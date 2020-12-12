National Guard unit home for holidays | Militarykind

December 12, 2020

 

Their homecoming was delayed again and again but these big bear hugs made it all worth it. 🤗
This is the moment the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade of the National Guard comes home to Minnesota after a year-long deployment to Iraq.

14 Comments on "National Guard unit home for holidays | Militarykind"

  1. Never Quit | December 12, 2020 at 4:01 PM | Reply

    Wholesome

  2. Patrick Mffrine officiel | December 12, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    Best 😈

  3. 2rü35 41viš | December 12, 2020 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    Let’s bring peace ✌️🌎✌️ & end War, send all our beloved home to us and live in LOVE. 💎

  4. IGOR MASAZ | December 12, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    Hi… masaz

  5. Rebecca Tracy | December 12, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    HAPPY Y’ALL ARE FINALLY HOME , Merry Christmas and a Happy New yr
    God Bless each of you
    Thank you for your Service

  6. Trollslayer | December 12, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

    God bless them. Welcome home, thank you for your service.

  7. Naruto Anime | December 12, 2020 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    Welcome home

  8. Joyce Johnson | December 12, 2020 at 5:27 PM | Reply

    I LOVE videos like this! God bless them! So grateful for our brave heroes!!!

  9. Agie Mutuku | December 12, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    Welcome home heros

  10. DREK ADEN | December 12, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    what about those people that didn’t come back?

  11. Dex Davd | December 12, 2020 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    I feel for those men n women coming back without no one even to Hug them welcome back, saddening.
    Wish i would b there for them..

  12. Dex Davd | December 12, 2020 at 7:39 PM | Reply

    Well done Soldiers n Glsd to see u back home, ALIVE!

  13. Atharv Chandel | December 12, 2020 at 11:28 PM | Reply

    oh boy! i never cry but, when i see these brave warriors coming and hugging there families then i really get emotional. A GREAT SALUTE FROM MY SIDE TO THIS GREAT SOLDIERS!!!!

