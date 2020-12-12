Eight-year-old tries on Iron Man prosthetic arm | Humankind

TOPICS:
December 12, 2020

 

Watch this eight-year-old look like the superhero he is when he tries on his new bionic arm. 😱
After eight-year-old Sam Halpern lost three of his limbs, he worried about fitting in. With his new Iron Man bionic arm, he's standing out.

14 Comments on "Eight-year-old tries on Iron Man prosthetic arm | Humankind"

  1. Paige Jackson | December 12, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

    I love good news like this

  2. Mintymilk tae | December 12, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

    It’s these kind of good news that make me smile everyday.

  3. 1Drummer | December 12, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

    Tears of joy!

  4. spagget4. inc | December 12, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    “Ive seen enough.. Im satisfied”

  5. Mark Johnson | December 12, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

    That is awesome. God Bless Him.

  6. JayJay Bulldog | December 12, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    He deserves to be put on a New Marvels Movie.

  7. ExoticMotorSports | December 12, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    Woah. This kid is the coolest kid in the world. I’m kinda jealous.

  8. Daniel ATT | December 12, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    Transhumanism Propaganda

  9. Ryan Woolsey | December 12, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    Love the video thank you little man you are truly awesome!!!!

  10. so fresh so clean | December 12, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    That’s cool AF. The people behind the idea should go straight to heaven

  11. BTS diary323 | December 12, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

    He is a super hero and the people who helped him

  12. BTS diary323 | December 12, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

    I highly suggest A Dolphins Tale with Morgan Freeman. Excellent movie in my opinion. For some reason people say I have a crappy taste. I could watch give seconds of a movie and instantly tell if I like it or not. A Dolphins Tale was amazing

  13. Atharv Chandel | December 12, 2020 at 11:11 PM | Reply

    such a great story you got here after some times……. good to see the child is living to the fullest! great child and great parents.

  14. D | December 12, 2020 at 11:30 PM | Reply

    You guys don’t need to explain why this is so freaking cool!!! 😂😂😂

