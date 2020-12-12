National Guard unit home for holidays | Militarykind

Their homecoming was delayed again and again but these big bear hugs made it all worth it. 🤗
This is the moment the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade of the National Guard comes home to Minnesota after a year-long deployment to Iraq.
Wholesome
Best 😈
Let’s bring peace ✌️🌎✌️ & end War, send all our beloved home to us and live in LOVE. 💎
Hi… masaz
HAPPY Y’ALL ARE FINALLY HOME , Merry Christmas and a Happy New yr
God Bless each of you
Thank you for your Service
Hi
God bless them. Welcome home, thank you for your service.
Welcome home
I LOVE videos like this! God bless them! So grateful for our brave heroes!!!
Welcome home heros
what about those people that didn’t come back?
I feel for those men n women coming back without no one even to Hug them welcome back, saddening.
Wish i would b there for them..
Well done Soldiers n Glsd to see u back home, ALIVE!
oh boy! i never cry but, when i see these brave warriors coming and hugging there families then i really get emotional. A GREAT SALUTE FROM MY SIDE TO THIS GREAT SOLDIERS!!!!