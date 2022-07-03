Recent Post
66 comments
FOX running an ad with a Democrat attacking a Republican. I wonder if CNN would run an ad of DeSantis attacking Newsom. Color me skeptical.
CNN has run republican political ads fairly frequently and will probably do more and the election gets closer. On network it would be about “equal time”, that isn’t necessary on cable so it’s all about the Benjamins.
America need more men like Newsome to stand up to these wicked screw face punks with power.
You are missing the point.
Money talks friend. Fox like money and CNN also likes money.
In the end is all about money and power.
Happy 4th everyone! Enjoy it while we still have our Constitution!!!
🇺🇲🎇🇺🇲
@Korey I don’t lie..We here in NZ are paying more for gas than America is..
I’m soooo looking forward to November! It’s going to be great to watch.
@Helen McCann Red ticket! Latinos for TRUMP2024! Que Viva!
@Kimberly Garrett That’s good to the states and the people!
@Judy Chandler Yes, but California holds the record for having the most homeless. That’s why it’s a big deal.
I would love to see a debate between DeSantis and Newsom. That would get some much needed ratings for CNN.
@Dabbler Deluxe yes and still the likes of Pelosi and Newsom let it spiral out of control. What a train wreck!
News on was handed him his job by Nancy….she’s related to him and she has that state under her spell….she’s 80 folks….can’t believe that state can’t come up with someone better…..
@Tobias Birmingham no they didn’t, California had the best response of any state, repressed it pretty good at least until they lifted all the restrictions, but at that point vaccination and healthcare services were already well prepared.
california had the fastest economic recovery also and now has a 100billion budget surplus
I don’t get how people like you are so dedicated to being so wrong.
Thank you so much for bringing out this idiot’s latest ad campaign
Newscum the guy who cried about covid and had everyone locked down but went out to dinner maskless? That clown? Yeah he’s the best thing to happen to liberals. He wouldn’t last 2 minutes in a debate with Desantis….
@Grrace Grracy i love watching gavin fail at life everyday.
i think hes om the cnn short list for 2024 – lets see newsom try smh
Mr.Dunn – respect for you.
Let’s go Brandon
@C Cole That is the president and union leaders. Most of us Latinos in labor union vote republicans now. I regret voting for Obama! It is now Latinos for Trump2024! Que VIva!
The way CNN frames these “Issues” got me dead af
2 rising stars…lol. Newspme might have a lower approval rating than Biden.
@Real_Angel 777守护天使 liberated from what, freedom?
Newsome needs to focus on having the highest homeless population in the country, the most mass shootings in the country, maybe deal with all the poop everywhere, the high taxes, the black outs etc. There’s some things I have forgotten because it’s so bad people had to leave California to go to Florida and Texas.
Newsome is a huge success…..
In how to turn paradise into a crap hole.
Haha newsome….the very definition of hypocrite!
Trust me as a California person you do not want Florida to look like California!
@David Joseph Isn’t it funny how people move to a different state for better living, but bring their same political beliefs that caused them to move in the first place.
@jessm821 yep

The Cuban population is gonna make damn sure that it doesn’t👍
that’s how you put taxpayer money into good use, target a governor of a state that’s doing better than yours. smh.
its like in the movies when they try to kill the cop for “getting too close!”
No one florida is doing better than us . Get outta here with that nonsense
@G-child Inc Florida had the most people move there of any state in the country. Also lower unemployment rate than California and less homeless.
I agree that we should have bills to protect kids in schools from grooming by their woke teachers. These classrooms should be monitored.
What we should get rid of is the whole public school system.
Is there no irony to Newsome saying, “We still believe in freedom.”?
That’s what all tyrants say.
Remember Uvalde? How about your power? Did you get it working?
@Raul Casas
This must be the dumbest point in this comment section.
You are making all of us Latinos look bad
Newsome is full of it he raised gas tax making gas here even more expensive he is horrible Governor
As someone who lives in California and just visited florida… this made me laugh at the logic
You won’t get it until you live here….
I’m happy in california. We got our problems but damn you couldn’t pay me to move to florida.
@Pipz Good, please stay TF away.
“Florida Man, we need you!” – Gavin Newsome 🤣💀
I mean if there is anyone to be on your side, it’s Florida man
32 House of Representatives retiring. Dems throwing in the towel
Gavin Newsom: as long as you don’t like the 2nd Amendment then you’re welcome here!
What this stooge governor of California should do is to take note on the things DeSantis is doing in Florida
This anchor says Newsome is a raising star🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
The level of insolence in this man is beyond comprehension.
