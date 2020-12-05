How Best To Convince Public Of Vaccine’s Safety? | Morning Joe | MSNBC

Doctors Paul Offit and Nahid Bhadelia join Morning Joe to discuss how to best convince Americans to take the coming Covid-19 vaccines once they are available to the public. Aired on 12/04/2020.
Man i would not want to be Ruby Freeman or her daughter. Right now.Yikes
Take it if you want. My body my choice as you all say
Maybe they should start with signing a notice of liability, if they think it is safe?
EXACTLY! If they don’t believe in the safety of their product why should we?
Tikkun Olam, Science Tikkun, are REAL.
GOOGLE THESE TERMS! TELL EVERYONE!!!
Noahide.org
what a concept! liability for your toxic product. that would sure change the plot!
Roh hok
https://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
oh good
Instead they’ll just force your kids to get it in order for them to stay in pubic schools that teach kids to hate America.
poor choice of words. How do we “convince” the public that this is safe?
Why not show us
@Guru And this information came from where, exactly?
@Big Daddy Don Alternative?
That’s a waste of time. What’s to stop a politician to pretend they are “taking the vaccine” on video, while only getting a placebo saline injection? And even if they DO take a real vaccine, they could be getting a higher quality vaccine, while the general public gets the poor quality ones. A vaccine is a complex product that requires a very high level of quality control. It’s very easy to say the vaccine in general is “safe” while the factory pumps out defective junk. Especially when there is liability protection for the company.
It is not safe period!!!!!!!!!!!
@Peter Belanger You either trust your government or you don’t. If you don’t, you can vote them out. If you don’t even trust the alternative, then leave the country and become an asylum seeker. (Others around the world have to, but not usually because they’re being invited to take a vaccine.) Alternatively you can stop reading conspiracy theories and use your common sense.
Lol, still not taking it.
First tell the truth about Covid. When medical research centers, hospitals and other experts try, their research videos are immediately taken off the air.
Yeah you want us to believe that in 10 months they created a vaccine thats 95% effective when they’ve been working on flu vaccines for 70 YEARS and its only 40% effective..come on man
Tell dr Paul to shove it into all his family members and their kids first. In front of the world and with people on staff to make sure you don’t switch the needles with saline. That’s how.
“believe us, we’ve never lied to you!”
Let’s have Obama & thems kids & Grandkids get vaccinated live on tv…show us it’s safe 4 our kids, too. But I wouldn’t doubt a small invisible inked tattoo that shines under black light 2 prove Uve been vaccinated
Ah yes Dr Proffit, he’s believable. NOT!
I don’t get a flu shot every year. Why would I get a vaccine shot
Title should be how to best convince public to mindlessly DO AS YOURE FKN TOLD!!!!!!
I’m not taking any vaccine provided by this gov’t, ever!!!!!
First step for the NWO: everyone needs new technology injected into them.
Rumor has it these vaccines have an ingredient in them called Luciferase (Lucifer) which is an ingredient that glows in the dark. Now why would they put something like this in a vaccine (tracking device maybe). They throw there demonic evil in our faces and laugh at us. There’s another ingredient called DARPA Hydrogel (funded by Bill Gates). Look it up. It’ll be used to effectively turn people into walking traceable cellphones. RIP to your bio data and individual autonomy. DO NOT TRUST THE GOVERNMENT, MEDIA OR BIG PHARMA THEY DO NOT WANT YOU HEALTHY!!!
Stop spreading this false news about vaccines and mask wearing!
its offical, this guy is scaring people, wtf! now i dont trust it!
You cant convince us. Take it yourself.
Don’t convince them. If they don’t want to take it, no problem.
Trump and his Mafia family and Moscow Mitch is guilty of treason, (owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000;) Georgia Republicans -“Don’t vote for the Republicans in Georgia” Republicans Election has already been decided you lost, your top Republican officials are telling you not to vote in the Georgia runoff maybe listen to them ? #stoptrumpCOUP #trumptreason Trump is still president and 100% responsible for these deaths from Covid , stop the trump virus COUP ,all of trumps money comes from Russia , all the proof is in Trumps taxes still not released
@Harris Biden 2020 WON !!! I notice you put Harris first. At least you admit that Biden won’t survive his frist term. Too bad you’re still a low IQ moron.
@Harris Biden 2020 WON !!! You forget Pelosi and Schumer, why blast Trump’s family? If you don’t like Trump thats fine but why insult his family along?
It’s safe for sure, it also comes with a neat little RIFD. Enjoy being tagged as one of the herd 😉
Exactly – Rumor has it these vaccines have an ingredient in them called Luciferase (Lucifer) which is an ingredient that glows in the dark. Now why would they put something like this in a vaccine (tracking device maybe). They throw there demonic evil in our faces and laugh at us. There’s another ingredient called DARPA Hydrogel (funded by Bill Gates). Look it up. It’ll be used to effectively turn people into walking traceable cellphones. RIP to your bio data and individual autonomy. DO NOT TRUST THE GOVERNMENT, MEDIA OR BIG PHARMA THEY DO NOT WANT YOU HEALTHY!!!
WOW…just dropped a lets talk video covering this exact topic ‼️