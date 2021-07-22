Becca Meyers, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist who is deaf and blind, left Team USA after she was told she couldn't bring her personal care assistant, her mother, to the Tokyo Games because of coronavirus restrictions. Becca and her mom, Maria, joined Stephanie Ruhle to share their story. "I want to change the system. That is my mission now," Becca says.

Deaf-Blind Paralympian Becca Meyers 'Heartbroken' To Leave Team USA