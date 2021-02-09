Democrats linking Trump’s words to Capitol Hill riots | Trump impeachment trial

TOPICS:
February 9, 2021

 

The Washington Post's Eugene Scott explains the strategy being used by the Democrats to tie Donald Trump's words to the Capitol Hill riots.

#uspoli

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

7 Comments on "Democrats linking Trump’s words to Capitol Hill riots | Trump impeachment trial"

  1. Calvin Strom | February 9, 2021 at 4:27 PM | Reply

    Will this change include Maxine Waters and holding her accountable for her incitement to harass trump supporters. Or the squad and their promotion of the BLM riots

  2. D | February 9, 2021 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    TRE45ON IMPEACH2D INCARCERATE

  3. peachmelba1000 | February 9, 2021 at 4:42 PM | Reply

    This is a circus.

  4. Gail Florence | February 9, 2021 at 5:41 PM | Reply

    Lock him up

