D.C. Prosecutor Contradicts Ivanka On Inaugural Committee Overpayment To Trump Hotel | Rachel Maddow

Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine explains that contrary to the claims of Ivanka Trump, evidence in his lawsuit shows that Donald Trump's Presidential Inaugural Committee knowingly overpaid to use the Trump Hotel. Aired on 12/4/2020.
Her Daddy’s proud of his little grifter.
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Like father, like daughter, disgraceful, still the boot to these crooks.
DRAIN THIS SWUMP!
@geisha girl Your comment is priceless
@-k- – And take that effeminate looking husband of hers with her.
@Nota Bene Great album! 🙂
daddy’s little girl-friend is as crooked as daddy. trump would be proud of her if he could see past himself
Her aunt said ivanka is a Mini Trump!
Trump’s sister said Ivanka is a little Donald. Since Don loves himself so much…his disgusting comments about his daughter just sounds like a sick fantasy to do himself. Ive seen proud parents gloat over thier children in love and adoration but this isnt that. Trump doesnt show love unless its for a camera then its ham time. Sick little man. I didnt like him even b4 he was 🤮 president cuz he was a liar and a failed business man and only out for conning others. He was called a con-artist by other millionaires and the complains worldwide about his failed business and not paying what is due. Never shown his taxes and when he does he didnt pay nada. Hes been evading since day one and the more the monster beats on his chest, the closer your striking more truth he cannot handle. Jan 20th fast forward plz. I can skip 45 days.
@Jamie Neace Well said!👌🏾
@Tiff Turg Not if the people can help it. The last 4 years were a nightmare for most Americans. I think we will fight our hardest to keep that creep and his family out of the WH.
Don junior siphoned off cash from a children’s cancer charity to the Trump foundation.
Seems like the trumps just keep fleecing the administration and his followers…blatant rip off on a massive scale
@Angels Existence your absolutely right they are adults who make choices. I’m so grateful I have the clarity to see the Truth about the Trumps. They are con artists, grifters, thieves, what ever you want to call them.
It is people paying bribes for the favor and protection of a corrupt dictator. The use of charities and other schemes to evade taxes by bribers and Trump and his cronies.
Only victims are us fellow Americans…and the cause of justice
An addiction to money must be like an addiction to hard drugs. One would always need more to “feel good.”
@GamingDemigodXIII The hate is so strong and real that they can’t separate themselves from it long enough to look & listen to TRUTH & REASON
@Angels Existence Republican Senators are to BLAME ALSO, after all these Senators allow this f’ing charade to continue when that Clown should of been totally impeached out of Office.
It doesn’t sound like a”Market rate” it sounds like the TrumpCONing family, doing dirty business with taxpayers money
He is “poor” in everything, spirit, humanity, sanity, AND anything else that one would expect from a “normal,” intelligent, human being.
@Barry Goldwater profit? Bullcrap.
Profits get taxed klown.
750 dollars tax means NO PROFIT.
@stripey tawney so they made so much money that they didn’t make any money and it can’t be taxed but you haven’t seen the tax returns but he’s rich and poor, right?
GermAmerican mafia 😂😂🍺🍺🍺🍺
@Barry Goldwater let me help you fanboi. Donnie blowhard is not rich. He is a failed real estate salesman.
Rich or poor is Jr high level understanding. Buying a million dollar property with a million dollar loan means ZERO net worth. The debit cancels the deposit.
It’s snake oil. Puffery.
That’s the point of 750 bucks tax owed. You simp, even long term capital gains is 15%. You unnasand percent? Per hundred.
He is posing. No substance.
Liabilities exceed assets.
In your.language- fake rich.
greed and lying are 2 things the trump family excel in 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
It’s the family’s DNA!
@Your Dads Boyfriend hhh get in jail where u belong .. hhh PERIOD “”😱😩😫😎😎😎
@Neifekoa Taukeiaho is that your kinky fantasy? LOL, dream on tiny trump mushroom snowflake!!!
❄❄❄👊😂👍❄❄❄
Don’t forget about cruelty. Trump and his treasonous regime are criminally cruel to the people of the United States.
@Stephanie Graham You leftist parasite cultist pigs are out of your minds.
Someone tell Ivanka that these folks deal in hard facts, not delusions.
@fabainful Trump doesn’t know the difference. He’ll most likely try to use the pardon power anyway as some complete absolution of any wrongdoing.
Doh hok
https://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
oh good
jago singh They are all hired of same feather and fleet together.
I hope prosecutors know the pardon laws because some people seem to be questioning them.
She’ll be trying something brand new next year: Life behind bars, and it’s got nothing to do with booze…..
Daughter of man trying to sell presidental pardons, lies to the press… and water is wet
This water conversation is absolutely riveting.
@Florence Julius I didn’t know you like to get wet.
@Shaunamarie I know and I can’t wait!!!! While the world celebrates New years January 1st our new year don’t stat until January 20th when the trash is put out🤗
There’s no evidence that Trump made an attempt to sell pardons. From what I gather, there was no actual attempt by the convicted man’s attorneys to put forth a bribe. There was some discussion of making a campaign contribution but it never went anywhere, and he served 2 years, and is now free. I hate Trump, but it doesn’t sound like the issue in this case was Trump’s behavior.
Scientist report that preliminary findings indicate that the sky appears to be blue to the average human
Government is of, for and by the people…
Not of, for and by the corporation
It’s happening, but it seems, 70 million supporters don’t mind it.
Except that nowadays it is exactly for corporations.
Haven’t you heard? Corporations ARE people. I’ll quote a bumper sticker I saw “I’ll believe corporations are people when Texas executes one “
Goh hok
https://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
oh good
Wouldn’t that be nice?
The world’s greatest dictators always pay themselves first. The Trump Crime Family is no exception.
@Popeye-Polly & Sweetpea look at your gullible neighbors
@Dr. Funk @Parris Price: This came as a surprise to me! I got this information off of Google… Trump’s political affiliations-
Republican Party: 1987-1999, 2009-2011, 2012 to present
Independent: 2011-2012
Democratic Party: 2001-2009
Reform: 1999-2001
He has has more political affiliations than wives….
@Popeye-Polly & Sweetpea that certainly raises eyebrows. Trump uses politics like he uses everything and everyone else. I blame the creators of the apprentice.
@Dr. Funk They are not only ones to blame… trump is sick 🤕. It has become more & more obvious since he said he had COVID. I think that was fake.
What’s Joe Biden doing? Oh, telling his son to put the meth pipe down. What’s Hillary doing? Oh, wait, she deleted 33k Emails already and didnt answer 300 phone calls from special forces in Benghazi. What’s Kamala Harris doing? Uh, nothing actually. She got less than 1% of the primary vote. LOL You drones want to get rid of guns, give up free speech, turn a blind eye to facts because your enjoying a sense of moral superiority. You morons cant see past your own noses. Get ready for the great meltdown. Trump is going to win. Oh, bet your local brainwashing program didn’t talk about that. You’re too stupid to research for yourself or you’re complicit in your arrogance. Either way, enjoy this charade now, because it’s short lived.
The apples do not fall far from their tree. The whole lot of them – GRIFTERS!
“I think if this country gets any kinder or gentler, it’s literally going to cease to exist.”
― The Donald @ Playboy, March 1990
From the looks of things it looks like the apples may have hit every branch on the way down.
@Jason Bickford 😂🤣😆😜😊
THIEVES THIEVES TRAMPS AND THIEVES WE HEAR FROM THE PEOPLE OF THE TOWN
So appropriate! I can hear Cher singing this😃
How bout 🎵thieves thieves 🎼tramp’s (I mean) trump’s are thieves we hear in the news🎶almost every day!!
Sounds like there is going to be a massive cleanup on aisle 45.
Someone will have to pay for the mess.
Take a wild guess as to who the “someone(s)” will be.
That entire family is crooked.
@Thurston howe the 3rd a leftist aristocrat ? Maybe I will see a virgin unicorn soon …
@John Swo Not in prison. They will have separate cells
Yes, more crooked than a barrel full of 🐟 fish hooks.
@Raphaël Romain How do you know that?
@Raphaël Romain and every other politician that ever lived
The innocent are judged by their virtues, Nuff said.
..not “nuff said”..please explain this concept and source if you’re
able frankie makinster
So you think the Trump family is all virtuous and good and do no wrong? Or are you making the glass house arguement that because everyone does bad things they should be excused? Either way the law doesnt support that but ok. “Nuff said”
@C’est Moi try this- ever heard someone called out as a “goody 2 shoes”? That’s being judged by your virtues. Or “nerd”, or “bookworm” or “environmentalist”. 4 traits no spawn of the loser will ever be guilty of displaying! There, fixed it.
The trumps mugging everyone off again. Corrupt family.
The Corrumps.
And these are the folks that start “lock them up” chants on others, this is one pathetic group
FAIR PUNISHMENT
john dowers Family of crime.
Biden’s?
So she’s definately a liar like her Father ? and definately a grifter like her Father ? …got it (like we didn’t already know )
The Tritlers strike again. Worst family on the planet.
Dysfunctional…..codependent……..enabling………and Narcissistic.
Four years ago I gave Ivanka the benefit of the doubt, but she is a complete phony, just like her father and brothers.
There is nothing beautiful about this woman.
@Vampire Slayer , It’s not just Ivanka, it’s all 3 of the older kids. They’re all grifters, cheats, and cons, that were trained by 3rd generation professional grifter, “Don the Con”. The apples fell right next to the trunk of the tree. It’s like it’s in their DNA. Time will tell if Tiffany and Baron inherited those same traits.
Oh wait a minute where’s Ivanka’s laptop again? … let “inspector” Giuliani be in charge of finding it … Go grampire.
Propjoe10 These are COVID a strands that no one knew as he puts. Really dirty and dangerous to humanity.
@watchin’ it Third generation…exactly.
Marla Maples took Tiffany to California as a child. She seems to be better than the rest.
Taught by her crooked dad! The whole family is crooked..
They started their ‘capitalize on the presidency’ scheme on day one.
Not surprising. Every time we hear of something like the Trump base getting behind his “rigged” and “fraud” claims towards the election, shortly thereafter reports emerge Trump is attempting to commercialize and monetize them. He turned a lost election into a $170+ million dollar grift of his base for “legal fees”. His motivations since coming down the escalator have been to clear his debts and achieve actual billionaire status for he dies. His followers claim “fake news” and look the other way. They refuse to acknowledge the fact we are pointing to them being robbed not ourselves. Their logic is absolutely absurd. We have zero to gain from warning his base. Since the election we also have zero to lose from them ignoring it.
They sure did
Your damm right they did. The Trumps have pulled the biggest Scam in history on the United States of America. It’s so disgusting , They should all be locked up along with his other little helpers , McConnell Graham Cruz ,they were all complacent in what all Trump was doing. They should all be in jail not in the Senate.
Even if they have pardons, it doesn’t mean they have immunity from investigation. First let all their scams come to light. After that we’ll see which they are pardoned for and which give them jail time.
Enough is enough, these crooks have to be held accountable and tossed in jail.