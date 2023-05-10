76 comments

    1. Mushroom Don just got slapped with a $5 million payment and now this. Accountability season is ramping up fast.

    4. No doubt, every interview with this guy makes me think he really has no intellectual thoughts

    1. We’ll see how long it takes for the first payout to be made or the cell door to slam behind these thugs.

    2. All politicians lie….he is the most honest liar among a sea of snakes. I’ll
      Vote for him again.

  6. Judge: You’ve been charged with a crime. How do you plead?
    Santos: I’m not George Santos. I’m Edmund Hillary who climbed Mount Everest.

    1. Lawyer: “Mistaken identity, your Honor. He’s not George Santos. He’s Anthony Devolder.”

  7. About time!❤ 👏👏👏 Seems like liying on government documents would be illegal.

  8. Republicans always wanted to see a drag queen prosecuted and they finally got their wish 😆

  9. He brought this upon himself. How did he expect to get away with all the crap that he did?

    1. Santos’ Guardian Angel has her hand over her eyes while shaking her head and saying ” What the F did he lie about now “?

    3. It has occurred to me that it’s really a matter of the sheer volume of the lies and the fact he lies about so many things that are provably false.

    2. ​@David J
      You better believe it! And depending on the state and why the lie is about, it can be charged as a felony (more than 1 year in prison).
      Check out the laws on lying to law enforcement officers in Georgia 🧐🤔😳😢
      But these laws are usually applicable for ordinary people, not those in positions of power and/or prestige

  13. LMAO and I thought the politics here in the UK was F***ed up 🤣 ! This guy is beyond belief, how did he manage to con so many people . My mind is boggled.

    1. They got what they deserved. Voting party over country. They didn’t care about the character of the man, just that he is republican.

  14. Santos went to New York for Trump’s indictment as a dress rehearsal for going to
    New York for his own indictment.

    2. ​@B Bodziak Or any of Trump’s battalion of goofballs. But seriously, even with competent counsel, he’ll have trouble beating these charges if the law requires something be disclosed and he failed to do so when he was supposed to.

  15. Does anyone seriously think that McCarthy will have the morality to ask him to resign? C’mon now. 🙄

    2. @E and S M Just wait ’til the “Big Cleanout” when the Special Counsel’s indictments start coming down.

  16. I cannot believe there were that many FOX fans in his district, I am sure they are proud of their vote and will try to re-elect him.😢😢😢

  17. Republicans “we stand for law and order and Traditional American values”
    Republicans lost the moral high ground when they voted for Trump and Santos.

  18. All those Republicans being indicted and facing jail time says a lot about the Republicans party.

    2. Mark Johnson I suppose if these were democrats breaking the law and getting indicted you would be OK with that?

  19. FiNALLY!!!! Stunning how long it took to charge Santos. Looking forward to hearing the actual charges and seeing the progress of his trial.

  20. Statement just out from Santos: it’s a great honour to be recognised by the Justice Deoartment and I gladly accept this award for services to justice.

    1. He’s humbly offered to serve as the judge in his case, will be his own attorney, and has volunteered 12 of his personalities to sit as jurors.

