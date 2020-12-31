Dr. Anthony Fauci tells Lawrence O'Donnell it is "reasonable" for Joe Biden to aim for 100 million Covid-19 vaccinations in the first 100 days in office but local authorities must be given “whatever resources they need” because “it's not going to happen spontaneously.” Aired on 12/31/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell:

Drawing upon his experience as a former chief of staff on the Senate Finance Committee and as an Emmy-winning executive producer and writer of "The West Wing," Lawrence O'Donnell examines the compelling and impactful political stories of the day. O'Donnell convenes diverse panels of guests, including a variety of politicians and cultural voices, to offer unique viewpoints and perspective. In his signature style, O'Donnell highlights the latest news developments and offers his take on the political stories driving the national conversation.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#DrFauci #CovidVaccines #MSNBC

Dr. Fauci: To Ramp Up Covid Vaccinations ‘Put A Full-court Press On The Local Level’ | The Last Word