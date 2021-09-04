Jamaica’s Covid Fatalities at Record High | TVJ News – Sept 2 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
44 comments
This is what happens to a people who are rebellious.
“Gerns” Hmm OK !
take the vaccine not “took”
@Azen Over but the system responsible fi yuh when you sick an a ga the hospital. If you catch covid stay home den since a your body and choice, not taking a bed from who truly needs it will be your choice too. People nuh understand seh this serious fi true and puss n dog don’t have the same luck. Some wi dead from this while some wi beat it. Get the vaccine an protect yourselves and the family.
@Melody Harris try on know this’ your immune system will NEVER be the same again …so when these DEVILS
engineer their next VIRUS …you will be always taking their vaccines…these people whose running the world is super EVIL you have to make conscious decisions…are you’ll will get trick..
@reel gena real yute I’ll take my chances. Mi haffi work, have two kids and have an elderly in the house as well so I protect myself to make sure I protect them. If I catch it hopefully I have some protection so I don’t end up in hospital in vent or needing oxygen. I don’t know what the evil plan is fi wi like you touch on but I have to give myself a chance to withstand it if mi catch it.
@reel gena real yute dem get buy out
An dem still a party
Hopeless
Our body our choice so gweh
Dem nah stop. Hard ears.
A who a turn off the oxygen ????
Am asking the same question
Good question
They have gotten the deaths up !!! from turning off the oxygen, now telling lies about the deaths caused by covid !!
Mek dem stay deh, unu think this thing discriminate?
My body my choice gweh
Mek dem stay de nu
People whether you take the vaccine or not…you need to have a plan of how you to keep your immunity up, and if you get it how you going to treat with it.
Strongly agree
18 months of Covid-19 and Jamaica and the whole world no dead yet? We need other health related issues data to compare with Covid-19 data. We need vaccine related issues also.
Fake news tvj stop the fear mongering
They should do a report on the people who has died !!!When them turn off the oxygen during the nights at some public health hospitals !!!
@john brown agree with yuh
Remember our health is our responsibility, why are we so rebellious?
Strong agree
🙂
@Mathew Owens nO
Ask again
Always remember keep silent and process
the truth is in your DNA all 7 chakra must be 1 let the universe lead
Well they approved dream weekend and all these things so what unnu expect!!! They wanted all this to happen. Just believe and don’t be blind to all this!
Don’t take the vaccine trust in the lord
People need to arm them self with the lord and the vaccine.
@Mathew Owens don’t take the vaccine
@Mathew Owens Be like the man of God name his name was Job !!! The lord will see you through, is not little temptation Job faced but the bible said that he kept the faith !!
Jesus is the way the truth and the life
I agree with but even the herd in the field. Were created by god for our health and mediation. But mankind choose pill and vaccine because of money.
@Mathew Owens I’m so sad and angry with what is going on with these vaccine
How do we know the difference kill between the covid, and delta variant?
C.1.2 is on the way.
Every night TVJ try convince people to take the vaccine it’s your choice as an individual
Jamaica wata dong.
people try the VERVINE bush please
How to lie with statistics is a god book to read, bill gates approves it…. Operation mockingbird
What the f..k you talking about you see something on Facebook and believe just like that a so yu easy to believe everything. Go to the morgue and check for yourself and don’t let nobody trick you.