38 comments
But when, I would like to be alive for it!!
never
Georgia to the rescue, again.
Well step ….on it …then, DOJ! Waiting or deciding is taking forever. An indictment would changed things. We need some Hope here.🎏🤎🇺🇸
Its like, we have the soldiers, now we want the Generals, and the Commander in Chief.
@Mohamed Trevino I know what im saying, so behave.
“The President Bears responsibility for Wednesday’s Jan 6th attack on Congress by Mob Rioters” ~ Kevin McCarthy.
I like Chris Wallace and Anderson together.
Thé make a cute couple
sure is good to see Chris Wallace on the right side of things …………
Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up…! 🤞🥳🤞
And lock up his cronies too 🚨🚔🚨
Ok China
@Matt T Thanks, er, Russia
You’ll hold ANYONE accountable…? I feel like that’s maybe not altogether true. I remember how no one could prosecute Trump because we couldn’t indict a sitting president. So which is it?
Poor old Donald’s getting so much negative press covfefe 🤣
Yeah it’s really affecting his lead over Brandon.
@John Cocca Well, if that’s what Tucker Carlson told you, who am I to argue? 😆
@John Cocca Now do fat Trump’s approval over 4 years, second lowest in history!
This all needs to be “pardon proof”.
It is. RICO never sleeps. The statute of limitations have expired on hundreds of crimes that became part of RICO prosecutions. Pardons would be no different.
Martin, this is all going to go the way of Hillary, sorry to disappoint you. But hey, at least you’re winning big at the pumps right now and at the store.
@Highlight Mania Wow, the fool thinks it can tell the future, ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!
I hope he mines what he said, I am afraid later he says we didn’t have enough strong evidence to convict him, (BS) !
Lock him up already
Chris, he meant to say they started it since April, the only reason we know it now is because the grand jurors told the reporters. He only says it was natural for the public to be impatient to the DoJ’s side when comparing the two investigations side by side. He’s not giving out any info other than what that the grand jury already did.
0:55 if they DONT charge trump it will tear this country apart.
Today we learned that this particular investigation has been ongoing since April – predating the January 6 Committee hearings. This all started coming only because reporters happened to see Pence’s Chief of Staff, Marc Short enter and leave a Grand Jury of We the People.
Gosh. He could clear all this up by testifying.
This implicates half the Republican senators. Time for some housekeeping. ✌️
I want to believe this. I also want an unassailable case, that cannot be lied about. I want the full measure of Justice.
The former Commander in thief is going to go through some things, sounds like, and public exposure prison, destitution and loss of absolutely everything would be a start towards justice for the American people
@TwilightZone-Ex-Hostage SJW UNITE !!!