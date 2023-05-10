Recent Post
41 comments
Now, I hope to see justice for Katie Johnson. At 13, she was an Epstien girl with hopes of a modeling career. Instead, she found herself wearing a blond wig being abused by the guy who kept saying she reminded him of his daughter. Not what she signed up for.
Yes. I’m sure this is on q anons radar.
i remember going to cnn for my second grade field trip
You should sue for at least 10 million dollars for all your pain and suffering.
In the second grade did they say you were over qualified to work there?
Well, boy howdy.That’s a 787 million dollar reply right there, dadgummit.
Joe Tacopenis suggested the Access Hollywood tape shouldn’t have been admitted. Dude, it’s been over 6 years, and that tape was broadcast on every news network (even FOX, although a lot less and never during the prime time opinion shows, If I remember right), anyone who HASN’T seen that video has been living under a rock. Even Pygmys in the depths of Africa have seen that tape… And they were disgusted by it too…
Keep trying.
Its still shouldn’t have been allowed.
We have standards in our courts…
Or we used to
dont insult tacopineapple like that….
If someone from another country asked me to explain all this, I wouldn’t know where to begin.
I’m Canadian. Go ahead and try lol.
I’d imagine the 5 seasons of Traitor Trump that Netflix will use to tell the story will explain Trump’s disgusting reign pretty well.
Sure you would. It’s like this: “You know what North Korea’s leader does to political rivals? It’s like that.” There, easy.
Natashia, thank-you for coming forward. Means alot. Many others could too, but are afraid of intimidation by a Serial Offender and his lawyers to make them feel worthless. You and Carroll WON!!
I agree!! Thank You, to her and all of the brave women who have come forward!
Most of us believed Trump the first time when he admitted to his rotten behavior on the bus, bragging of what he can do to women because he’s a star. Today was a step forward in proving how wrong that behavior is.
Make Accountability Great Again!
How does a man rape or grope a woman in a high end department store woman’s’ dressing room. Those stores have attendants at the dressing rooms that keep an eye on everything. I cannot believe this woman. She has to be a real wack job looking for fame and money. You would have a hard time convincing me that this could have even happened.
There you go!!😊
@Russ Mess Let’s go shopping Russ…my treat.
This is catching! 5th time I’ve read it today!!!
The correct defense against a rape accusation is: “I’m not the kind of man who rapes,” not: “She’s not the kind of woman I would rape.” What a disgusting person.
Rather be around someone who’s crass in their rejection of being called a rapist than someone who falsely accuses of the crime. That is MUCH more disgusting.
@Alexander Gro’Hamilton aaawwww..poo widdoo twumpee….awwwww
She is still beautiful as ever
Trump: For the last million years, The Stars have been getting away with rape and sexual battery, unfortunately……or, fortunately
Lawyer: Do you see yourself as a Star, Mr. Trump?
Trump: Why yes, of course
And also my rape victim looks just like my ex-wife, but I didn’t rape her because she just isn’t my type
No wonder he lost in court again LOL
She should have pointed out that the human race hasn’t been around for
“Millions of years.”
He said women “let you” when you are a star. If you’ve never heard of gold diggers and/or don’t think they’ve been around throwing their bodies at men they think have money or prestige, then where’ve you been? “Let you” is consent. Women are either babies who need constant babysitting, or they are adults with agency and accountability.
The last sentence says it all, “it’s a violent crime“!
Finally he is bring held accountable everyone else has to.
Good morning to everyone hope to be a fruitful day despite of what’s happening at present
That happens after you lie and discover that they want to buy your story! Elated!
More and more I’m looking at them like potential expensive ops instead of assets
When wicked rulers rule, then look for the Hour (Judgement Day)
Prophet Mohammad said, “When trust is lost, then wait for the Hour.” Abu Huraira said, “How is the trust lost, O Messenger of Allah?” The Prophet said, “When authority is given to those who do not deserve it, then wait for the Hour.”
Sahih al-Bukhari 6131
If this doesn’t tank his poll numbers I’m moving 😢
I’m not going through another four years of his Assault on everything i hold near & dear. Losing faith in my fellow Americans is heart wrenching 😔
I don’t understand, in the UK, sexual assault is a criminal offence, now that he has been found guilty in court of law, is this not being treated as a criminal case and sentenced as such?
Unfortunately its. Civil case
Great interview! #NatashaStoynoff #BraveWomen #Honesty #Justice #Truth #CNN