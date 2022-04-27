60 comments

    2. Yes but it put more stress on Trumps scevvy heart ,Donald’s very thin skined when it comes to women criticizing him 💔.

    4. @Edith Obinna ok shur she is Did you try trumps BLEACH trick. I take it no you’re still living.

  2. She is despicable . Now she has something to say while peddling her book, where was her voice while this was going on.

    4. @Elmosweed how many people have made $$$ out of writing books and giving speeches about how wonderful Orange Clown is???

  4. All I can say, is she looks a whole lot healthier and rejuvenated after leaving the Trump administration. Regardless of what she says now… She should have opened up her mouth to tell the truth when it mattered

    1. @osiris Blanche allowed her speak up! Give me a break! HEs not even allowed to speak up unless the Easter Bunny allows him too!!🤣🤣

    4. @Austin C is babys blood only for the face, or is she not taking enough or from the right babies, look at her neck it still looks old???lol

  5. Nah sorry she should’ve used her voice louder to stand up to Trump back at start of the pandemic. She’s lost all her credibility, This is about selling a book 🤬

    1. She said if she left there would be no one left in White House to carry on. I’m sure she wanted to leave and if she spoke up he would have fired her guaranteed.yes she’s selling a book but she still has credibility IMO

  7. She has zero credibility with me. You are not a hero if you sit on your hands and allow a madman to kill thousands, then write a book as a victim trying to justify your lack of action.

    The time to be a hero is during, not after safe in a book.

  9. “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning, because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that, so that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me. So, we’ll see, but the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute. That’s pretty powerful.” -Donald Trump 04/23/2020

    If only she would have had the decency to say, “Shut the f**k up!”.

    1. @valorgaming commas and full stops might help you convey your points, also an understanding that he meant it when he said it, he also said wind turbines cause cancer and a myriad of other ludicrous things.

    2. @Kirk Hunter sorry you didn’t capitalize the first letter in your sentence I couldn’t understand you

    4. @Kirk Hunter he did say what he meant which was literally what you do when you ask somebody a question or ask a generalized question he said that it was something they need to look into he didn’t say it’s something we have right now

  10. Just no. You don’t get to come back now, peddling a book, and suddenly come clean. You had a duty to speak the truth, and you caved, over and over. It should not be so hard to just do the right thing.

  11. I’m so tired of everyone that worked in the Trump administration coming out with tell all books, but kept their mouths shut while working there. 😠😡

    2. @Mr. Perfect true, and she was telling everyone to stay home as she and her family travelled through state’s 🤣🤣, this book is just another money grab

  13. She should have resigned at the time but her position was more important to her rather than the health of the nation. No credibility.

  14. WOW!!
    She really has no shame.
    Now she want to capitalize on her failure to help the American people and chose to help Trump minimize the severity of the pandemic.

    If Dr. Birx truly want to make up for her mistakes, she could have ALL the proceeds from the book go to a charitable cause.

  17. She violated her medical code of ethics and should have her licensed removed. Sitting there and cowarding to Donald Trump, letting him harm people, was gross malfeasance

    2. Cowarding? She wasn’t in charge. She let the person above her, Trump, know what the recommendations were and he dropped the ball.

    4. @DAN it’s called RESIGNING. you do that before you continue to work for a dangerous person at odds with your medical license

  18. Her and the entire gang of them drop the ball with the covid response now she’s writing a book about it it should be pretty different🤔

  19. I felt the same way about the data. Just wanted to see hospitalizations and deaths broken down by age, location, etc… but data was mostly incomplete for a long time.

  20. It’s disgraceful that a person in her position didn’t have the courage to stand up to the sociopath in the orange clown suit, at least in private. And it’s sad that so many lame Trump disciples only grew a spine and a conscience AFTER leaving the administration and writing a book.

