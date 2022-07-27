Recent Post
- ‘He was visibly unnerved’: Families want $150M from Alex Jones
- ‘Particularly shameless’: Cooper analyzes Trump’s National Guard comments
- Ex-Trump acting defense secretary contradicts Trump under oath
- DOJ asking witnesses about their conversation with Trump, per Washington Post
- See Ukrainian army use US rockets in Russian war
53 comments
Don’t prosecute, see how that turns out for America.Wild west and anything goes.
@Sheri Evans The rich are few and will be eaten like fry.
@fidel jr pasion “Fidel” doesn’t believe in democracy? ShockeR! 🤣🤣🤣
@Rube Trucker hey rube. Its an american City. The criminals dont care about politics.
Gotta love Poodle Pence. He really wants to take a run at being president and he has no chance of winning even if he was the only one running.
In America , anyone even idiots , conjobs , snake oil salesmen , people with absolutely no honor or any sense of duty can be President , that , folks is the trouble
@Bill Walsh 👈 grooooomer
Americans want to know, without any doubt, that our DOJ is just as concerned about the Fascist threat to our Democracy as we the People are.
imho he does
Nah, they’re more concerned about inflation , high fuel prices and the wide open southern border.
@skipstalforce Got any more tired old tropes ??
Govt and elected officials must always act with integrity to maintain the trust of the people in the system. When trust is lost, chaos ensues.
That’s a non statement
@Danger Pear In a perfect world that would be ideal. That’s the problem. I don’t care what way a person leans left or right …. Let’s be honest when is the last time we actually had a president that was by the people, for the people? I can’t recall a single one in my lifetime and I’m in my mid 40s. Every president runs on false promises and very rarely do we actually see any of them come to fruition.
If you count the numbers of times CNN has mentioned Trump Trump Trump since Biden took office compare to how many times they’ve mentioned Biden you’ll clearly see that CNN badly needs Trump back in the White House to boost their rating 🤣
@Moscow Prettiest Putin & the GOP love you, Moscow.
Olivia spoke the absolute truth
“Those that can make you believe absurdities (tRump/Putin) can make you commit atrocities.” Voltaire
“My political ideal is democracy. Let every person be respected as an individual and no person be idolized.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1930
@Ozz Lee That is a strange way to look at. I don’t see colors… I see agendas.
@fidel jr pasion Thank you for your wall of words and your opinion. But that’s what it is, a bunch of hollow words and amateur insights.
If you count the numbers of times CNN has mentioned Trump Trump Trump since Biden took office compare to how many times they’ve mentioned Biden you’ll clearly see that CNN badly needs Trump back in the White House to boost their rating 🤣
@Moscow Prettiest If you count the numbers of these kind of comments like yours were posted, you clearly can see it didn’t work. And in the latest developments, Trump can be history real soon.
@Patriotz Finder Your words are no different.
Hold them accountable. Period!
Amen
Accountable for what exactly?
Starting with Pelosi and her insider trading
@stylac Really?? Is that your best argument???
What’s more important? Staging a coup in what’s meant to be the bastion of democracy? Or some stocks and shares issue, which most politicians, including those on the 45 side, have done time and again.
Get real, and get a brain!!
Even Fox owner Rupert Murdoch has turned against Trump now 😂
Lol Fox owner was always against Trump from day 1 . Where have you been ?
@FILMkijkertje I didn’t have to pay $5 per gallon for regular gas or worry about nuclear war while Trump was president .
@stylac No you aren’t, he is OUT of the game.
So if they hung him I guess he would want us to tell his wife to not look back& just get over it. When your not under him no more but you still look down, that’s not looking for leadership. You can only cover up so much, as a Guilty person would. Which side are you on, America’s or the other.
The man lies about everything. He knows his audience doesn’t particularly care and mostly won’t bother to fact-check. Let’s see what he ends up saying under oath, where you can go to jail for perjury.
He will Delay, delay and delay some more. Doctor Ronnie Jackson who had NEVER seen a man fitter and better in shape than Donald Trump most certainly has a lot of doctor notes written for him
@FILMkijkertje
Just like 6 years of delay? Russian this, stormy hush money that, now this? Everyone’s just being riled over jingling keys
I want Criminals prosecuted, I don’t care if it’s a President, if he committed crimes he has to pay for it, nobody’s above the Law, this should incentivize people in power to do better.
agree!
Threats of violence should have NO bearing on whether criminals are investigated, indicted, charged, tried, convicted, sentenced & incarcerated!
Say you rode the short bus without saying you rode the short bus.
In what country or world should threats of violence have no bearing on criminals being investigated, indicted etc especially AFTER they act on those threats???
Are you dull? That’s like saying the unibomber that made threats shouldn’t have been indicted or his prior acts of violent tendencies should have no bearing on the trials for which he acted on those threats or thoughts. Your sentence shows how completely biased you are of this investigation. Clearly.
Pence could have volunteered to testify at the 1/6 committee…. Why has he not done so? Ask him! Ask him every time he’s interviewed.
He’s being blackmailed How do u think GOP gets such loyalty from members, their integrity?
If there’s violence, those people need to be accountable too. We can’t allow democracy to be held hostage by any threats from any organization.
The difference between the two statements is that one was stated under oath the other was B.S. and not under oath. Enough said.
It’s about time this country realizes what an extraordinary person Olivia really is.
Agree. The other two were really not needed, just repeating stuff we already know. This went in a whole different direction on what I expected.
If you count the numbers of times CNN has mentioned Trump Trump Trump since Biden took office compare to how many times they’ve mentioned Biden you’ll clearly see that CNN badly needs Trump back in the White House to boost their rating 🤣
@Moscow Prettiest That would be true of all media outlets Komrade.
Stand strong and don’t let the extremists intimidate. Our democracy is teetering right now.
“People will be mad” is never a good reason not to enforce the law.
If you count the numbers of times CNN has mentioned Trump Trump Trump since Biden took office compare to how many times they’ve mentioned Biden you’ll clearly see that CNN badly needs Trump back in the White House to boost their rating 🤣