45 comments
Let me guess. “I don’t know her. She’s not my type. It’s a total witch hunt. The biggest witch hunt in the history of the world. Poor me.”
Says D.J. Tragedy
Down to a T.
Yeah, thirty years later.
Guess he must be tired of winning now😂
He’s gonna win 😂 you don’t know how this works clearly
You: 🐑🤡
@Stan Smith yeah we have seen him work ////lol 3 times a charm huh? never the popular vote never
One thumbs-up for your post and another for your avatar. 👍👍🤣
He was free to testify, no sane lawyer would let him.
Right? His own deposition video pretty much sealed the deal for the jury’s decision.
He’s his own worst enemy😂
He could have testify. He done it too himself.
He would have lost anyway.
No use in entertaining goobers, and Trump knows that!
@Amanda Whitworth losers know when they are LOSING !
The judge gave him extra time to defend himself in court but Donny wussed out. Like always.
Like he did on Jan. 6 2021
Donny knows there ain’t no use messing around with these gobbers! Lol
“Bailiff, whack his pee-pee!”
Classic Cheech and Chong, well done!
This is the creature that many southern baptists hold up as their champion.
If I thought my trial was unfair I probably would have showed up to defend myself. Unless I was stupid.
If I was assaulted I probably wouldn’t wait three decades to mention it.
At the very least he could have called witnesses to testify on his behalf. Guess no one wanted to speak up.
Ridiculous trial, ridiculous standard of journalism these days.
how do you know?
How could he be guilty when he wears such a nice suit and tie with such great hair ever period
Don’t forget, he also wears a diaper.
“How can they even think of indicting a rich fanous person” : quote D. J. Trump 😂
While I don’t see this going any further in our judicial system, I think this will put the permanent breaks on his 2024 run.
lol
That’s the plan!
Don’t think so. There’s his unbreakable 25% hardcore base that the GOP needs.
He needs to grift
Well you could of showed up , and fought in a court of law, but you know in a court you can’t lie….
I heard somewhere early they were playing the song “I fought the law and the law won” in relation to Trump. But this time the lyrics must be change “I didn’t fight the law, and the law one… so no you can loose if you don’t present arguments to defend yourself?!” Yes Trump and trumpists… You can (or rather will), even if that was news for the corrupt anarchist who is used to have gotten away with it .
If they voted for Trump when he said “they just let you”, putting his theory into practice won’t change anything.
Very fair trial!
It was unfair because he wasn’t let off. lol The train of accountability will hopefully roll over him.
It’s so unfair when you’re given opportunity to testify but you eff it up! Accountability sucks!
It should be an automatically disqualifier for an appeal.
I loved the part where they showed his reaction to the verdict
It doesn’t matter if his feelings are hurt. He just needs to pay up.
Scott Jennings definitely wasn’t bothered by the ‘fortunately’ part of the deposition.