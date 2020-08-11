Donald Trump *actually* wants his face added to Mount Rushmore

President Donald Trump spoke with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about the possibility of adding his face to the iconic Mount Rushmore. Chris Cillizza explains why it makes perfect sense he’d want to be memorialized this way.

SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:

Yes, of course Donald Trump wants his face added to Mount Rushmore

How Kristi Noem, Mt. Rushmore and Trump Fueled Speculation About Pence’s Job

Mount Trumpmore? It's the president's 'dream,' Rep. Kristi Noem says

‘I don’t kid’: Trump says he wasn’t joking about slowing coronavirus testing

The White House reportedly asked South Dakota's governor how to add another president to Mount Rushmore, and she later gave Trump a 4-foot replica with his face on it

About me:

I was named "best dressed" in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN's editor at large and author of the daily "Point" newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.

CREDITS

Writer: Chris Cillizza

The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon

Editor: Michelle Cho

Producer: Arielle Sacks

Follow Chris on

Instagram:

Twitter:

Facebook:

Subscribe to The Point newsletter: .

#CNN #Cillizza #MountRushmore