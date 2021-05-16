Exclusive conversation about the new CNN Film, RACE FOR THE VACCINE

TOPICS:
May 16, 2021

 

Dr. Sanjay Gupta & Barney S. Graham, MD, PhD from the NIAID Vaccine Research Center at NIH discuss the upcoming CNN Film, RACE FOR THE VACCINE, which explores the world-changing discoveries of the life-saving vaccines against Covid-19. #CNN #News

33 Comments on "Exclusive conversation about the new CNN Film, RACE FOR THE VACCINE"

  1. YT YT | May 16, 2021 at 1:35 PM | Reply

    Dr. Gupta’s background looks fake

  2. Aztec Eagle | May 16, 2021 at 1:37 PM | Reply

    Quetzalcoatl is death 🐍🦅🌎🦅
    I am the Aztec

  3. Lansana Koroma | May 16, 2021 at 1:41 PM | Reply

    I don’t you out based on the weather but I go out for a cease bigger than myself

  4. Global Goods | May 16, 2021 at 1:45 PM | Reply

    The well-off jar basically guarantee because engine differently last from a pleasant antarctica. wistful, versed cemetery

  5. Aztec Eagle | May 16, 2021 at 1:45 PM | Reply

    Blessed by God 🌞🙏 we all the same I am the Aztec 🦅🌎🦅

    • Susan Wojcicki Is Asshoe | May 16, 2021 at 2:43 PM | Reply

      Quetzalcoatl says stay away from the Democrats; they’re blind followers of Xolotl.

  6. Mikael Rivacov | May 16, 2021 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    Of course you made a “film”, FNN. 🤣😍😘

  7. Aztec Eagle | May 16, 2021 at 1:56 PM | Reply

    Aztec don’t mess with my 🦅 🥚🥚 🌝 love this Bird 🐥🐣 🌎🐣🐥 love this Bird babies eagle’s príncipes mayas

  8. Aztec Eagle | May 16, 2021 at 2:09 PM | Reply

    Donkey 🐎🌍
    I am the golden eagle 🦅🌎🦅

  9. Fongsouza Smart | May 16, 2021 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    Investing in crypto now should be in every wise individuals list, in some months time you’ll be ecstatic with the decision you made today.

  10. JourneyMan Smitty | May 16, 2021 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    Well this should be interesting🤔

  11. gorutra | May 16, 2021 at 4:51 PM | Reply

    A film by CNN. Propaganda!

  12. Jon Dixon | May 16, 2021 at 6:35 PM | Reply

    Hows that pandemic working out for you Things

  13. Lisa Dills | May 16, 2021 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    Where’s the petition we can sign to make Don Lemon’s promise to leave CNN actually happen?

  14. Gorilla-Q-Nutz | May 16, 2021 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    LOL….

  15. Gorilla-Q-Nutz | May 16, 2021 at 7:52 PM | Reply

    The genetic sequence….

  16. Gorilla-Q-Nutz | May 16, 2021 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    .THE VACCINE WASN’T MADE FOR COVID. ……. COVID WAS MADE FOR THE VACCINE..

  17. Gorilla-Q-Nutz | May 16, 2021 at 7:58 PM | Reply

    THE VACCINE WASN’T MADE FOR COVID. ……. COVID WAS MADE FOR THE VACCINE..

  18. Moe E | May 16, 2021 at 9:01 PM | Reply

    God bless America 🇺🇸 and our heroes working in the front line in the hospitals, covid was rough but America will come back even stronger 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 . In less than 3 months this pandemic will be behind us. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

  19. Jay Mas | May 16, 2021 at 11:02 PM | Reply

    The Trump admin raced for the vaccine while cnn said it won’t happen well until Biden was president then they flip flopped.

  20. Jimbo Jones | May 16, 2021 at 11:02 PM | Reply

    Imagine altering your Genes with a vaccine

