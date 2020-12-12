Eight-year-old tries on Iron Man prosthetic arm | Humankind

Watch this eight-year-old look like the superhero he is when he tries on his new bionic arm. 😱
After eight-year-old Sam Halpern lost three of his limbs, he worried about fitting in. With his new Iron Man bionic arm, he's standing out.
I love good news like this
It’s these kind of good news that make me smile everyday.
Tears of joy!
“Ive seen enough.. Im satisfied”
That is awesome. God Bless Him.
He deserves to be put on a New Marvels Movie.
Woah. This kid is the coolest kid in the world. I’m kinda jealous.
Transhumanism Propaganda
Love the video thank you little man you are truly awesome!!!!
That’s cool AF. The people behind the idea should go straight to heaven
He is a super hero and the people who helped him
I highly suggest A Dolphins Tale with Morgan Freeman. Excellent movie in my opinion. For some reason people say I have a crappy taste. I could watch give seconds of a movie and instantly tell if I like it or not. A Dolphins Tale was amazing
such a great story you got here after some times……. good to see the child is living to the fullest! great child and great parents.
You guys don’t need to explain why this is so freaking cool!!! 😂😂😂