  2. Gotta love Poodle Pence. He really wants to take a run at being president and he has no chance of winning even if he was the only one running.

  3. In America , anyone even idiots , conjobs , snake oil salesmen , people with absolutely no honor or any sense of duty can be President , that , folks is the trouble

  4. Americans want to know, without any doubt, that our DOJ is just as concerned about the Fascist threat to our Democracy as we the People are.

    2. Nah, they’re more concerned about inflation , high fuel prices and the wide open southern border.

  5. Govt and elected officials must always act with integrity to maintain the trust of the people in the system. When trust is lost, chaos ensues.

    2. @Danger Pear In a perfect world that would be ideal. That’s the problem. I don’t care what way a person leans left or right …. Let’s be honest when is the last time we actually had a president that was by the people, for the people? I can’t recall a single one in my lifetime and I’m in my mid 40s. Every president runs on false promises and very rarely do we actually see any of them come to fruition.

    3. If you count the numbers of times CNN has mentioned Trump Trump Trump since Biden took office compare to how many times they’ve mentioned Biden you’ll clearly see that CNN badly needs Trump back in the White House to boost their rating 🤣

  7. “Those that can make you believe absurdities (tRump/Putin) can make you commit atrocities.” Voltaire

  8. “My political ideal is democracy. Let every person be respected as an individual and no person be idolized.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1930

    2. @fidel jr pasion Thank you for your wall of words and your opinion. But that’s what it is, a bunch of hollow words and amateur insights.

    4. @Moscow Prettiest If you count the numbers of these kind of comments like yours were posted, you clearly can see it didn’t work. And in the latest developments, Trump can be history real soon.

    4. @stylac Really?? Is that your best argument???
      What’s more important? Staging a coup in what’s meant to be the bastion of democracy? Or some stocks and shares issue, which most politicians, including those on the 45 side, have done time and again.
      Get real, and get a brain!!

    2. @FILMkijkertje I didn’t have to pay $5 per gallon for regular gas or worry about nuclear war while Trump was president .

  11. So if they hung him I guess he would want us to tell his wife to not look back& just get over it. When your not under him no more but you still look down, that’s not looking for leadership. You can only cover up so much, as a Guilty person would. Which side are you on, America’s or the other.

  12. The man lies about everything. He knows his audience doesn’t particularly care and mostly won’t bother to fact-check. Let’s see what he ends up saying under oath, where you can go to jail for perjury.

    1. He will Delay, delay and delay some more. Doctor Ronnie Jackson who had NEVER seen a man fitter and better in shape than Donald Trump most certainly has a lot of doctor notes written for him

    2. @FILMkijkertje

      Just like 6 years of delay? Russian this, stormy hush money that, now this? Everyone’s just being riled over jingling keys

  13. I want Criminals prosecuted, I don’t care if it’s a President, if he committed crimes he has to pay for it, nobody’s above the Law, this should incentivize people in power to do better.

  14. Threats of violence should have NO bearing on whether criminals are investigated, indicted, charged, tried, convicted, sentenced & incarcerated!

    2. In what country or world should threats of violence have no bearing on criminals being investigated, indicted etc especially AFTER they act on those threats???
      Are you dull? That’s like saying the unibomber that made threats shouldn’t have been indicted or his prior acts of violent tendencies should have no bearing on the trials for which he acted on those threats or thoughts. Your sentence shows how completely biased you are of this investigation. Clearly.

  15. Pence could have volunteered to testify at the 1/6 committee…. Why has he not done so? Ask him! Ask him every time he’s interviewed.

  16. If there’s violence, those people need to be accountable too. We can’t allow democracy to be held hostage by any threats from any organization.

  17. The difference between the two statements is that one was stated under oath the other was B.S. and not under oath. Enough said.

    1. Agree. The other two were really not needed, just repeating stuff we already know. This went in a whole different direction on what I expected.

  19. Stand strong and don’t let the extremists intimidate. Our democracy is teetering right now.

