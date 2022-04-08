Recent Post
- Turkish drone is so effective, Ukrainian troops are singing about it
- Makeshift coffins stand ready for the dead in Chernihiv
- Ketanji Brown Jackson’s reaction to attacks inspired these law students
- Applause erupts in Senate chamber after Brown Jackson is confirmed
- ‘Delusional’: See John King’s reaction to Trump’s new interview
63 comments
“The worst thing about Trump isn’t what we’ve learned about him, it’s what we’ve learned about our family, friends and neighbors who support him.”
@Vince Versage your paycheck that all me me need your money for the big lie I me me ✈✈😄✈✈✈🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳
@Andrzej J they are serious me paycheck 😄😄😄😄😄😄
Somebody decide that justice is mandatory to keep our democracy intact. Don’t let the GOP turn America into Putin’s Russia.
This x💯!!
Trump busy working on that insanity plea… 🤣
McMurphy: ya didn’t weigh the chain did ya Doc ? Mind if I smoke ?
🤣🤣🤣🤪
For a trial that’s never gonna happen, despite Democrat delusions of guilt.
😂😂😂😂right!
Let’s give trump want he wants…….make homie an incarcerated president of the federal penitentiary!!
TRUMP 2024
@Tg Alpha_Wolf tRumplethinskin 20-24 years in prison (like he’d last that long).
Thank you very much !
This is exactly the comment of someone who is descended from a family that has been multiplying through inbreeding for generations … also known as a Trump fan.
What I find funny is that trump had a whole cabinet of advisers and he never took their advice. January 6th he chooses to take The Secret services advice?
My remark was to “The end” in reference to cnn not being honest messiah group, and I disagreed. You make it sound like I made some long comment containing a lot of lies.
@pamela z. LOL only if you watch CNN and MSDNC
@The End Aww
When can we say the crazy man can’t run for office anymore?
@CreatingAlong love tons of up-vizzles, it means our side is more gooder 👍
You can’t because it’s not going to happen, Trump is coming back in 2024 to be your Daddy Again and break what’s left of your itty bitty BrayN
@Doc Holiday You need a Daddy? Sad.
@Tg Alpha_Wolf oke’ “malenia Trump son”
When you find a reason he can’t?….. dems tried not once but twice and now we have a guy in office that should be in an assisted living home.
We are literally watching high school lunch table drama unfold inside our government and we’re all just suppose to sit back with popcorn. why do we still allow this duopoly over our politics and our entire existence?
@Dean Johnson I would of said that it more like kindergarten playground antics !
@Chris Arnold You’re right. We all seem to victimize ourselves to the hype.
Give Trump a one way airline ticket to Russia!
Congratulations to you on your $800,000 winnings!!
I love that Trump quote about the stolen diamonds because Trump is basically the guy who walked into Tiffany’s, pointed at the jewelry locked in the cases and demanded, “Give me those! They should be mine! Give me the diamonds!” Now he is whining that Tiffany’s “stole” the diamonds that he really, really should have been given.
😂😂🤣🤣….brilliant!!
Thank you very much !
He actually went in and told them that they had stolen the diamonds and they belong to him….
He says whatever he wants and creates his own story of truth and his cult believes it. This is the world we live in now.
@grifted_ ruler no more.
King Dumb is Done.
Was Trump right about Hunter’s laptop? Answer:Yes. Was every left leaning news source and every Democrat wrong about Hunter’s laptop? Answer: Yes. Biden never would have been elected if they told the truth about it.
Funny, that’s also what Putin does.
Oh you mean like Hunters laptop or the Russian Collusion 🤣 how’s that copium.
@gifted_ ruler Lol- I’d rather be a Boomer than a Groomer any day. 🧂 Reeeeeee
I thought “the biggest crowd” was at his inauguration?
I believe that the biggest crowd will actually be to see Trump as he enters the penitentiary in an orange jumpsuit followed by his family, also wearing orange jumpsuits. That will be the day that America will be Great Again.
@Flavio
As Journey plays
Don’t Stop Believing
In the background
@sowing420seed ; You better act quickly if you want tickets. There are only 100 million tickets available and most went during the first 10 minutes.
@Mike Swink Ah! The”Who Will Bell the Cat? ” situation!😳😹
😂😂😂 You’re absolutely correct!! lol
But will it ever happen! It would be justice if it happens, but will it.
He’s NOT delusional. He is a liar. Compulsive liar that KNOWS what he is doing and saying. His words and actions have purpose.
Agree he knows exactly what he’s doing and that he knowingly lies, constantly. But there is an element of delusion also. To believe that his lies and games etc will somehow work out for him in a way that’s positive is delusional. “Everything he touches dies” is a common saying for a reason. He may not have suffered the consequences most of us believe he deserves but he has not achieved his goals and is the target of more investigations than I can keep up with. He continues to do the same thing over and over with the same result… the very definition of insanity.
Why would anyone want that person back in office? He can’t make a true statement to save his hind end.
Get mad at video tex. Mommy tuck me in Liberal logic
@denell dawson how many more COVID deaths is joe responsible for? Way more than the other guy if you care to research
The DOJ wouldn’t hand over certain records when they are investigating said records. But the DOJ is moving slow as hell on all of this.
The DoJ is moving slow for the same reason Mueller moved slow. Lots and lots of yummy nothingburgers to consume!
Maybe because it isn’t true?
@Jesse dukelacrosse That’s exactly what I was thinking.
Not the most important takeaway here but I like seeing younger journalists speaking up at the table.
Giving the DOJ independence isn’t the same as saying “Do your damn job”
I don’t understand why the Democrats in the House also are saying the DOJ is ‘interfering’ in a records probe…. the DOJ should be doing the probing bc its their damn job!
“This is the largest crowd…”. I guess he’s admitting it was larger than his inauguration crowd?
Taking those documents is enough to put him in federal prison for up to 20 years I believe.
18 U.S. Code § 2071 – Concealment, removal, or mutilation generally
(a)Whoever willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, or destroys, or attempts to do so, or, with intent to do so takes and carries away any record, proceeding, map, book, paper, document, or other thing, filed or deposited with any clerk or officer of any court of the United States, or in any public office, or with any judicial or public officer of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.
(b)Whoever, having the custody of any such record, proceeding, map, book, document, paper, or other thing, willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies, or destroys the same, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both; and shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States. As used in this subsection, the term “office” does not include the office held by any person as a retired officer of the Armed Forces of the United States.
The fact he makes this claim shows he would do it all again! If he’s not held accountable this would become the norm.
😠 Hi Michael Derosier Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UzlBUdnnQOI
mejores 😠
2 (elecciones ) 9.5/0
3( culturales ) 9.3/10
Son unos de los mejores conciertos
, no puede ir pero de tan solo verlos
desde pantalla, se que estuvo
Sorprendente . .;