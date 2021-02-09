Watch the opening remarks from Trump’s impeachment trial

TOPICS:
Watch the opening remarks from Trump's impeachment trial 1

February 9, 2021

 

In his opening remarks, the lead impeachment prosecutor said the case brought forward by Democrats is based on 'cold, hard facts.'

49 Comments on "Watch the opening remarks from Trump’s impeachment trial"

  1. jazz hands | February 9, 2021 at 5:36 PM | Reply

    why are they still referring to him as president

  2. joey dean | February 9, 2021 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    I would like to see the opening remarks from the Trudeau WE charity scandal hearings.

  3. Alex Henderson | February 9, 2021 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    It’s all the same they said there and talk and nothing gets done

  4. Jean-Guy Rubberboot | February 9, 2021 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    The level of hypocry is beyond comprehension

    • Alternity666 | February 9, 2021 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      @Fat Cat You don’t have to explain, you just have to provide credible sources of your claims, and that never happens.

  5. Mike Davis | February 9, 2021 at 5:48 PM | Reply

    I would like to see the opening remarks from the Trudeau WE charity scandal hearings.

  6. Gh0ast | February 9, 2021 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    idiocracy

  7. berenjervin | February 9, 2021 at 6:09 PM | Reply

    For somebody claiming the “hard cold evidence” is on their side, he sure pontificated about history a lot.

    • g00gle minus | February 9, 2021 at 6:14 PM | Reply

      This wasn’t the stage of the trial for presenting evidence. This was the stage where Trumplicans are insisting that Trump can’t be put on trial, for any reason, ever.

    • Fat Cat | February 9, 2021 at 7:05 PM | Reply

      @g00gle minus 🤔Ohhhh………..🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  8. Kenneth Lai | February 9, 2021 at 6:10 PM | Reply

    Look at all those down votes… So many Trump supporters…

  9. Tristan Ruby | February 9, 2021 at 6:13 PM | Reply

    Elected Dems are a joke! “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere” Maxine Waters. 🤣😂😎

  10. LP Quagmire | February 9, 2021 at 6:21 PM | Reply

    Is the defendant attending virtually? LOL

  11. Jun Gao | February 9, 2021 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    Fact! Oh, fact? Fact…

  12. Derpyherpies | February 9, 2021 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    I wonder how the families of the cops who died that day feel. Are you saying that they probably think that this is a waste of time?

  13. zzz0000 | February 9, 2021 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    ba skoo be ba bee bo ba bee skoo de bop boo

  14. 11ccom | February 9, 2021 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    Impeachment gangbang 2.0 is important.
    Romney (the Rino) is running for president in 2024.

  15. Officer Stompahoe | February 9, 2021 at 10:26 PM | Reply

    Is that yahmica or a bald spot? I really can’t tell..

  16. Wunderin Wynd Feather aka Skjeren | February 9, 2021 at 11:30 PM | Reply

    President Trump rocks! 💕💕💕💕the real President! Go Trump go! 💪🏽

  17. B Taind | February 9, 2021 at 11:46 PM | Reply

    This guy wearing a rug?

  18. B Taind | February 9, 2021 at 11:46 PM | Reply

    Waste of time and tax payer dollars by dems

  19. Frank Harris | February 9, 2021 at 11:52 PM | Reply

    Join the Canadians United National Trumpers.

