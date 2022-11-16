96 comments

  1. I think a reasonable response would be to take out Putin’s Palace on the Black Sea and blame it on an errant North Korean missile.

    1. @Kyle Kyle And Russia isn’t? Russia is still retreating from Ukraine, the worlds 33d strongest military.

    3. You forget that perimeter is currently active, Russia mentioned this a while ago but people seem to be forgetting

    4. SEALs are the ones people know about. Let Russia experience what all the other more secretive battalions with the lighting symbols on their insignia will do to them..

    5. Kevin, LOVE THAT! In fact, months ago, that very thought crossed my mind! And more, actually.
      Send some slim-jims into russia and blame N. Korea AND China. Of course, make it actually look like that happened.

      Let russia deal with those 2 countries that “support” him. Oh that would be a wonderful distraction!

      *RU’SS`IA NEEDS TO BE SQU`ASH’ED once and for all!*

  2. Let’s just tell putin, and however there is out there that they may do whatever they want, as long as there is a nice peace talk afterwards, without anyone using nasty words like “justice” or “accountability”

  3. They’ve already been warned early on that even an accident would be unacceptable when they were striking close to the Polish border and they would’ve been aware that there’d be consequences EVEN in the case of an accident had they not already been warned. In honesty, this was likely a probing attack to see how we would react hence hitting a rural area which provides them with plausible deniability. Enough already with our timidity. How are you going to reiterate the “every inch” line over and over, then simply warn Putin after something like of this happens?! Anything less than a military response would send Putin the wrong message and that would royally piss me off at our leadership.

    3. @Somewhat Damaged if it was them NATO will close the SKY’S and that will be the END of this WAR because otherwise “Obliteration” of anything in the area around those borders….

    5. NATO is already arming literal Nazis with billions in equipment. What exactly should they do more? 3.WW? That would be the end of Europe and USA for sure, doesn’t help them, if they ruin Russia too with it.

    1. @Man Animal THE BUDAPEST MEMORANDUM SAID THAT WE WOULD DEFEND UKRAINE AND THE FIRST DAMN THANG WE DID WUZ ASK PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY IF HE WANTED A PLANE 🎫 TICKET=SO MUCH FOR ALLIES AND AGREEMENTS HUH CUZ IF HE SAID,”YES”, LIKE THE PRESIDENT OF AFGHANISTAN THEN WE WOULDA LET PUTIN HAVE UKRAINE SINCE WE DIDN’T EXPECT PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY TO FIGHT HIS AZZ OFF OR FOR UKRAINE TO MAKE IT MORE THAN 3 DAYS TO A WEEK=OOOPSY ON OUR SORRY AZZEZ HUH SO NOW WE GOTTA HAVE THEIR BACKS BUT WAY WAY BACK HUH 😏😏😏

    2. @Man Animal WE’RE QUICK TO HELP COUNTRIES LIKE VIETNAM, IRAQ & AFGHANISTAN THAT REALLY DON’T WANT OUR HELP BUT TO BE THEIR PERSONAL SECURITY FORCE WHILE THEY LIVE THA GOOD LIFE BUT A COUNTRY LIKE UKRAINE=OBAMA WILL SEND BLANKETS & TRUMP WILL TRY & BRIBE FOR OUR MILITARY ASSISTANCE & BIDEN WILL SEND A PLANE 🎫 TICKET=THE GREAT BEACON OF DEMOCRACY HUH, YEAH RIGHT😏😏😏

    3. @Man Animal WASTED 20 YEARS & $2 TRILLION ON AFGHANISTAN JUST FOR THEIR OWN PEOPLE=SO CALLED ARMY TO 🏃 RUN AWAY AFTER 11 DAYS BUT WIT’ UKRAINE, THEY’RE JUST THE BREAD BASKET OF EUROPE SO THEY AIN’T THAT IMPORTANT BUT HERE’S A 1ST CLASS PLANE 🎫 TICKET THO’ & THOUGHTS & 🙏 PRAYERS😏😏😏

    4. @Man Animal WE’RE TO F@@KIN’ SCARED TO EVEN SEND PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY PLANES & OTHER LONG MISSLES OR TANKS BUT WE’LL WASTE $2 TRILLION ON AFGHANISTAN HUH & LEAVE BEHIND THE BILLIONS OF MILITARY EQUIPMENT THEY WERE TOO AFRAID TO USE, HMM, IMAGINE THAT😏😏😏
      BUT IF 2 MISSLES HIT A FARM IN POLAND THEN ITZ ON, YEAH RIGHT!! PUTIN ALREADY PUNKED U.S & NATO YEARS AGO SO HE AIN’T GOTTA GO NO FURTHER

    5. Doing something like involving article 5 is even worse. Half the world will suffer over two people…

      While war breaks out, all the world leaders gets to hide in their bunkers while we suffer. What’s the point of these world leaders doing something knowing the outcome?

  5. What NATO should do is to flood Ukraine with better weapons such as fighter airplanes, better air defense systems and modern main battle tanks etc. Ukraine does not need to become a member of NATO but NATO can flood Ukraine with weapons to the point where they can throw Russia out of Ukraine completely.

    1. NATO and the US, as usual, will not respond to Putin’s missile attacks on Poland. As usual, NATO will make a standard statement and nothing more. And Putin will continue to destroy the cities of Ukraine. NATO imposes weak sanctions against Putin and issues a small amount of powerful weapons to Ukraine! Why lend-lease does not work for Ukraine. Why is the President of the United States not launching the Lend-Lease Act? Both parties in Congress supported the Lend-Lease Act! Stop the war – STOP Putin – stop the crisis and the killings.! Mr. President, the Lend-Lease Act and closing the sky of Ukraine, please!

    5. that’s exactly what should be done, put lot’s of weapons so no bs like this will happen again, especially missile and air defense

  6. It is naive to think that these missiles ‘accidentally’ hit Poland. That was no accident, that is the next step for Russia.

    3. @PianoMan 2018 No more needed than a pen in a sword fight. No more needed than an antagonist in an otherwise productive narrative…

    4. @PianoMan 2018 I don’t see how you came to that conclusion, I am not for war. And I’m not getting into it on here with someone I don’t even know. ✅

    5. no it’s not, what no one is talking about is that the rusky have send thousands of very poorly trained and with no discipline conscripts, they probably missed the target and hit that village, it was most likely an accident sicne they fire around 100 of these missiles, but still they should be punished in some way

  7. As I’m watching this, Poland has confirmed it was a Russian-made missile. This is just mind blowing. Might be silly to say, but this generation is living out history in these moments. Unprecedented.

    1. If ww3 starts . I’d like to say besides God I love women so much . Women have a special place in my heart no matter what .

    2. its a russian made s300..but was fired by ukrainian forces(as they have those) to counter incoming Russain missile the other day..somehow it missed the target and fell on polish territory…

    4. Five Eyes isn’t called that for nothing. They have global pervasive intelligence systems in place the likes of Russia can only dream of.

  8. I think we need to use the incident as a straw that broke the NATO’s camel back, and respond militarily, for ex by destroying the rest of the Putin’s Black Sea flotilla and sending long-range missiles to Ukraine. Putin would not dare to respond, and most likely would be removed by his own generals overnight. In fact only response by military force is rational here, anything else will invite new deaths of the innocent. It’s already too late for half response to real dictatorial threats, and Xi is watching and learning his limits from our reaction to the escalating violence.

    1. Putin has nothing to lose, man is 70yrs old.
      His thought process is, if you attack me I take 8 billion people with me

    3. NATO and the US, as usual, will not respond to Putin’s missile attacks on Poland. As usual, NATO will make a standard statement and nothing more. And Putin will continue to destroy the cities of Ukraine. NATO imposes weak sanctions against Putin and issues a small amount of powerful weapons to Ukraine! Why lend-lease does not work for Ukraine. Why is the President of the United States not launching the Lend-Lease Act? Both parties in Congress supported the Lend-Lease Act! Stop the war – STOP Putin – stop the crisis and the killings.! Mr. President, the Lend-Lease Act and closing the sky of Ukraine, please!

    3. @Coprolalia complaining, stop the war, stop the war?
      They don’t want the war.
      Winning or not, UKR’s don’t want to see any more deaths of their people or innocents.
      But like me, you’re probably comfortably sitting in your warm house, so you don’t really understand what they’ve been forced into.

    4. @Stuart TurnerYou are lying. What about Oshkosh FMTV M1083A1P2Б, International MaxxPro, HIMARS? But Ukraine are still getting their asses kicked.

  10. We are so lucky that we have Ukraine and Ukrainians who are not afraid of Russians and are fighting back.

    2. It’s NATO troops in Ukraine that do the fighting dumbass. Russia destroyed Ukraine’s military months ago. Do you really think it’s Ukrainian troops who speak fluent Polish, English and French on the front line?

    3. Ukrainian Nazis slaughter other Ukrainians, calling them subhumans and you side with these monsters. Disgusting.

  11. A NATO response is gravely needed. But I think I speak for all Europeans who live here, have families here, that we don’t want Europe to be blasted by nuclear weapons. Whatever decision we make, we shouldn’t declare war to Russia for something that could have actually been an accident. It would be better to rearm Ukraine and send more aid.

    1. So if it was your mom and dad that were killed you’d just be “oh it was an accident? No big deal then, carry on with your war criming”

    2. player 10 will walk i a desert looking for food thinking hmm we need to send more weapons to Ukraine and Europe was nice place before become a desert

    3. I wouldn’t advice war, you would lose everything if it escalated to nuclear war. But I would put out demands and warnings that border defense will be ramped and that a neutral zone has become a necessity to warant safety.

  13. NATO should respond once the evidence is 100% clear and correct. It doesnt matter how this happened from Russia, it would never have happened if Russia didn’t invade Ukraine, so NATO needs to respond with force and end this war once and for all.

    3. You can’t be scared of Russia because they have nukes. You respond in kind. If little man gets his feelings hurt, so be it. Never bow down out of fear. A failure to respond in kind is the worst thing NATO can do. To all cowards out there, did you really expect to live forever like Zlatko?

      Reply

    4. @Jim Smithson well now that it’s been confirmed that the missiles were launched by Ukraine, Poland and NATO should invade. After all, this was an act of war and we should not bow down to fear.

  14. Kurt, inform yourself please – the RF denied it prior to your interview.
    ‘Don’t do it again?’ Even the interviewer cannot believe your cowed response. High stakes so collect the radar and material evidence first, and if it is the RF, even an accident, act in some way: No fly zone, more weapons, troops in Ukraine, sink a ship. Give in to a bully, and it emboldens them.

  15. What do you mean, further attacks? They were already warned many, many times what would happen if they do this, accident or not

  16. How many innocent people can an average citizen kill, and still be allowed to simply apologize and say it won’t happen again and be let off the hook?

    4. ​@Russ _ Even if what you said is 100% true it doesn’t let Putler off the hook! If you’re against US drone strikes then you should be against Putler’s criminal attacks on civilians in Ukraine and “accidental” murder of Polish citizens!

  17. The odds of those things going off course and hitting an actual farm in the middle of all those fields is incredibly rare

    1. I agree it’s highly questionable, but let’s not forget how incompetent the Russians are. I mean they’re this huge military and they’re basically struggling to hold onto what they’ve already stolen in Ukraine… 😒

    2. Umm why would they intentionally attack a farm?! They launched so many missiles pretty sure it was an accident. OR a false flag

  18. Hello everyone! I’m from Poland. First – thank you guys so much for kind&warm comments. Let me explain a little, why this is very significant now – from the perspective of Poland’s history. The fear of war and World War II demons are still extremely strong here. Torture and hell we went through during WWII- I can hardly put it into words, as we were occupied&enslaved by two big powers back then- Hitler’s Germany&Stalin’s Russia, the two biggest monsters who hated us.

    War is constantly in the back of our heads, because we are the most attacked country in Europe history, due to our geographical location. Poland has always been between the Ruthenian and Germanic empires, and both sides wanted our territories for themselves. Since our empire collapsed – the so-called Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, which we formed with Lithuania, both Germany and Russia wanted to obliterate us from the face of the earth, even more than before, because we were very vulnerable.

    Germany learned their lesson after World War II, but Russia didn’t. The West was incredibly naive last decades when it comes to ‘modern’ Russia – Poland knows the wicked nature of Russia best in the world, and we warned you guys.
    Russia’s political powers never change, Putin is ex-KGB, and his mentality is the same as the mentality of Stalin or the tsars before him.

    Russia has always wanted to destroy us because we have kept Russia from expanding to the West for centuries, kicking their asses more than once – enough to say that Poland is the only country in history that occupied Moscow (in the 17th century). Then we saved Europe and the West from criminal Bolshevism in the war of 1920. Then, we didn’t allow Russia to destroy us during World War II, when, in cooperation with Germany, the Russians murdered our best sons, citizens, and youth (for example, the Katyn massacre). Then, after World War II, although Poland was the first among the Allies to bravely (and alone) fight Nazi Germany in 1939 (during the Nazi regime, we had the only active underground army in Europe, helping the West), we were again betrayed by the West ( Yalta Conference), and we were ‘rewarded’ another 40 years of Russian occupation – forcibly incorporated into the USSR. We freed ourselves only in 1989, after the uprising of Lech Wałęsa’s Solidarity.

    The fact that many people don’t know is that it was the Solidarity movement in Poland, inside the Eastern Bloc, that inspired the fall of the Berlin Wall – because it was the first mass freedom movement against communism in the USSR – and ultimately led to the collapse of the USSR. Now we support Ukraine when Putin’s dream was to divide us.

    Long story short – we have always ruined Russia’s plans and Russian leadership has always hated us, Putin is no exception. If war comes, I will only say this as a Pole: we will fight as always, like lions, to the last drop of blood. Putin will make a big mistake if he attacks us. This time the Allies will not betray us, as they did during World War II. Now we have NATO and I believe that now it will truly be one for all, all for one. If Putin’s army enters Poland, it will be a colossal mistake. Poland survived centuries of Russian occupation&torture, even when we were losing wars. And we will survive now too. But I pray we wouldn’t have to, I pray for peace.

    2. @Averil Gordon what havoc and destruction in Europe has Russia…… Russia war is against ukraine n the Eu/ Nato CHOOSE to join…. STUPID EU nation follow usa believing that Russia would fall after tuff sanctions, instead the EU fall apart and the usa benefit by sell their highly price fuel…. Russia has not touch or done anything to harm EU which its a part of…. its said that Russia weaponize fuel… yet it was the rest of EU that decided not to take Russia fuel and line was damaged so as the people of Europe cannot be supply by Russia even if they wanted to… ukraine nor Poland isn’t innocent of the past… they fought and loose …. and they are doing same mistake as then to trust the west.

      Reply

  20. This is truly the most important moment. NATO has always been a strong united force which has made many countries think twice about their aggressive ways. If there is no response or only a timid response such as accepting an apology and a slap on the wrist, then NATO will show that it’s a paper tiger. No one wants WWIII in a nuclear age, but now the time to go in and stop this war to ensure the security of NATO regions. Now is the time to bear the fangs and truly show the world that an attack on one is an attack on all.

    2. @Sansara Every nation that attacked the USA first or threatened the security of the USA and its allies. The USA did not invade any nation out of spite. It is always a defensive invasion.

