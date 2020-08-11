Donald Trump *actually* wants his face added to Mount Rushmore

August 11, 2020

 

President Donald Trump spoke with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about the possibility of adding his face to the iconic Mount Rushmore. Chris Cillizza explains why it makes perfect sense he’d want to be memorialized this way.

CREDITS
Writer: Chris Cillizza
The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon
Editor: Michelle Cho
Producer: Arielle Sacks

56 Comments on "Donald Trump *actually* wants his face added to Mount Rushmore"

  1. CNN | August 11, 2020 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    Hey, Chris here – do you think more Presidents should be added to Mount Rushmore?

    • R Mcdud | August 11, 2020 at 4:10 PM | Reply

      @xlx BONES xlx still trying to get the last word fragile ego? So sad 🤣

    • Catherine Donnelly | August 11, 2020 at 4:11 PM | Reply

      xlx BONES xlx -what’s ANITA ??? a new conspiracy or do you mean ANTIFA -an Anti fascist group that the orange menace hates cause he IS a fascist , he just doesn’t want to be called one ☝️I have a ? For you …aren’t we supposed to hate fascism here in the land of the free ??? So, Can’t have it both ways as narcissists like the orange menace always want 🙄🙄🙄

    • xlx BONES xlx | August 11, 2020 at 4:12 PM | Reply

      @james kenyon Biden thinks there’s 130 million US deaths from the virus. Does it matter that trump miss spoke?

    • Pau Woo | August 11, 2020 at 4:12 PM | Reply

      @brian gardner
      You do not know how to use vowels-( an-) so I know you are one of those “uneducated”….that trump just love!….

    • xlx BONES xlx | August 11, 2020 at 4:13 PM | Reply

      @Kris Rice context please.

  2. Bob James | August 11, 2020 at 2:33 PM | Reply

    Drumpf doesn’t joke. His “humor” is always about how stupid someone else is or mocking someone’s problems.

    • Not-so-smart aleck | August 11, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

      If you read (or have read) his niece Mary’s tell all book, a younger Donald even mocked the serious medical problems of people in his own family (brothers, aunts, etc.). The Psychopath-in-Chief.

    • Jim Hamre | August 11, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

      No ,all he says are outrageous things ,but when he gets blowback ,he ,and his minions claim he was just kidding.F him

  3. OldieBones | August 11, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    Any monument, statue, carving, likeness, or memorial to Trump is going to need 24-hour policing, or I guarantee it’ll be regularly graffiti’d, defaced, or smashed into little bits.

  4. J G | August 11, 2020 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    They should shell the Mount Rushmore until no face is recognized and leave the natives have their land for themselves

  5. Merel Vallo | August 11, 2020 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    The USA presidential election is nothing but a year long very expensive freak show. What a horrible waste of time and money.

  6. René Olguín | August 11, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

    so they would have to paint Mrs Donald Jesus Putin’s likeness orange?

  7. Swampbutt Stinson | August 11, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

    Omg the, “I was joking” defense is the same thing my 11yr old daughter uses when she says something that makes my jaw drop! Many of Donald’s tactics are reminiscent of garde school playground behaviours.

  8. Ken Panzer | August 11, 2020 at 5:01 PM | Reply

    Donald…Donald…Yes there is a place for you….around the backside of the Mountain !!!

  9. Courtney Lynn | August 11, 2020 at 6:12 PM | Reply

    The worst President in history wants to be remembered as the best. The irony.

    • dave etcetera | August 11, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      It’s par for a conman, but if they carved a tiny doll-head of Trump in the wall, I’d be satisfied. The comparison in size would sum up why he’s there.

    • R. McBride | August 11, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      @Jes Emm Trump is a moron.

    • R. McBride | August 11, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      @Instinct Hahahahahaha! Hahahahahahaha! OMG! HAHAHAHAHAHA!

    • Rodrod234 | August 11, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      @carol 1 the reason you dont see Trump’s greatness, because you are too much in to CNN…You don’t understand economics, because without good policies our great president worked hard on, you wouldn’t have had a job to go to every day. You need to educate yourself and not be a slave to the media.

    • The Random | August 11, 2020 at 10:56 PM | Reply

      Not the best president. Better than Obama who ushered in the age of toxic identity politics. Not to mention giving away free money and shitting on American Companies and Low / Middle Class earners. Being the first Black President doesn’t make a good or bad president. What you accomplish in office is what matters. I didn’t think I’d like Trump but he’s been on paper a fantastic president. Don’t be an idiot and bring up the COVID-19 Deaths. If you want to blame anyone each state should be held responsible to how they responded. Not to mention the American people for being badly obese and unhealthy. Just my two cents.

  10. C J | August 11, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”
    – Maya Angelou

    • Wes Bernard | August 11, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

      Trump doesn’t care about being added to MT Rushmore at all , fake news – We want him added to Mt Rushmore , go Trump!!

    • funknfritter | August 11, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

      @Wes Bernard fail troll

    • Snaggle Toothed | August 11, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @Wes Bernard So why is Trump asking the Governor of South Dakota about it?
      You Trump fans never catch the small details – like half the story. You’re such poorly educated people.

  11. Puppy Dog | August 11, 2020 at 6:35 PM | Reply

    Why didn’t you show the UN general assembly laughing at Trump for claiming he had done more than anyone before him?

  12. Captain Win | August 11, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    That rock would have more intelligence than the man himself.

    • Snaggle Toothed | August 11, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      And a lake of piss below it, after he’d been on it a few days.
      I couldn’t resist pissing on a carving of Trump.
      If I’m ever in New York i’m visiting his Dads grave to piss on it.

    • Daniel Godfrey | August 11, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      If a rock ran as a Democrat, Democrats would relate to it and vote for said rock. Which wouldn’t be that bad because a rock would do less damage than a Democrat.

  13. Claude LeBel | August 11, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    On the back of a counterfeit nickel maybe.

    He doesn’t want to serve he just wants to be admired.

  14. Augie Rockero | August 11, 2020 at 7:57 PM | Reply

    The only thing Trump’s face will be on will be the FBI’s Most Wanted Poster when he flees to Russia after the election.

  15. Cosmo Genesis | August 11, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    He’s going to put his face up there and make Mexico pay for it.

  16. Shamsher Singh | August 11, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

    By adding trump to mount Rushmore Americans will diminish the accomplishments of the American presidents who are already on Mount Rushmore.

  17. Albert Temple | August 11, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

    Definitely he is the most unintelligible President that has ever been world wide.

  18. IamVee | August 11, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    I said this months ago when people instates were “ridding off” historical statues. His intention behind not removing them was because he was hoping for his own to be an addition 😂🤣😂🤣😂

  19. Nunya Business | August 11, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    Can it be carved with a mask on? So no one ever has to see his stupid face. Kinda like hiding the shame he ever ran our country?

  20. Peter Emmanuel | August 11, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    I would prefer a rock carving if his rear end, presented to his supporters.

