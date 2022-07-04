The Financial Secretary of the Commonwealth of Dominica, speaking with the European Union (EU) dignitaries in Brussels, Belgium, Denise Edwards, said the island is progressing closer to becoming the world’s first climate-resilient nation.

She spoke with Max Orville, a recent Martinique entry, and Stéphane Bijoux, a member of the European Parliament.

Throughout the discussion, MEP Stéphane Bijoux complimented Dominica for its excellent response to climate change. He commended the country for taking up the cause of urgent issues, working to become a climate-resilient nation, and promoting ecotourism.

He also promised their possible aid in building a strong infrastructure that can withstand natural calamities and in assisting the country in achieving its goals.

Bijoux stated, “Climate change is a severe threat that impacts everyone regardless of creed or stature – sadly, Small Island Developing States such as Dominica are bearing the brunt of destructive weather patterns. We are responsible for partnering with developing countries as solidarity is needed in the fight against climate change.”

Dominica has garnered appreciation for promoting and encouraging sustainable tourism and preserving its natural assets. The country has been at the frontline of the war against natural disasters, including hurricanes, tropical storms, and cyclones. Additionally, Bijoux mentioned that the country is recovering very well from the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Various hurricanes and tropical storms have shattered Dominica, and the country has been building back better after 90 percent of its infrastructure was devastated by Tropical Storm Erika (2015) and Hurricane Maria (2017).

The EU provided €8.9 million in financial assistance under the European Development Fund (EDF) to Dominica when Tropical Storm Erika hit the country in 2015. In addition, the European Commission’s Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid department also provided €250,000 in emergency humanitarian aid to Dominica after the severe destruction caused by Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island in 2017.

Further, Dominica has also signed the CARIFORUM-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), which emphasizes development cooperation.

The island nation of Dominica is making the right strides in its quest to become a climate-resilient nation. The construction of its geothermal plant is almost complete. The plant will enable the country to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

In 1992 the United Nations made an urgent call to all countries to tackle climate change, among other issues, and, in 2015, the UN developed the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dominica is already on its way to achieving six of the 17 SDGs for its nation: No Poverty; Good Health and Wellbeing; Affordable and Clean Energy; Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure; Sustainable Cities and Communities, and Climate Action.

As hurricanes become more frequent and intense, Dominica and other small islands seek new opportunities. These opportunities will focus on decarbonization and renewable energy technologies. Also, it aids in more sustainable forms of tourism and digitization of the economy.

The country, which can be counted among the few nations that can be termed “carbon neutral,” is enhancing its resilience agenda by utilizing resources on the island to generate energy.

The geothermal plant will ensure that the country is powered by renewable energy, reducing energy costs and carbon emissions while simultaneously creating jobs.

Along with the geothermal plant, Dominica ensures that all infrastructure on the island is developed with sustainability and resilience. All buildings, from homes to hospitals, withstand weather disasters.

Dominica’s tourism sector is also witnessing a green revitalization, thanks to the introduction and construction of boutique environmentally sensitive villas and resorts.

Visitors can be confident that their trip will help preserve and boost the environment as the country moves towards complete climate resilience. Those who fall in love with the country can be pleased to know that they can make it their ideal second home.