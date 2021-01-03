Deployed dad’s return leaves children speechless | Militaryind

TOPICS:
Deployed dad's return leaves children speechless | Militaryind 1

January 3, 2021

 

A little lie and a big surprise was the perfect recipe for this deployed dad's holiday homecoming. 🤗
RELATED » Grinch saves Christmas with Army dad surprise:

Marie Potter lied to her kids all day for a very important reason. When their deployed dad walked through the door they couldn't believe it.

Do you have a Militarykind moment you want to submit to us?! Please submit your video here:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

5 Comments on "Deployed dad’s return leaves children speechless | Militaryind"

  1. Miguel Ramon | January 3, 2021 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    Woow woow 😍💋 💝💖❤️

  2. Colten Isaias | January 3, 2021 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    Fantastic 😍💋 💝💖♥️❤️

  3. Larry 306 | January 3, 2021 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    I had three sons.. This brings back wonderful memories..

  4. Beckett Elian | January 3, 2021 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    Hi Boys 😍💋 💝💖♥️❤️

  5. Ann Kyla | January 3, 2021 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    I’m single 😥😥😥😥😥

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.