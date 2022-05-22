56 comments

    3. Why would he need to be responsible for something woman can flush down a toilet if they chose to

      Reply

  3. Pennsylvania is one of the birthplaces of Democracy. I believe the people there will choose Democracy over Mastriano in a landslide.

    Reply

    1. @Jeff V Watch, go tell other democrats that despite food shortages and world poverty doubling and supply chain issues, there was not excess starvation, and to think there was is ridiculous and means you’re a unrecoverable soul conspiracy nut talking about flat earth. Not even the majority of Dems argue with that fact, they say it was because of covid not the lockdowns, but disputing that it happened actually is way out leftfield like talking about flatearth

      Reply

  4. at last! Shapiro is a fighter for our rights! He needs to win, or even better, the people need him to win!

    Reply

  5. 200 Republicans voting against easing the baby formula shortage. It’s not about life, it’s about owing the Libs.

    Reply

    1. @Brandon West because masking up gives you some protection. And it is governments in each nation that decide the level of protection for the people there, not some global agency. He WHO. Can only make suggestions

      Reply

  6. I am a strong Democratic man and how anyone can actually think that voting for insurrectionists and traitors is reasonable is unbelievable.

    Reply

    1. @Brandon West bots and spammers aren’t even arguing
      There is some hate speech and flat out lies that are deleted
      Hate speech isn’t really an argument, and lies are often pretty easy to disprove
      So um, your argument is pretty baseless

      Reply

    2. @Belly Dancer Em No it’s usually names of studies on NIH govt website or links to govt websites, local news channels or links to old videos, anything containing certain topics or words they delete

      Reply

    3. @Brandon West yeah, I’m finding that highly unlikely, because I have posted that stuff, and they were never deleted. Take your lies elsewhere

      Reply

  7. Shapiro for Gov! 👏💙. As a Pennsy girl, I will be stumping for Shapiro this election. He’s been an outstanding AG, and is a highly intelligent, logical, empathetic and strong person, based on every time I’ve heard him speak.

    Reply

  9. I live in Missouri and I’d vote for Mr. Shapiro! I pray that the good people of Pennsylvania elect a man who cares about all of them not a nut endorsed by that crook Donald Trump!

    Reply

  10. Here in New Mexico our Democratic governor and Democratic legislature is providing assistance to most New Mexicans to help them pay for gas. Any Republican in our state who screams that this is socialism, please return your check.

    Reply

  11. I wish Jose would speak plainly. He’s such a lovely man and it sounds like he’s reading something rather than talking from the heart. We will be up the creek in PA if GOP gets in power. The GOP is ruining our state.

    Reply

  12. “they’re hurting and they deserve it”
    Ohh boy I don’t think that came out the way he meant it to

    Reply

  13. From Nazi Germany to Mussolini’s Italy, fascist regimes shared an early target: Women.

    “The fascists passed laws criminalizing abortion both for doctors performing, for people providing information for women seeking,” professor Anne Wingenter says.

    Women’s rights, even a woman’s purpose, were narrowed to one goal: Advancing the greatness of the state.

    “For the fascists, the main role of women was to be the mothers of many children, ideally the mothers of many future soldiers,” professor Anne Wingenter says.

    Reply

  14. ❤ 💙 💜 💖 Future Governor of my great state of PA. No way that nut job is getting into office.

    Reply

  16. Growing the economy, giving parents school choice and safe communities huh? . More like highest inflation in a generation, backing teachers unions against students, and the highest crime in decades in Philly. You’ve failed on every count with the help of your liberal friends. You are the extreme choice for PA Governor.

    Reply

  18. Just curious of how the election would have turned out if Pennsylvania hadn’t changed their election laws to suit the Democrats in 2020

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.