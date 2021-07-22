Americans in key swing districts support both an infrastructure bill and a social spending bill backed by both parties, according to new polling. No Labels' Ryan Clancy and pollster Amy Leveton join Morning Joe to discuss.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About: MSNBC is the premier destination for in-depth analysis of daily headlines, insightful political commentary and informed perspectives. Reaching more than 95 million households worldwide, MSNBC offers a full schedule of live news coverage, political opinions and award-winning documentary programming — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Wide Support For Infrastructure In Key Swing Districts, Polling Shows
43 comments
70% of Americans believe that trillions spent on endless wars (and rebuilding mid-east countries) is better spent on education and infrastructure here at home.
OMG! Trumps infrastructure week is working!!!
@B. T. What, no crack about the elderly? You’re a pathetic little tool
@Tom Heinrichs In the east, roads are paid for by tolls, not in the west.
Just making a false claim, about what people want, with no poll to back it up, is called lying.
@Deborah Freedman I think you missed my point.
Imagine the jobs creating and fixing infrastructure would create for Americans…
Imagine when you have to spend your entire paycheck on a few meager groceries because that’s where we’re headed. People who support Biden’s infrastructure bill do not have the slightest clue how the economy works.
@Mark Evans sorry, it was uncalled for.
**REPUBLICANS ARE WILLING TO HURT THE COUNTRY,,, FOR THEIR OWN SELFISH POLITICAL POWER!!! THEY ARE AFRAID THE INFRASTRUCTURE BILL, WILL MAKE JOE BIDEN MORE POPULAR!!!!!**
@PJ Celeste **oh,, WISE ONE,, DO TELL US,,, HOW OUR ECONOMY WORKS!!!! AND HOW HIGHER WAGES,,, AND MORE JOBS,, WILL HURT THE COUNTRY!!!!! SEEMS LIKE YOU REPUBLICANS ARE AGAINST ANYTHING,,, THAT HELPS THE WORKING CLASS!!!!! BUT YOU’VE GOT NO PROBLEM GIVING A TRILLION-DOLLAR TAX BREAK TO THE RICHEST AMERICANS!!!! We see right through you,,,, that’s why 3/4 of all of us,, SUPPORT A BIG INFRASTRUCTURE BILL!!!**
Our infrastructure has been neglected for so long I don’t think we have enough trained workers to fix it! I remember seeing a story of a team of workers who had to travel around the country to fix or inspect bridges because there wasn’t enough trained people to do the job! My question is when they pass the bill how long will it take to trained the people to do the jobs!
Turn those swing states blue because the Grand Obstructionist Party is full of “Good for Nothing” Republican politicians who don’t care about their constituents. Why vote for someone who will do nothing good for you?
Let’s turn these states Blue and never except any politians who aware Thiers loyalty to the president and not the country just like Hitler did. Republicans for the people!!!! Vote blue every chance you get save America.
Both sides are dumb lol.
They have no Agenda for We The People only when it comes for the wealthy that includes the corporate Media, They all come from rich families.They all in a Bubble
We need two parties, decent Republicans should go independent. Many Democrats will follow.
No way will the GOP vote for any bill that benefits the Bottom 90% till they are permitted to do so by the Oligarchs.
Thanks,Captain Obvious!
The wealthy are unfit to rule.
it’s hard to be bipartisan when one side will not negotiate instead they block and delay even when you give them everything they want.
PJ Celeste, btw the economy collapses under your Qpublican Bush. Because Qpublicans love to go to wars and gave BIG tax cut to rich. You see NOTHING wrong with it. You are a hypocrite and think hard before you comment pet.
@PJ Celeste republican projection.
@Il Was Just the fact that you think there was a collapse of the economy at any time in US history says how deep into the dark delusion you are. I won’t even waste my time to address the other pure nonsense in your reply.
@Zombie Jesus Yea, ok.
PJ Celeste, btw you are NOT an American, are you? You don’t know what is going on in America politics. You are trying too hard to make a stupid and uninformed message in here. Good luck with that. You should tell your papa pootin that lie don’t fly. Try a new one KKKomrade.
Did the poll ask how voters would react to NOTHING getting done?
Keeping money out of the hands of the poor seems the be the most bipartisan issue in this country. Centrist Democrats and the Republicans walk arm and arm protecting their own ill gotten gains at the expense of the poor in America. Imagine if we would have collected the 1+ trillion dollars per year in avoided taxes over the years. That would go a long way towards paying for these investments in America.
Why do Republican’ts refuse to do what their constuants want? They did the same thing with COVID-19 support.
Republican lawmakers not happy that their constituents like jobs and prosperity.
The USA is falling behind in infrastructure. It’s going to cost money. And of course wealthy people dont want their taxes raised.
Yeah they probably asked the upper middle class maybe they should have pulled middle class around 50,000 and under. To see what they think about president Biden’s bill. I’d say you’d find a lot more poor people in this country grateful and appreciative of the investment that democrats are currently talking about.I know I struggle everyday and it’s not because I don’t pull up my boot strips I have a job I support a family and I struggle. Living within my means is a struggle in this country.
If it’s good for America….the Russian republicans won’t want it !
**RUSSIA IS ALSO BEHIND THE ANTI-VAX MOVEMENT… ITS GOAL IS TO KEEP AMERICA WEAK,, AND DIVIDED!!!! AND REPUBLICANS CONTINUE TO OBSTRUCT EVERYTHING THAT HELPS THE AVERAGE AMERICAN WORKER!!!**
I dont get your guys obsession with Russia. Trump places crippling sanctions on Russia and biden just gifted them a pipeline that that will create European energy dependence on Russia, after denying a pipeline to his own people. Russia Russia Russia …
The 50 Democrats in the Senate represent FORTY MILLION more Americans than the 50 Republicans represent (185 million Americans to 145 million Americans).
Republicans are rewarded by their voters for saying ‘no,’ because no matter how they vote, the benefits of the legislation will still go to the people in those states.
Oil companies refuse to permit building USA less dependant on oil. That is what stops the legislation.
As to what the pollsters are saying, “There’s bipartisan support for bipartisan support, but people are weary if one party simply rams the bill through on partisan lines,” I disagree. The polling may make it sound like that, but people want the Senate to WORK. No one’s going to look at a bridge getting fixed and go, “This would be nice, but I don’t like it because only Democrats voted for it.”
People want to see action. They want infrastructure to get fixed. They’ll love it when they start to see the benefits of it.
Let the deplorable ones starve in the dark demon plotting scheme’n infrastructure yes
You’re not going to getting bipartisan support for the reconciliation and the people had best remember Obamacare.
No bipartisanship for Obamacare and now Republicans love it at almost the same rate a Democrats.
Republicans are too slow in waking up to a good thing.
This is all 100% Mitch playing the old “veto everything the Dems put up” broken record. They have some serious demons that need to be exorcized from the GOP. Stop playing elementary school games with a BADLY NEEDED bill, the one that the American people overwhelmingly support, just because you got kicked off the hill you thought you were king of, Mitch.
isnt it true that republicans do not want it, is because the rich will be paying for the infrastructure with a 2 percent increase tax?
Bipartisan? Like the blue and red teams all holding hands together running through a field of daisies? Forget about it.