D.C. Prosecutor Contradicts Ivanka On Inaugural Committee Overpayment To Trump Hotel | Rachel Maddow

December 5, 2020

December 5, 2020

 

Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine explains that contrary to the claims of Ivanka Trump, evidence in his lawsuit shows that Donald Trump's Presidential Inaugural Committee knowingly overpaid to use the Trump Hotel. Aired on 12/4/2020.
93 Comments on "D.C. Prosecutor Contradicts Ivanka On Inaugural Committee Overpayment To Trump Hotel | Rachel Maddow"

93 Comments on "D.C. Prosecutor Contradicts Ivanka On Inaugural Committee Overpayment To Trump Hotel | Rachel Maddow"

  1. Dann Marceau | December 4, 2020 at 2:35 AM | Reply

    Her Daddy’s proud of his little grifter.

  2. 1stshepherd | December 4, 2020 at 2:44 AM | Reply

    daddy’s little girl-friend is as crooked as daddy. trump would be proud of her if he could see past himself

    • Agapito! | December 4, 2020 at 8:20 AM | Reply

      Her aunt said ivanka is a Mini Trump!

    • Jamie Neace | December 4, 2020 at 9:14 AM | Reply

      Trump’s sister said Ivanka is a little Donald. Since Don loves himself so much…his disgusting comments about his daughter just sounds like a sick fantasy to do himself. Ive seen proud parents gloat over thier children in love and adoration but this isnt that. Trump doesnt show love unless its for a camera then its ham time. Sick little man. I didnt like him even b4 he was 🤮 president cuz he was a liar and a failed business man and only out for conning others. He was called a con-artist by other millionaires and the complains worldwide about his failed business and not paying what is due. Never shown his taxes and when he does he didnt pay nada. Hes been evading since day one and the more the monster beats on his chest, the closer your striking more truth he cannot handle. Jan 20th fast forward plz. I can skip 45 days.

    • Deidera Williams | December 4, 2020 at 10:32 AM | Reply

      @Jamie Neace Well said!👌🏾

    • Despina Kollas | December 4, 2020 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      @Tiff Turg Not if the people can help it. The last 4 years were a nightmare for most Americans. I think we will fight our hardest to keep that creep and his family out of the WH.

    • Hugh Jaanus | December 4, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

      Don junior siphoned off cash from a children’s cancer charity to the Trump foundation.

  3. Liz Hannan | December 4, 2020 at 3:00 AM | Reply

    Seems like the trumps just keep fleecing the administration and his followers…blatant rip off on a massive scale

    • Susan | December 4, 2020 at 2:47 PM | Reply

      @Angels Existence your absolutely right they are adults who make choices. I’m so grateful I have the clarity to see the Truth about the Trumps. They are con artists, grifters, thieves, what ever you want to call them.

    • PA Rose | December 4, 2020 at 2:48 PM | Reply

      It is people paying bribes for the favor and protection of a corrupt dictator. The use of charities and other schemes to evade taxes by bribers and Trump and his cronies.
      Only victims are us fellow Americans…and the cause of justice

    • Patricia Johnson | December 4, 2020 at 5:33 PM | Reply

      An addiction to money must be like an addiction to hard drugs. One would always need more to “feel good.”

    • Called N'Chosen | December 4, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

      @GamingDemigodXIII The hate is so strong and real that they can’t separate themselves from it long enough to look & listen to TRUTH & REASON

    • sue mcgovern | December 4, 2020 at 11:20 PM | Reply

      @Angels Existence Republican Senators are to BLAME ALSO, after all these Senators allow this f’ing charade to continue when that Clown should of been totally impeached out of Office.

  4. NO-ORWELLIAN Dystopia | December 4, 2020 at 3:02 AM | Reply

    It doesn’t sound like a”Market rate” it sounds like the TrumpCONing family, doing dirty business with taxpayers money

    • Margaret Williams | December 4, 2020 at 12:43 PM | Reply

      He is “poor” in everything, spirit, humanity, sanity, AND anything else that one would expect from a “normal,” intelligent, human being.

    • stripey tawney | December 4, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

      @Barry Goldwater profit? Bullcrap.
      Profits get taxed klown.
      750 dollars tax means NO PROFIT.

    • Barry Goldwater | December 4, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

      @stripey tawney so they made so much money that they didn’t make any money and it can’t be taxed but you haven’t seen the tax returns but he’s rich and poor, right?

    • Gato 008 | December 4, 2020 at 6:03 PM | Reply

      GermAmerican mafia 😂😂🍺🍺🍺🍺

    • stripey tawney | December 4, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

      @Barry Goldwater let me help you fanboi. Donnie blowhard is not rich. He is a failed real estate salesman.
      Rich or poor is Jr high level understanding. Buying a million dollar property with a million dollar loan means ZERO net worth. The debit cancels the deposit.
      It’s snake oil. Puffery.
      That’s the point of 750 bucks tax owed. You simp, even long term capital gains is 15%. You unnasand percent? Per hundred.
      He is posing. No substance.
      Liabilities exceed assets.
      In your.language- fake rich.

  5. 5cloudwalker | December 4, 2020 at 3:03 AM | Reply

    greed and lying are 2 things the trump family excel in 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

  6. jago singh | December 4, 2020 at 3:11 AM | Reply

    Someone tell Ivanka that these folks deal in hard facts, not delusions.

  7. Big Boomer | December 4, 2020 at 3:17 AM | Reply

    Daughter of man trying to sell presidental pardons, lies to the press… and water is wet

    • CaliBorn73 | December 4, 2020 at 12:51 PM | Reply

      This water conversation is absolutely riveting.

    • Dr. Funk | December 4, 2020 at 12:58 PM | Reply

      @Florence Julius I didn’t know you like to get wet.

    • Brandi Kolasa | December 4, 2020 at 1:12 PM | Reply

      @Shaunamarie I know and I can’t wait!!!! While the world celebrates New years January 1st our new year don’t stat until January 20th when the trash is put out🤗

    • Perle Demenia | December 4, 2020 at 1:20 PM | Reply

      There’s no evidence that Trump made an attempt to sell pardons. From what I gather, there was no actual attempt by the convicted man’s attorneys to put forth a bribe. There was some discussion of making a campaign contribution but it never went anywhere, and he served 2 years, and is now free. I hate Trump, but it doesn’t sound like the issue in this case was Trump’s behavior.

    • Alexander Briggs | December 5, 2020 at 12:15 AM | Reply

      Scientist report that preliminary findings indicate that the sky appears to be blue to the average human

  8. John Brown | December 4, 2020 at 3:20 AM | Reply

    Government is of, for and by the people…
    Not of, for and by the corporation

  9. Buckeyecat2002 | December 4, 2020 at 3:49 AM | Reply

    The world’s greatest dictators always pay themselves first. The Trump Crime Family is no exception.

    • henri matisse | December 4, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      @Popeye-Polly & Sweetpea look at your gullible neighbors

    • Popeye-Polly & Sweetpea | December 4, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      @Dr. Funk @Parris Price: This came as a surprise to me! I got this information off of Google… Trump’s political affiliations-

      Republican Party: 1987-1999, 2009-2011, 2012 to present
      Independent: 2011-2012
      Democratic Party: 2001-2009
      Reform: 1999-2001

      He has has more political affiliations than wives….

    • Dr. Funk | December 4, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      @Popeye-Polly & Sweetpea that certainly raises eyebrows. Trump uses politics like he uses everything and everyone else. I blame the creators of the apprentice.

    • Popeye-Polly & Sweetpea | December 4, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      @Dr. Funk They are not only ones to blame… trump is sick 🤕. It has become more & more obvious since he said he had COVID. I think that was fake.

    • Bass Mekanik | December 4, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      What’s Joe Biden doing? Oh, telling his son to put the meth pipe down. What’s Hillary doing? Oh, wait, she deleted 33k Emails already and didnt answer 300 phone calls from special forces in Benghazi. What’s Kamala Harris doing? Uh, nothing actually. She got less than 1% of the primary vote. LOL You drones want to get rid of guns, give up free speech, turn a blind eye to facts because your enjoying a sense of moral superiority. You morons cant see past your own noses. Get ready for the great meltdown. Trump is going to win. Oh, bet your local brainwashing program didn’t talk about that. You’re too stupid to research for yourself or you’re complicit in your arrogance. Either way, enjoy this charade now, because it’s short lived.

  10. Tanya Jackson-Smith | December 4, 2020 at 3:52 AM | Reply

    The apples do not fall far from their tree. The whole lot of them – GRIFTERS!

  11. Tonny Stalk | December 4, 2020 at 3:53 AM | Reply

    THIEVES THIEVES TRAMPS AND THIEVES WE HEAR FROM THE PEOPLE OF THE TOWN

  12. Jerome Lund | December 4, 2020 at 3:56 AM | Reply

    Sounds like there is going to be a massive cleanup on aisle 45.
    Someone will have to pay for the mess.

  13. G S | December 4, 2020 at 4:00 AM | Reply

    That entire family is crooked.

  14. Frankie Makinster | December 4, 2020 at 4:17 AM | Reply

    The innocent are judged by their virtues, Nuff said.

    • C'est Moi | December 4, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

      ..not “nuff said”..please explain this concept and source if you’re
      able frankie makinster

    • BadWeatherGaming | December 4, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

      So you think the Trump family is all virtuous and good and do no wrong? Or are you making the glass house arguement that because everyone does bad things they should be excused? Either way the law doesnt support that but ok. “Nuff said”

    • Reigning Cats | December 4, 2020 at 6:26 PM | Reply

      @C’est Moi try this- ever heard someone called out as a “goody 2 shoes”? That’s being judged by your virtues. Or “nerd”, or “bookworm” or “environmentalist”. 4 traits no spawn of the loser will ever be guilty of displaying! There, fixed it.

  15. john dowers | December 4, 2020 at 4:27 AM | Reply

    The trumps mugging everyone off again. Corrupt family.

  16. Shadow sun | December 4, 2020 at 5:29 AM | Reply

    So she’s definately a liar like her Father ? and definately a grifter like her Father ? …got it (like we didn’t already know )

  17. Propjoe10 | December 4, 2020 at 5:59 AM | Reply

    The Tritlers strike again. Worst family on the planet.

    • Vampire Slayer | December 4, 2020 at 9:55 AM | Reply

      Dysfunctional…..codependent……..enabling………and Narcissistic.
      Four years ago I gave Ivanka the benefit of the doubt, but she is a complete phony, just like her father and brothers.
      There is nothing beautiful about this woman.

    • watchin' it | December 4, 2020 at 10:32 AM | Reply

      @Vampire Slayer , It’s not just Ivanka, it’s all 3 of the older kids. They’re all grifters, cheats, and cons, that were trained by 3rd generation professional grifter, “Don the Con”. The apples fell right next to the trunk of the tree. It’s like it’s in their DNA. Time will tell if Tiffany and Baron inherited those same traits.

    • Casanova B | December 4, 2020 at 11:25 AM | Reply

      Oh wait a minute where’s Ivanka’s laptop again? … let “inspector” Giuliani be in charge of finding it … Go grampire.

    • Farnaz Ganjeizadeh | December 4, 2020 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      Propjoe10 These are COVID a strands that no one knew as he puts. Really dirty and dangerous to humanity.

    • Vampire Slayer | December 4, 2020 at 12:08 PM | Reply

      @watchin’ it Third generation…exactly.
      Marla Maples took Tiffany to California as a child. She seems to be better than the rest.

  18. Jim Miller | December 4, 2020 at 6:04 AM | Reply

    Taught by her crooked dad! The whole family is crooked..

  19. Kruitvat | December 4, 2020 at 8:18 AM | Reply

    They started their ‘capitalize on the presidency’ scheme on day one.

    • Robert Schumann | December 4, 2020 at 2:04 PM | Reply

      Not surprising. Every time we hear of something like the Trump base getting behind his “rigged” and “fraud” claims towards the election, shortly thereafter reports emerge Trump is attempting to commercialize and monetize them. He turned a lost election into a $170+ million dollar grift of his base for “legal fees”. His motivations since coming down the escalator have been to clear his debts and achieve actual billionaire status for he dies. His followers claim “fake news” and look the other way. They refuse to acknowledge the fact we are pointing to them being robbed not ourselves. Their logic is absolutely absurd. We have zero to gain from warning his base. Since the election we also have zero to lose from them ignoring it.

    • Deirdre Jones | December 4, 2020 at 2:19 PM | Reply

      They sure did

    • Aleisa Etheridge | December 4, 2020 at 4:11 PM | Reply

      Your damm right they did. The Trumps have pulled the biggest Scam in history on the United States of America. It’s so disgusting , They should all be locked up along with his other little helpers , McConnell Graham Cruz ,they were all complacent in what all Trump was doing. They should all be in jail not in the Senate.

    • Kruitvat | December 4, 2020 at 4:20 PM | Reply

      Even if they have pardons, it doesn’t mean they have immunity from investigation. First let all their scams come to light. After that we’ll see which they are pardoned for and which give them jail time.

  20. Antonio L. | December 4, 2020 at 9:19 AM | Reply

    Enough is enough, these crooks have to be held accountable and tossed in jail.

