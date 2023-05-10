45 comments

  1. Let me guess. “I don’t know her. She’s not my type. It’s a total witch hunt. The biggest witch hunt in the history of the world. Poor me.”

    3. @Stan Smith yeah we have seen him work ////lol 3 times a charm huh? never the popular vote never

    1. Right? His own deposition video pretty much sealed the deal for the jury’s decision.

  5. The judge gave him extra time to defend himself in court but Donny wussed out. Like always.

  8. If I thought my trial was unfair I probably would have showed up to defend myself. Unless I was stupid.

    2. At the very least he could have called witnesses to testify on his behalf. Guess no one wanted to speak up.

  9. How could he be guilty when he wears such a nice suit and tie with such great hair ever period

  10. While I don’t see this going any further in our judicial system, I think this will put the permanent breaks on his 2024 run.

  11. Well you could of showed up , and fought in a court of law, but you know in a court you can’t lie….

    1. I heard somewhere early they were playing the song “I fought the law and the law won” in relation to Trump. But this time the lyrics must be change “I didn’t fight the law, and the law one… so no you can loose if you don’t present arguments to defend yourself?!” Yes Trump and trumpists… You can (or rather will), even if that was news for the corrupt anarchist who is used to have gotten away with it .

  12. If they voted for Trump when he said “they just let you”, putting his theory into practice won’t change anything.

  14. It was unfair because he wasn’t let off. lol The train of accountability will hopefully roll over him.

  15. It’s so unfair when you’re given opportunity to testify but you eff it up! Accountability sucks!

  18. Scott Jennings definitely wasn’t bothered by the ‘fortunately’ part of the deposition.

