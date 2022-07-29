65 comments

  3. “My political ideal is democracy. Let every person be respected as an individual and no person be idolized.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1930

    Reply

  5. CNN will made fun of for life because of their obsession with Trump….who am I kidding? CNN would be made fun of no matter what! 😎 lol

    Reply

    2. We pray for you and for your inner healing. Please be well and be gentle with yourself. We pray for your inner healing.

      Reply

    1. @Izzywizzy when’s that – when he comes back in 10,000 years. – I might not be around – how can you be that delusional to believe those Bible fairy tales?

      Reply

    2. You are a liar. The Roe case was the worst example of not following the law in the history of the country. They followed the law to get rid of it.

      Reply

    3. @James Hicks Roe V. Wade was never a law. It was a ruling. Supreme Court’s job is to look at the constitution, bill of rights, and sometimes the declaration of independence and determine if their case is guarded for every American by those founding documents. Roe V. Wade should have never been federalized because it is not under any of the above documents. If you read the Roe V. Wade trial, they even say that in their ruling. It was a terrible argument for a case that somehow got passed hence the overruling of Roe V. Wade returning the decision to the people of their state. Not a bad thing that people now have more control over making decisions on controversial topics.

      Reply

    4. @fred flink Well said, genius. Roe decided what the Constitution meant, and the Constitution is the Supreme Law.

      Reply

    4. If you had been nonstop attacked for 6 straight years, 6 STRAIGHT YEARS!!! That’s 1/12 of your life by the same lunatic people. Would you be super cooperative in joining in on thier ridiculous circus show?
      Yeah, me neither.

      Reply

  11. I would think that the DOJ would want to clean up their own house before they take another L…But Lessee how this plays out.

    Reply

  12. I had thought that any privilege could not be upheld if it was issued to commit or to cover-up a crime. If the person issuing the privilege committed the crime then it was to enable the crime and to cover the consequences of criminal actions. It will fall over on the grounds of the seriousness of the crime. If it was to commit murder and cover it up, it would fall over. If it the privilege was to incite and cover up treason or insurrection, it will fall over.

    Reply

    1. 5th amendment privilege CAN ALWAYS BE UPHELD when committing a crime
      Attorney client privilege CAN BE UPHELD BY THE ATTORNEY, UNLESS the ATTORNEY PARTICIPATED in the crime.
      Executive privilege – lots of open legal questions, that have never been litigated

      Reply

  14. I always thought executive privilege was for… sources and methods that could effect national security!!
    Planning a coup or crime… breaking a law.. isn’t protected!!!

    Reply

    4. @John Dough Her name is literally right there and you still spelled it wrong. 😂

      Did you spell your last name wrong too? Is it Dough or Duhh? 🤡

      Reply

  18. One thing that I did get out of this, they pointed out that the Supreme Court is in playing with a full deck that is my concern

    Reply

  19. one thing missed is in order to be released from solitary confinement for the past year and a half , was the testimonies they gave .

    Reply

  20. i am 64 years old and I can honestly say with conviction that democracy is dead in my USA, my finger points to Politicians hungry for power and ignoring the Constitution and the Media giving up on TRUE JOURNALISM. My next statement is to Americans, so what do we do now????????????

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.