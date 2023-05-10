Recent Post
76 comments
Not a good day to be a bad guy.
Mushroom Don just got slapped with a $5 million payment and now this. Accountability season is ramping up fast.
Roosters are a Roosting, baby!!!
@Varuda Zahira ROOSTER IS A BIRD
🥂🇺🇸
@Eduardo Oliveira
He didn’t say different…
You’re really bizarre…
Dude’s a true sociopath.
Kinda an Inadequate Psychopath. 😂
TRUMP AGAIN EM 2024.
@Eduardo Oliveira
Lmaoooooo
Botzzzz be botting 😂
No doubt, every interview with this guy makes me think he really has no intellectual thoughts
He can always fall back on his volleyball stardom.
Unfortunately he can’t due to his knee replacements.
Or his career as a Broadway Show Producer.
Or as Oscar academy award director
He loves hitting balls
Wow. Accountability season is shaping up nicely 😎
We’ll see how long it takes for the first payout to be made or the cell door to slam behind these thugs.
Isn’t it just! 😃
Uncle Joe’s day will be coming soon too.
@vin odonnell you wish 😢
Finally! Now lock him up and take him out of Congress!
😂😂😂
All politicians lie….he is the most honest liar among a sea of snakes. I’ll
Vote for him again.
@NightTimeLounge Dunass
@NightTimeLoungeU don’t even know if George santos is his real name
Judge: You’ve been charged with a crime. How do you plead?
Santos: I’m not George Santos. I’m Edmund Hillary who climbed Mount Everest.
Lawyer: “Mistaken identity, your Honor. He’s not George Santos. He’s Anthony Devolder.”
“Santos? Who’s that? I’m Kitara Ravache!”
@ID10Tdepends on the day of the week, and what lie he’s trying to cover up
I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.
He’s the new guy in the Dos Equis XXX commercials.
About time!❤ 👏👏👏 Seems like liying on government documents would be illegal.
You mean like Hunter on his gun form?
Republicans always wanted to see a drag queen prosecuted and they finally got their wish 😆
Everybody wins!
GREAT comment!
😂😂😂
how offend are you going to repeat this…
He brought this upon himself. How did he expect to get away with all the crap that he did?
Um… Trump.
Yeah
@ArtGirl82 Great point!
He has a history of flight to avoid prosecution. He should be held until his trial.
Even politicians are like “GAWD DAYUM that guy lies a lot.”
Santos’ Guardian Angel has her hand over her eyes while shaking her head and saying ” What the F did he lie about now “?
LOL!!!
It has occurred to me that it’s really a matter of the sheer volume of the lies and the fact he lies about so many things that are provably false.
Almost as much as Joe.
@Me Me ‘AKA’ “The Phenom”Cry, cry, cry.
If you’re a public servant, it should be a federal crime to lie to the public.
IIf I lie to a Police Officer, is that not a crime? Yes it is.
@David J
You better believe it! And depending on the state and why the lie is about, it can be charged as a felony (more than 1 year in prison).
Check out the laws on lying to law enforcement officers in Georgia 🧐🤔😳😢
But these laws are usually applicable for ordinary people, not those in positions of power and/or prestige
Yes
LMAO and I thought the politics here in the UK was F***ed up 🤣 ! This guy is beyond belief, how did he manage to con so many people . My mind is boggled.
They got what they deserved. Voting party over country. They didn’t care about the character of the man, just that he is republican.
He lied about his money and background.
Santos went to New York for Trump’s indictment as a dress rehearsal for going to
New York for his own indictment.
Let’s hope Santos hires Tacopina, too.
@B Bodziak Or any of Trump’s battalion of goofballs. But seriously, even with competent counsel, he’ll have trouble beating these charges if the law requires something be disclosed and he failed to do so when he was supposed to.
Does anyone seriously think that McCarthy will have the morality to ask him to resign? C’mon now. 🙄
And then the majority is 3.
@E and S M Just wait ’til the “Big Cleanout” when the Special Counsel’s indictments start coming down.
@Luke_SkyWanker And when they start to clean out the supreme court!
McCarthy has no huevos. 🍳
I cannot believe there were that many FOX fans in his district, I am sure they are proud of their vote and will try to re-elect him.😢😢😢
Reminds me of a young Joe.
Republicans “we stand for law and order and Traditional American values”
Republicans lost the moral high ground when they voted for Trump and Santos.
They never had the moral high ground. You just drank the koolade.
All those Republicans being indicted and facing jail time says a lot about the Republicans party.
says more about dirty Democrats banana republic tactics.
Mark Johnson I suppose if these were democrats breaking the law and getting indicted you would be OK with that?
FiNALLY!!!! Stunning how long it took to charge Santos. Looking forward to hearing the actual charges and seeing the progress of his trial.
Statement just out from Santos: it’s a great honour to be recognised by the Justice Deoartment and I gladly accept this award for services to justice.
He’s humbly offered to serve as the judge in his case, will be his own attorney, and has volunteered 12 of his personalities to sit as jurors.
