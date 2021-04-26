Doctor In India Says Health Care System Has Been Overrun By Surge in COVID-19 | MSNBC

TOPICS:
April 26, 2021

 

"A terrible situation": Dr. Kumud Rai of ProjectECHO describes the dire conditions in India, where a surge in COVID-19 has overwhelmed the health care system.

38 Comments on "Doctor In India Says Health Care System Has Been Overrun By Surge in COVID-19 | MSNBC"

  1. Rerun Bubba Spudskin | April 26, 2021 at 1:36 PM | Reply

    Has anyone with eyes EVER seen India ?? Its not the most hygienic of places LOL literally ANY pathogen could spread like wildfire in that cesspool..

    • jackie pollard | April 26, 2021 at 1:41 PM | Reply

      Well, that’s a comment with empathy. Yeah,they do have a significantly dense population in their country,but comments like that are helpful how exactly???

    • Tori O | April 26, 2021 at 1:49 PM | Reply

      He’s saying, that if you aren’t a white supremacist brainwashed zombie, you don’t matter. I just got my second shot.

    • Lee | April 26, 2021 at 1:55 PM | Reply

      Tori O would you swim in the Ganges ?

    • Christine King | April 26, 2021 at 2:10 PM | Reply

      @Lee Oh, how about attending a motorcycle rally in Sturgis?

    • psycobleach46 tullis | April 26, 2021 at 4:42 PM | Reply

      @Lee have you seen Vietnam? Their waste is dumped in rivers, and landfills untreated, and yet they have managed covid just fine.

  2. 🔥Laughing Karrot🔥 | April 26, 2021 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    When y’all lower the gas prices then I’ll b Concern

  3. Ro G | April 26, 2021 at 1:39 PM | Reply

    Sept 2020: India hit the peak of 97,000 new cases per day.
    March 2021: India gets as low as 16,000 new cases per day.
    Late April 2021: India has 330,000 new cases per day for 4 straight days.
    Corona be like 😎, just waiting for you to f*** up.

    • TheArtunism | April 26, 2021 at 1:44 PM | Reply

      I live in the US but my grandfather and grandmother were infected. Luckily we have a doctor in the family and they were able to get treated at their home but we were so scared.

    • K Cooper | April 26, 2021 at 1:47 PM | Reply

      They are also lacking medical supplies to save but so many people.

    • Ro G | April 26, 2021 at 1:50 PM | Reply

      @K Cooper I just read that they’ve having vaccine shortages, which is definitely not helping. Hope they can get this under control!

    • K Cooper | April 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM | Reply

      @Ro G The U.S. is willing to provide vaccine so that’s going to be a great help.

    • psycobleach46 tullis | April 26, 2021 at 4:36 PM | Reply

      @K Cooper there are other countries as well who are helping too.

  4. K Cooper | April 26, 2021 at 1:41 PM | Reply

    India thought they were conquering COVID less than 2 weeks ago, and then because careless with preventive measures, I wish them luck.

  5. Sue R | April 26, 2021 at 1:52 PM | Reply

    How many of the covid patients were vaccinated?

    • Sue R | April 26, 2021 at 3:55 PM | Reply

      I don’t need to prove anything, I am just asking myself a question.

    • Dave Moss | April 26, 2021 at 4:43 PM | Reply

      very few, if any . the vaccine takes time to become effective, and India has not had a high proportion of people vaccinated. .
      Where on earth did you get the crazy idea that the vaccine could cause death, other than a tiny tiny number with an adverse reaction.

    • Sue R | April 26, 2021 at 4:57 PM | Reply

      Well there has been reports that people had died after the shot. Even young people with no preexisting conditions. It is also not clear what are the long term effects. I don’t understand why some people get triggered when others question the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines. Is that not allowed anymore?

    • Christine King | April 26, 2021 at 5:01 PM | Reply

      @Sue R No, you were not, you are trying to spread anti-vac, Q-Anon crap on a public forum, and I reported your posts as such. Now, troll elsewhere.

    • Sue R | April 26, 2021 at 5:17 PM | Reply

      @Christine King lol! why so triggered? You have been so brainwashed that any free thinker questioning things make you so mad you feel the need to report them? wow, so tolerant!

  6. darena12 | April 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM | Reply

    And conservatives still say it’s a hoax….

  7. Chris Young | April 26, 2021 at 2:02 PM | Reply

  8. KlausSchwab Van Reich | April 26, 2021 at 2:06 PM | Reply

    What about the malnutrition of the lower class being starved to dth?

  9. Ralph York | April 26, 2021 at 2:19 PM | Reply

    Hospitals overwhelmed … on their way to collapse. India has a caste system in many areas. There are 200,000,000 ‘untouchables’ on the bottom rung of the ladder. Wonder how it’s going for them given they don’t count even on a good day.

  10. robotron17 | April 26, 2021 at 2:34 PM | Reply

    Top Indian actor Vivekh dies one day after inoculation!

  11. Ryan Coleman | April 26, 2021 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    India becomes a super power capable of nuclear warheads and all of a sudden deaths in India matter to the media 🙄

    • psycobleach46 tullis | April 26, 2021 at 4:36 PM | Reply

      Ryan coleman this many deaths in any country would be concerning moron

    • Ryan Coleman | April 26, 2021 at 5:12 PM | Reply

      @psycobleach46 tullis but it wasn’t a concern until now and they have more people.

    • psycobleach46 tullis | April 26, 2021 at 6:08 PM | Reply

      @Ryan Coleman that is because India kept saying they were fine, just like trump kept saying we were fine and we know how that turned out.

  12. Hard Rocker | April 26, 2021 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    Are the vaccines working 😷

  13. MangAngel | April 26, 2021 at 4:27 PM | Reply

  14. Pedro Lacrimosa | April 26, 2021 at 6:09 PM | Reply

    China needs to be held to account. By the rest of the world.

  15. Charisse Rempel | April 26, 2021 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    Tragic. My sincere condolences to all who’ve lost loved ones.

