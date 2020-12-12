Eight-year-old tries on Iron Man prosthetic arm | Humankind

Watch this eight-year-old look like the superhero he is when he tries on his new bionic arm. 😱

After eight-year-old Sam Halpern lost three of his limbs, he worried about fitting in. With his new Iron Man bionic arm, he's standing out.

