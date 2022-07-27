Recent Post
37 comments
Thank you USA for being Arsenal of democracy once again, I’m glad, my government understands it too and helping the country in need is our priority, take care of refugees and send them weapons, we only sent Soviet made weapons, with some little uprades, our MLRS is essentially Russian Grad with the same range, same missiles, only added automatic reload, and Tatra 8×8 chassis for better off road performance, but the American weapons proved to be superior there’s no doubt about it, Sláva Ukrajině 🇺🇦✌️🇺🇸✌️🇨🇿✌️🇬🇧✌️🇵🇱
@Karl von Bahnhof I don’t know, what’s up with the political purges.
Keep fighting till the last Ukrainian 🤣🤣🤣
🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🇺🇦✊
That’s a great report. A sobering assessment by the UA soldier that Ivan Watson was interviewing. Kherson and Meliotopol will be challenging objectives. I believe that the Ukrainians will prevail.
@Duckman: the grapes are so sour today 🤣🤣🤣 it is understandable given that the russians are stalled and slowly retreating. Stay tuned for putin declaring russia will leave Kherson as an act of goodwill 🤣🤣🤣
@Eva Masters Dude the CNN war reporting video is lame and the reporting was lazy. You don’t have to be a Putin supporter to see that. LOL
Ukraine lost months ago.
Wow you traveled the entire front and got video of Ukraine soldiers training and Ukraine supplied footage. Award worthy reporting for sure, they don’t make war correspondents like this guy anymore.
You can tell it’s a hoax
@zoom 🤭👍
Imagine having roaches invade your home like they have
My condolences to the families of thousands of Ukrainians 🇺🇦 who are victims of senseless Russian invasion.
The invasion was *initiated* by Putin with the *backing* of Chinese Xi Jinping, when the two signed a “No Limits” partnership at the Beijing Genocide Winter Olympic 2022.
– Since then millions have fled the country, thousands have died on both sides, and dozens of cities have been destroyed.
The invasion, with the added brutality of the Wuhan virus, has drawn many countries into hardship.
This is an achieve being repeatedly rolled over last 5 months.
Some things are worth fighting for, democracy is one of them
Yes till the last Ukrainian 🤣🤣🤣
which countries have democracy?
@С С Non
The US isn’t fighting for democracy, they aren’t even fighting for Ukraine. It’s your literal duty to understand this. I do not support Russia’s actions in any way whatsoever, but what the US is doing just makes me sick.
May you turn the invaders away and be safe. There is no day that I do not carry Ukraine in my heart. God speed.
All is fair in love and war do Ukraine ship bring the fight to Russian soil
I wasn’t around to witness our grandfathers fight for freedom against an evil aggressor like Hitler. It is very emotional when I see Ukrainians military give interviews and the expressions on their faces going up against an evil empire and it’s brainwashed constituents.
Yeah you’re grandfather would be ashamed of you, because the Russia is not the aggressor here.
The Russia defeated the Nazi, America and UK claimed all the credit.
Ukrainians are losing whole families it’s scary🥺
Slava Ukraini
Well the hits just keep on coming with this war doesn’t it🤔
Thanks for not forgetting about this war.
NATO need to supply long range antiship missiles to Ukraine asap.
Russian Black Sea Fleet need to become submarine museum.
After war is over with no support for Rusnazists
I thought it was funny the guy getting interviewed sounded so casual. Makes me think world war 3 will be fought with wheel chairs.
CNN most reliable and honest 💩🗞️💩
