42 comments
Only in America can you go from pleading the 5th to running for President in the same year.
You have no idea about the islamic nations
@garneroutlaw The same military which destroyed Europe in WW2 by fighting with communist Russia to stop the great Germans from becoming a world power ? US army has zero respect world over (FYI)
@Jim Butler That’s why he is your President. Lucky you.
@Yes Hi says the guy with a opinion
Polarity
What a speech. In terms of power and money he can amass he is by far THE MOST SUCCESSFUL CON MAN OF ALL TIME. His ability to distort the truth and manipulate is unmatched.
But who’s fault is it for playing into his crap
Unmatched only by the con black Wall Street bandit Barry Obama. Oh, and the con XIDEN.
Damn! It was so peaceful not seeing that man on CNN for the past two years. Oh well, I guess I can sit back, grab my popcorn and watch the clown show for the next two years. 🍿🤡
Hopefully it doesn’t end up being 6 years!
A man’s plans or reasonings are sometimes different from God’s. We cannot clearly foresee the future but God does. ☺ 💖💕❤
C’mon! Say it!
This is the man that just got his tail handed to him! Before the whole wide world!!
Yeah this is the guy, Comrade trumpZ
So well spoken… i wonder if you took the prompter and ear piece away how his vocabularly would be.
@Ginger Jesus that my friend would be a sight to behold
@NewAx_Productions tell everyone you know to stop voting, it’s helping no one!
@Ginger Jesus sadly I don’t even think God himself could show up and stop people. It’s so engrained into society that people do it purely out of principle even if they don’t care about politics.
@80sbaby___baby and im sure if dumpty took a live cognitive test one from a doctor he didnt appoint perhaps from another country so he isnt tainted by gop or democrate I wonder how he would do… tv elephant russiarrrrrrr are you listening…
@NewAx_Productions that is so true, but we need to start somewhere!
May God protect USA and the world from this mad man!! 🇸🇪🇺🇦🇺🇸🏴🇬🇧🇩🇪🇳🇮🇯🇵🇮🇸🇨🇦🇩🇰🇪🇪🇫🇷🇧🇪🏳️🌈
I remember when saying that you could be whatever you wanted to be in America was a good thing.
@Mike Smith Because the Trump scam is far more interesting.
You WIN.
It’s only in America that a criminal who pleads the 5th has the nerve to try and run for President and has stupid people who thinks that’s a good thing
Wake up. We need Trump.
that should begin with ‘in a futile attempt to shield myself from further prosecution and the likelyhood of incarceration..’
“What you think about another, you are creating in your own life and circumstances” Joseph Murphy. Peace ✌️🕊️.
The author of The Power of Your subconscious Mind? That Joseph Murphy?
reading off a script and he absolutely doesn’t believe what was written for him. he’s doing it for his own pride, fame and self.
It was like the speech about the _Jewish Rapper;_ Yo Semite.
I need this to escape from the long arm of the law. Also, my family and friends need the exclusive jobs and fantastic money like last time. Nepotism is a good thing.
The king arm of the law hasn’t been able to do anything. 😅😅.
And you just tatted out Joetaos crack kid Hunter. 😅😅😅😅😅😅😅
Democracy can be beautiful and scary at the same time. Here’s a classic case.
The police are being treated so badly, like when he stood back and let the Capitol police get beaten up.
“In order to make America great & glorious again, this man needs to be sent into (permanent) retirement.”
“I’ll be back”
Please No!!
God have Mercy on us!!
😭😭
Honey, there is no god!
“The police are being treated so badly”… the audacity! After what his actions lead to at the Capitol.
Trump broke CNN’s heart 💔
“insanity is making the same mistakes and expecting different results.” I’m assuming the GOP doesn’t get tired of losing.
i hope for America (and the world) that the people of America choose wisely this time..