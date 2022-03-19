Recent Post
85 comments
Surprised they have deployable hypersonics.
Good move by Russia, orders are on the way from India.
@Vincent Ramirez the United States technology is highly overrated
KINDA LIKE WITH KIM JONG UN=HE SPENDS BILLIONS ON HIGH TECH WEAPONS WHILE HIS PEOPLE STARVE TO DEATH ON BOWLS 🥣 OF RICE 🍚!!💯💯
@Vincent Ramirez War is war the u.s was using drones against talibans armed only with old toyota pick up trucks and rusty ak47s
They do not. They have yet to pull out any of their “cutting edge” tech and I’m guessing it’s because none of it works yet. This hypersonic weapon is actually a modified space rocket stage strapped to a jet. They cobbled it together to say they had the first hypersonic weapon. It’s not accurate and I doubt it has anything close to the range they says it has. The only thing it does well is go very fast.
It’s not about speed or destruction, it’s about their willingness to invest such advanced weapons. Putin is ready to repeat syria
@TF2 Gaming you must really be gullible? Putin is lying just like he did with crimea anyone with a brain knows that
@snipman 80 NATO never invades Russia, but Russia has been invading its neighbors in the past 15 years. Unless of course Russia sees NATO expansion as an invasion of territories belongs to Russia, then this would already been a problem. Putin knew NATO would *never* invade Russia, this is about taking back Ukraine so it will not continue develop its Democracy as an political alternative to Russian people living in Russia.
Putin is the only one helping Syria. Your point?
@Timo van Tiel Sorry, I can’t understand you. Who is another and who is the same?
Putin isn’t just on the wrong side of history, he’s on the wrong side of humanity.
@williams will of course , it’s for democracy 😂
@24james thanks made my day
Totally agree with you 👌
@George Andrews 🤣🤣HMMM SAME CAN BE APPLIED FOR ZELENSKY FOR MASS KILLING IN DONBASS AND FUNDING NEO NAZI JST BCOZ HE HIS BLOND HE CANT BE EVIL AND SADDAM BEING BROWN HE IS PURE EVIL😜😜
@Gary Stotler Didn’t you direct that statement to one individual? A rather broad stroke. You don’t speak for Americans. Or for this country. Stay safe and good luck.
Whatever happened to putin saying this was about peacekeeping? That seems to have ended after the first day.
@psycobleach46 tullis
Hmmm- very similar talk as to what we hear today…
IT NEVER WAS ABOUT PEACE KEEPING WHEN THEY ALREADY STOLE PIECES OF UKRAINE 🇺🇦 BEFORE HE SENT IN THE REST OF HIS TROOPS TO GRAB THE REST OF UKRAINE 🇺🇦!!✌
@Gardener Earth Guy and you are referring to what talk exactly, I am NOT sitting here face to face with you, I do talk to other people, you all need more context
@Pho-King Soup rather get rid of the Americanized regime there
That’s a multimillion-dollar weapon system for just one missile. On a country that can’t strike back at the homeland. That is an act of a desperate man who is floundering, hell he held a rally in $15,000 coat while his people are about to starve.
@Sina Bagheri Sarvestani quit smoking crack
@Sooner Keith Yeah I wish our leaders were doing more to hammer out a plan with Russia rather than aggressively send more weapons to Ukraine, I just don’t see it doing them good in the long run and people really believe they were winning. I admire their bravery, it’s inspiring to see their refusal to surrender and that’s not what I think they should do either. The greatest help we could be to Ukraine is to help them reach an even agreement with security guarantees for both sides. We need to stop trying to one-up Russia and do the things that will save innocent lives.
@Sooner Keith
No, you are hilarious! I know the truth & you’re not gonna find it here that’s for sure!
Shut up you rejected Zoo animals. If he wanted to be like US he could Drone strike people doesnt even have to invade
@michael faraday AND YOU SURE DID CARE ENOUGH TO PAUSE LONG ENOUGH TO MAKE A COMMENT HUH=HMM, MUST HAVE STRUCK A NERVE 🤔😅😂😅🤣
Give them offensive weapons. It’s like saying to a person being robbed at gun point, sorry can’t get involved but here’s a stick.
Yup. And next time the robber uses his credit card, it might not work and he might need to pay with cash instead. This is just sad.😞
Ice Cream Stick. Damn. Thats gonna hurt
@Viễn-Phương No, sorry, targeting women and children isn’t acceptable. That’s a war crime. Yes, women and children are often killed in war, but targeting them is illegal. Russians are targeting apartment buildings and homes. That’s a war crime and there will be trials one day.
The war is progressing slow because the Russians are not willing to encoure heavy civilian casualties. Ukrainian army is inside cities placing their offensive positions on top of apartment buildings knowing full well Russians will be too scared to hit them there. Most people in the cities trying to get away from military positions knowing that they can become victims. Once the people are able to get evacuated the cities fall bc then Russians don’t have to worry so much about civilians if they know the area been evacuated
The problem is that sanctions don’t work. They do wreck some chaos, but are pretty useless. UK, US, Poland and Baltic States try to follow them, the others are ignoring, especially Germany and France. Bosch was involved into building russian IFVs until today, French Thalys was delivering IR-aims for russian tanks even during the war, Leroy is still supplying russian army with construction materials, Swiss Nestlé is supplying provisions for the russian ground troops, Samsung delivers electronics, etc. They say the EU airspace is closed, but just today there was a russian cargo plane that flew to Slovakia, got refitted for the flight and flew back. The unsanctioned countries, that are in economic union with Russia deliver tax-free absolutely anything Russia wants, from western arms, trucks, gears to processors. Hence, you can still buy benzin from the official Shell in Russia, which claimed it “stopped the business”. Alone in the last three weeks, the EU has transfered more than 16 billions to Russia despite “cutting Russia off the money”. The words that come out of EU leader’s mouths are just air disturbance.
@slushymatis What part do you think is not true?
@Pamela Hardy + Who overthrown the previous leader then put Saddam in power ? All theses leaders are playing chests with civilians and their interests always come first .These Ukrainien are caught in the middle of that nonsense !
James Blanton,
Whether a democracy or not, the citizens of a country are ultimately responsible for their government. That’s why U.S. nuked Hiroshima and Nagasaki, cities with no military significance. Its why the British did night bombing of cities in Germany, killing mostly civilians.
Civilians create the economy that makes the military possible. It makes good sense then to kill that economy, as a softer measure than annihilating entire cities.
@Johan Abdullah get some therapy to help with your past trauma
Sanctions do work but maybe not soon enough for Ukraine. Sanctions will take Russia from 2nd tier country to 3rd tier. And once they use all their ammo they won’t be able to replace. The only reason they have had power is their nukes. Russia meddled in our elections and used psyops to divide the US and we are retaliating.
“What is the most cowardly and shameful thing in human conduct? It’s when people with power, and those who flatter them, hide in safe places and extol war–who force patriotism and self-sacrifice on others, sending them to the battlefield to die. For the sake of peace in the universe, before we continue this fruitless war with the Empire, mustn’t we first start by exterminating such evil parasites?”
-Yang Wen-li from LoGH
I support Ukraine with $. Prayers and thoughts are great, but money works better.
PPal has a donations page. The Ukrainian community I’m in touch with trusts RAZOM, but there are others.
God the POS Russian trolls and MAGAt Putin apolgists in this comment section makes me sick.
This anti Putin rant had put the bots on high alert, I don’t know why they still bother nobody believes anything Russians say
Ukraine is putins live video game.
1951 : Every North Korean city destroyed, every civil and military structure destroyed, up to 20% of the total population killed or we may say murdered by bombing: courtesy of U.S. prez Harry Truman
1965-1975: Most of North Vietnam and good part of South Vietnam destroyed, the same in Laos and Cambodia, up to four million deaths in all three countries courtesy of two US presidents, Johnson and Nixon.
1991 and 2003: Iraqi cities bombed and the country invaded and more than a million of its inhabitants killed and five millions turned into refugees. Courtesy of two U.S. presidents, George Bush father and son.
Really, if there are any Amerricans commenting here they should just shut up out of basic decency-
Good for Ukraine!
Where there’s a will,
There’s a way.
The people of Ukraine are a formidable foe for the Russian army. I’m sure that Putin & his army thought that taking over Ukraine would be a walk in the park. Obviously, they had no idea just how intelligent, brave, & resourceful the Ukranian people are or the lengths they would go to protect their freedom. Prayers for the Ukrainian people. With no army of their own, the Ukranians have managed to hold the much larger & fully equipped Russian Army at bay. Hopefully, this war will be over very soon, and Ukraine will be able to rebuild, emerge even stronger, & remain a sovereign nation! We’re pulling for you in the USA. God bless you all!
Prayers are not gonna help. Only thing will get russia to stop is a no fly zone. Joe Biden is so weak. He won’t even hand over the mig29. I am tired seeing nato and White House are just talk. Putin provoke the west and do war crimes nato sit back just uses pointless speeches. Putin only respect strength. Putin invaded because joe Biden is weak so Putin made his move.
“… with no army of their own” ?? Ukraine’s armed forces are composed of the Ground Forces, the Air Force, the Navy, the Air Assault Forces and the Special Operations Forces. Currently numbering around 215,000, it’s the largest in the region after the Russian Armed Forces. Plus, Ukraine has volunteer territorial defence units and around 900,000 reservists.
@Kenny Hill
You believe anything don’t ya?? 🤣
@YouTube oppressive censorship
Another ignorant armchair general! A “no fly zone” insures WWIII Fool!
THAT’S WHAT HE GETS FOR THINKING HUH??🤣😂😅
I think it’s safe to say, Russia is a more effective, more dangerous version of North Korea. The leader is off his rocker, and doesn’t mind sacrificing tens of thousands of his own people to get what he wants.
I call Putin a desperate, hysterical ~ never mind mid-life crisis ~ he’s having an old-age hissy fitten psychopathic, malignant-narcissistic megalomaniac tantrum on innocent peaceful people in a sovereign country.
Feederbrian really troll,how many Americans died huh worry about that!!!
@FitChickGlows Putin has always wanted to be acknowledged and respected on the world stage, but now he’s just looking like an idiot
Putin wants the Lands and onward to Berlin. The Germans know that. They smelled that stench before Decades ago. Why you think Germans are Weaponing Up Now. With 7 Decades not doing so before.
Calling this an escalation seems like a bit of a reach, no? These aren’t nuclear warheads or anything, they’re just more difficult to shoot down, and probably not very cost effective compared to the more conventional weapons they’re already using. So if anything, it seems like an escalation in spending rather than an escalation in offence.
If you are a Ukranian child, yes, it’s an escalation.
@everyday tenor I dunno dude. Ukrainian children are already in a lot of danger, and given that these hypersonics are likely to be used as precision weapons (probably against high value military or government targets), they might actually REDUCE risks for civilian buildings like orphanages. Carpet bombing would be worse for Ukrainian children, and these are not the kinds of things you would use for carpet bombing.
I voted for Biden and I’m planning to vote for him or some other democratic candidate on 2024 but we should stay out of Ukraine and I’m not too comfortable with the comments from the Biden administration about this conflict
This war is more complex because there are Russian speakers in Ukraine who identify as Russian and we should consider the fact that some in Ukraine support Russia , maybe not all but some do
Maybe Biden and Putin can meet and agree to send in peace keepers but Biden would need permission from Russia otherwise it would do nothing to improve the situation , maybe we should send in Chinese peacekeepers or peacekeepers from Pakistan or Iran or Lebanon or India but it would need Russian permission ,
Both Ukraine and Russia are trying to bring peace , there is nothing we can do here in the US other than work with the UN and hope for a cease-fire , we should stay out of it , we have no business in that county , also I’m not white or European and I really would rather stay out of Ukraine , Russia and Ukraine have made positive steps towards peace , both Russia and Ukraine have made positive steps towards peace including meetings and both sides are serious about peace and I support Russian attempts to end the fighting , I think Russia wants a deal that protects Russian speakers
One way we can focus on domestic issues is to import oil from countries like Iran and I don’t think importing oil from Iran would be a bad idea , first of all the oil that comes out of the middle east is top quality oil , its red oil and there is no need to refine it because its pure , and second of all domestic drilling is harmful for the environment , domestic drilling should only be encouraged if the laws are strong enough to protect the environment but from a rational point of view , oil imports from Iran would be a good idea , its cheap , its so cheap . The cheapest option and the most rational option is to import oil from a sanctioned country like Iran , if I was Joe Biden , I would import oil from Iran because its cheap , I don’t think the average person cares where the oil is from as long as its cheap , it all comes down to cost , so I would support the idea of importing oil form Iran
I hear people suggesting that oil bought from Iran is undemocratic because Iran is producing nuclear weapons , this is not true at all , Iran’s nuclear program was built by the Germans and the Americans and Russians and its a peaceful program , they don’t have a nuclear weapons program
So I don’t support eht Iranian government but here is why importing oil form Iran is a good idea
domestic drilling would take years to setup and construct
domestic drilling is bad for the environment
Iranian oil is cheap
Iranian oil is pure red oil which does not require the oil to be refined or processed
Importing oil form Iran will bring down the cost of oil from 7 dollars a gallon in some parts of the country down to 10 cent or 15 cent a gallon
I think Joe Biden’s main policy for 2023 and 2024 should be to stay out of Ukraine as far as possible and focus on domestic issues , importing oil from Iran and also South America and also investing in new technologies and focusing on jobs and healthcare
A lot more to this war than we getting told, truth always comes out
Putin has already won.
Just a curious thought that evolved into this question. What does it say about the human race and the overwhelming amount of countries that allow the bombing of schools, hospitals, apartments and neighborhoods and allow one despite leader to commit these crimes against humanity.?? Are we complicit , as a world body, NATO, by not removing this threat to humanity with force? I believe this could be ended sooner without as much loss of life and world treasure if together NATO in force entered Ukraine. Its obvious the world sanctions is not stopping him. I think it’s time.
No, NATO is trying to contain rather than cause escalation which kills far more.
There are however a host of people in mostly autocratic countries who support the war, totally ignoring moral rights.
If those all condemned Russia and acted the war economy would collapse.
It says that there are some smart people who realize WW3 will be a war that lasts for years, with the loss of life increasing 10 fold. Causing more deaths will not decrease the amount of deaths.
@Sina Bagheri Sarvestani You didn’t vote for Biden and you don’t live in America. You’re just a propagandist. Piss off!
@A Florida Son WW2 probably would have had fewer deaths if we all complied to the Germans demands as well. I don’t see how this is a good argument. At some point you need to stand up to a bully for the sake of freedom and humanity.
That said, it’s hard to believe the leveling of an entire country, its history and its people so far on.
“The worst sin toward our fellow creatures is not to hate them, but to be indifferent to them: that’s the essence of inhumanity.” -George Bernard Shaw
I bet you werent making such touching quotes when your own country was bombing and invading Iraq and killing hundreds of thousands.
lol funny how everyone stayed indifferent while USA was slaughtering people in Vietnam and middle east ^^
“i’ll have what she’s having” – when harry met sally
ТЕЛЕГРАММ
Prescisely, and that is why we should have heard the concerns of Russia, and heeded their warnings instead of pissing on them for 3 decades and expect anything different from what we see now in Ukraine.
Please Lord help the Ukrainians survive this assault by this horrible Putin shelter them from these terrible munitions and bring them resolve and peace prayers for all of Ukrainians
Those who started this war will pay a high price for their wrong doing eventually.
Yes, I believe Biden , Zelensky and all the other oligarchs will one day pay.
Lets go Brandon
“If China does it then they will pay a very high price”, does that include confiscating China’s international reserves abroad and removing them from the Swift just like Russia?
The amount of excuses and sourgraping these so called guest “experts” say just to sugarcoat Ukraine is mind boggling, astounding.