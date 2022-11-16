42 comments

    2. @garneroutlaw The same military which destroyed Europe in WW2 by fighting with communist Russia to stop the great Germans from becoming a world power ? US army has zero respect world over (FYI)

  2. What a speech. In terms of power and money he can amass he is by far THE MOST SUCCESSFUL CON MAN OF ALL TIME. His ability to distort the truth and manipulate is unmatched.

  3. Damn! It was so peaceful not seeing that man on CNN for the past two years. Oh well, I guess I can sit back, grab my popcorn and watch the clown show for the next two years. 🍿🤡

  4. A man’s plans or reasonings are sometimes different from God’s. We cannot clearly foresee the future but God does. ☺ 💖💕❤

    3. @Ginger Jesus sadly I don’t even think God himself could show up and stop people. It’s so engrained into society that people do it purely out of principle even if they don’t care about politics.

    4. @80sbaby___baby and im sure if dumpty took a live cognitive test one from a doctor he didnt appoint perhaps from another country so he isnt tainted by gop or democrate I wonder how he would do… tv elephant russiarrrrrrr are you listening…

  7. May God protect USA and the world from this mad man!! 🇸🇪🇺🇦🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇩🇪🇳🇮🇯🇵🇮🇸🇨🇦🇩🇰🇪🇪🇫🇷🇧🇪🏳️‍🌈

    3. It’s only in America that a criminal who pleads the 5th has the nerve to try and run for President and has stupid people who thinks that’s a good thing

  9. that should begin with ‘in a futile attempt to shield myself from further prosecution and the likelyhood of incarceration..’

  10. “What you think about another, you are creating in your own life and circumstances” Joseph Murphy. Peace ✌️🕊️.

  11. reading off a script and he absolutely doesn’t believe what was written for him. he’s doing it for his own pride, fame and self.

  12. I need this to escape from the long arm of the law. Also, my family and friends need the exclusive jobs and fantastic money like last time. Nepotism is a good thing.

    1. The king arm of the law hasn’t been able to do anything. 😅😅.
      And you just tatted out Joetaos crack kid Hunter. 😅😅😅😅😅😅😅

  19. “insanity is making the same mistakes and expecting different results.” I’m assuming the GOP doesn’t get tired of losing.

