this hustle will ever stop in Jamaica
If They Don’t Hustle Will You Feed Them?
Amen! This is so wrong…where are my prayer warriors
@Chanel ChanSoSmooth you saying those doctors that trying to Hustle the poor need to be fed?
R doctors poor n wretched, r they hungry n homeless? This is y Jamaica will always b a miserable place.
@Chanel ChanSoSmooth Where are your moral standards in this matter??
Bandoolooizm seem to be a part of Jamaica’s DNA.
Not in mine because I am so against this
Jesus christ go and sell the devil’s in hell who cause this disease upon the land. Let God arise and let the wicked in the land scattered
Rebuke that vaccine to the pits of hell.the blood of Jesus is against it
In Jesus Name
Poor people can hardly find money to buy flour fe with hungry pick ney them to get something fe eat. Uno a go crazy or what a whole bunch a mad people.
The vaccines are free and this is disgraceful! In a developing country
What is the purpose of the vaccine if it doesn’t prevents or cures.
Then a suh dem desperate fi get vaccinated. No man…
Can anyone say what’s the position with china?
What bothers me is, if the covid virus is a build up of mucus in the lungs and windpipe and wherever, and they say if u do a face steam or inhale hot air it will break down the build up in the lungs, they also say drinking alot of hot fluids break down the mucus. Tell me
Venison Edwards steam with peppermint, Eucalyptus oil, olbas oil or mental crystals in hot water cover with a sheet or blanket inhale and exhale until u feel it in ur lungs, also in the morning get some to knock ur back on both side where ur lungs
lies to break up mucus. I don’t drink cold drink , I drink tea , if u can read up on chamomile tea, cloves and cumin this get rid of toxin out of ur body and fight viruses also the same nettle that scratches us if we passed near to it, read up on nettle it’s a power house to fight viral infections.
It should be Venisa
Don’t take the vaxxx trust in the lord
I have supported a lot of the govt initiatives…but THIS is not right! What about the poor that cannot afford it..also, last i checked its suppose to be FREE!!!!Smh
Ruby it’s all about the money but they are all going to pay for exploiting the poor as the PM so called them. As the scripture stated the wealth of the wicked stored up for the righteous , Proverbs 13:22
These shots are DONATED to Ja, how can govt give them to be sold??? CORRUPTION!
Private doctor’s office and pharmacies should also open during the lockdown because they are essential businesses and not everyone goes to hospital especially in these covid19 times!
So thru mm smith
My doctor is open over lockdown but it’s no good because not one pharmacy within 30 minutes of me was open! It’s insane.
This is a big business and spreading like wild fire
THEY’RE DOING SOME MAJOR EXTORTION IN JAMAICA, DRIVING FEAR INTO EVERYONE FOR A PROFIT
Fear is one of the tools they use to persuade a person.
@Ricardo Graham Exactly
Sandals man i tell you a just the under paid staff dem left fi dem sell.
@Salabie Family how yu know su
Omg! Pay for a vaccination that is free…. Who does that…
Employers have no right to choose on anyone’s behalf! Vaccines are not safe. They do not prevent illness, hospitalization and death, as death is inevitable for ALL.
Same suh, dem tink vaccine a guarentee dem living forever eh aaaaa poor fools dem.
Why at the end of every news u guy got people telling why they take it to convince people
should it be a choice for others to think for themself and not follow the train track ???? So the fear will sell the product now ok peeps it’s your choice to do whatever you chooses
Woe be unto andrew holness & his cabinet. I wonder what they are going to tell god
Something completely free for sale now in Jamaica, gosh life funny but mi still can’t laugh whenever I say so.
In a previous bc, didn’t he say those who come on board to administer the vaccine would be given somewhat of a stipend…wasn’t that what the minister said? So why are people paying now?
What a wicked set of people dem, oh my God am not surprised at all to see this, shame on you all.
Well I guess
has made history once more/…they are the only country selling vaccines
This Vaccine is free!! Why the hell the government of Jamaica allowing this?? This is why I should return to my island and run for Prime minister to give Jamaicans a fair and proper development