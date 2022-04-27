Recent Post
Maybe she should have spoken up a couple of years ago. I DON’T CARE what she has to say now.
She did
Yes but it put more stress on Trumps scevvy heart ,Donald’s very thin skined when it comes to women criticizing him 💔.
She is lying
@Edith Obinna ok shur she is Did you try trumps BLEACH trick. I take it no you’re still living.
She is despicable . Now she has something to say while peddling her book, where was her voice while this was going on.
Plenty of people were sounding the alarm when trump was in office.
Just so kickable.
Doormat turned bookwriter. How many of those have we seen? Its boring now. No one cares.
@Elmosweed how many people have made $$$ out of writing books and giving speeches about how wonderful Orange Clown is???
Another one writes a book, but couldn’t say it when it mattered
All I can say, is she looks a whole lot healthier and rejuvenated after leaving the Trump administration. Regardless of what she says now… She should have opened up her mouth to tell the truth when it mattered
@osiris Blanche allowed her speak up! Give me a break! HEs not even allowed to speak up unless the Easter Bunny allows him too!!🤣🤣
@HELLO DARKNESS Those who would not LIE for him lost their jobs.
she has not aged well at all……..
@Austin C is babys blood only for the face, or is she not taking enough or from the right babies, look at her neck it still looks old???lol
Nah sorry she should’ve used her voice louder to stand up to Trump back at start of the pandemic. She’s lost all her credibility, This is about selling a book 🤬
She said if she left there would be no one left in White House to carry on. I’m sure she wanted to leave and if she spoke up he would have fired her guaranteed.yes she’s selling a book but she still has credibility IMO
Besides, I think the truth is crazier and better reading than actually lying about it.
You know damn well Trump was not joking.
If you think they didn’t twist the numbers, your a complete fool!!
@Troy Cote *yore
1. you’re 2. What would be the benefit of skewing the data upward?
@ExPFC Wintergreen v2.0 Yuur
She has zero credibility with me. You are not a hero if you sit on your hands and allow a madman to kill thousands, then write a book as a victim trying to justify your lack of action.
The time to be a hero is during, not after safe in a book.
Your the mad woman. Take your tds pills
I felt so sorry for all the Drs serving under dumpster
“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning, because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that, so that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me. So, we’ll see, but the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute. That’s pretty powerful.” -Donald Trump 04/23/2020
If only she would have had the decency to say, “Shut the f**k up!”.
@valorgaming commas and full stops might help you convey your points, also an understanding that he meant it when he said it, he also said wind turbines cause cancer and a myriad of other ludicrous things.
@Kirk Hunter sorry you didn’t capitalize the first letter in your sentence I couldn’t understand you
@Kirk Hunter ,
@Kirk Hunter he did say what he meant which was literally what you do when you ask somebody a question or ask a generalized question he said that it was something they need to look into he didn’t say it’s something we have right now
@Kirk Hunter also I’m using Speech-to-Text so it doesn’t always put everything in it should
Just no. You don’t get to come back now, peddling a book, and suddenly come clean. You had a duty to speak the truth, and you caved, over and over. It should not be so hard to just do the right thing.
I’m so tired of everyone that worked in the Trump administration coming out with tell all books, but kept their mouths shut while working there. 😠😡
They had to keep their mouth shut while working there, otherwise, they would get fired.
@Mr. Perfect true, and she was telling everyone to stay home as she and her family travelled through state’s 🤣🤣, this book is just another money grab
I like how she’s trying to make a comeback, but it won’t work!
She should have resigned at the time but her position was more important to her rather than the health of the nation. No credibility.
WOW!!
She really has no shame.
Now she want to capitalize on her failure to help the American people and chose to help Trump minimize the severity of the pandemic.
If Dr. Birx truly want to make up for her mistakes, she could have ALL the proceeds from the book go to a charitable cause.
Perhaps to the children who lost their parents to Covid.
@bingus bingus Trump & DeSantis 2024
She’s no hero. Don’t let her try to rewrite history. Just as guilty as the rest of them.
She’s still a doctor? Amazing … in any sane country she would be in prison.
if you’ve been to the doctors for a visit, you’ll understand why……..
She violated her medical code of ethics and should have her licensed removed. Sitting there and cowarding to Donald Trump, letting him harm people, was gross malfeasance
Correct. Do no harm …
Cowarding? She wasn’t in charge. She let the person above her, Trump, know what the recommendations were and he dropped the ball.
@John Cooper you don’t have to be “in charge” to do the right thing and protect humans
@DAN it’s called RESIGNING. you do that before you continue to work for a dangerous person at odds with your medical license
Her and the entire gang of them drop the ball with the covid response now she’s writing a book about it it should be pretty different🤔
Bleach lady
I felt the same way about the data. Just wanted to see hospitalizations and deaths broken down by age, location, etc… but data was mostly incomplete for a long time.
It’s disgraceful that a person in her position didn’t have the courage to stand up to the sociopath in the orange clown suit, at least in private. And it’s sad that so many lame Trump disciples only grew a spine and a conscience AFTER leaving the administration and writing a book.
SCARF LYSOL LADY
@Chris Cooper So, you like when Trump lost jobs overall?