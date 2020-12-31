Dr. Anthony Fauci tells Lawrence O'Donnell it is "reasonable" for Joe Biden to aim for 100 million Covid-19 vaccinations in the first 100 days in office but local authorities must be given “whatever resources they need” because “it's not going to happen spontaneously.” Aired on 12/31/2020.
Dr. Fauci: To Ramp Up Covid Vaccinations 'Put A Full-court Press On The Local Level' | The Last Word
Trump doesn’t care about American deaths
Unless it’s about his own.
@B C W Q Much?
Who’s making money from us dying?
Did y’all watch the Georgia hearing!!! They gonna audit the votes!!! Don’t be mad at me!!!
Dr. Fauci is the man. #ShutitMarco
Please send some vaccines to Texas. Our state government here seems to be completely unaware of the danger of the virus. They are Republicans. Help!
There is no help for Trumplicans.
Trump’s operation warp speed was all BS, the world was making a vaccine as fast as it could anyway, pure Trump propaganda, endorsed by GOP
Yes!!!
The good Doctor seems animated — like he’s feeling hopeful for what’s ahead. I am too. 🙂
He is animated because he won’t be fighting Trump and covid both.
Keep hopeful <3 I live in Europe, and I'm feeling hopeful too. STAY SAFE, and have a HAPPY NEW YEAR, with hope, peace and health
brilliantly said, ty dr fauci and mr o’donnell! looking very forward to my turn!
For real leadership you need a real President…..but the U.S. has ….an Amateur Golfer!
Dead votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are now 350,778 mister Trump, mister Pence, miss McEnany……………You have knowingly left children, mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters to their own devices and sent them to death, how many people who work hard to save someone else, die? It is unbelievable what Trump, Pence, and McEnany did, so blinded by thirst for power this is so sick …………These people are poisoning America ………….
In Virginia, the roll out is outrageously slow. The response from the governor and from the Va. Dept of Health shows NO urgency. They offer more extraneous excuses than they do shots in the arm. Don’t the state governments realize that people are dying while they are self justifying?
They have not taken this seriously. They have not prepared. They have not shown competence. They have not shown compassion.
Dr.Fauci needs to have a statue dedicated to him, for his untiring efforts to save us from death and for his amazing patience trying to save some from themselves.
02:21-02:32 which is the Cadillac and which is the Buick
Notice he doesn’t mention or use The word Oxford Astrazeneca, this Vaccine was developed in Oxford England, he also states it only has 65% effectiveness, that’s Bollocks and is old news, infact it’s 3 months old news, The Oxford Vaccine is now 90% effective and is half the price and can be stored in normal Refrigerators, so God Bless The Brits for coming to the rescue once again. 👍😀
Got sources?
Just to be clear. We have seen what federal government FAILURE looks like in 2020. Now, let’s experience federal government SUCCESS in 2021. Yes. It will be indeed a NEW YEAR!
The age of IGNORANCE ends today. And the age of INTELLIGENCE starts tomorrow. Happy New Year!!
DR FAUCI HAPPY NEW YEAR