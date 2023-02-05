Recent Post
- Ex-CIA chief guesses China’s message with suspected spy balloon
- Zakaria calls out ‘irrational’ response by US to Chinese balloon
- Tapper asks Buttigieg about suspected Chinese spy balloon
- Expert says Ukraine must cross Putin’s ‘red line’ to win
- See what happens when wind chill hits -108 degrees on Mt. Washington
82 comments
Condolences to all the mothers and fathers who lost their loved children in Ukraine.
And once again due to Washington meddling in the internal affairs of Ukraine stretching back to the CIA ignited civil war in 2014 and Ukraine violating the Maidan aggreement.
@dan dansen Ukraine will not win against Russia. I wish it was not true but at the end they will end up Nuking the fucken country.
@Shurely America just hit their debt of 30 billion. China Is going to make a move and ukraine will be the cause of nuclear war. Not worth it.
@Br0z1n The nuke and self destruct button are one and the same in R
@Bobevpom Hey man that deal kept peace for in and around 20 years. This happens all around the world. Land problems always. They said don’t let Nato expand. Ukraine needs to understand that was Russia land originally and they can’t just have it for free. IN CANADA UNITED KINGDOM owns 80% of our land still. If we decided to just declare it ourselves and join another organization it would cause problems. Simple. Russias have always in history been land and expand. Like stop pretending your dealing with a sheep. Cold war like if Russia was a joke Americans would have dealt with it already. You wanna know why they don’t. 3000 nuclear bombs
Exactly what I thought. If you avoid redlines, how you wanna win a war?
Sure loser. Great comeback. You totally didn’t just concede the argument by spouting irrelevant nonsense.
@Michael Morningstar oh man, I’m so upset; you’ve insulted me with your ad hominem attacks 😭
@Mark Azamatov Sure loser. Great comeback. You totally didn’t just concede the argument by spouting irrelevant nonsense.
Why do western countries and USA help no matter what Ukraine president Zelenskyy asks? Zelenskyy destroys his forces and people to join NATO Do these countries support this? Some apartment buildings and Bridges destroyed to blame on Russia. Zelenskyy destroyed What is the reason why the West knows this and accepts what Zelenskyy says? Zelenskyy said that Russia and Belarus should be banned from participating in the games and economic sanctions against Russian-backed countries Why does America and the West accept and ban this? Before the war, Ukrainian President Zelensky killed Russians in Ukraine, why did the West not stop it? Ukraine also in NATO.
Russia started war against Ukrainian to prevent all. ???Zelenskyy why should kill own people ? He seeks NATO support by blaming Russia for joining NATO
I don’t believe that Spirited Synergy, that the brave Ukrainians have nurtured in defense of their families and homeland, can actually be put-down, unless utterly neutralized. Russia has lost this “special operation” – sometime back, and the common folk will pay dearly.
17 milion left house 8 country
@Румпельштильцхин All nonsense. Calling them Nazis changes nothing. Nazis are always those pretending to be Christian themed religious while trying to exterminate their neighbor. We see you trying to kill a nation of many Hebrews lead by a Hebrew.
Putin’s 5th Reich or the resurrection of the 2nd Soviet Union will never be allowed to exist!
@Румпельштильцхин When you begin to bomb 44 million people for no reason many of them will run to safety. When you murder their families in order to steal their household appliances they happily join up on mass to even the score. Why does this surprise you? If Russia didn’t start this war by invading Crimea and the Donbas with special forces dressed as fake civilians with the latest in Russian small arms.
@Румпельштильцхин Remember you all started this when you murdered a bunch of NATO civilians on holiday Flight MH17.
@Sharing the World Well, that’s fantasy. but in reality, Russian prisoners are slaughtering the elite of the Ukrainian army right now..while people like you write comments on the Internet and don’t go under bakhmut to fight)
I agree with Gen. Hodges, he’s always got the best viewpoint.
It goes through to much red tape that it takes forever for them to get it. It’s like calling a ambulance and it showing up two days later when it’s to late.
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
https://youtu.be/Etpd87Kw9Ig
Don’t forget that the ambulance ran out of gas and broke down on the way back to the hospital.
@Gumby2 but that happened in your head only
Why do western countries and USA help no matter what Ukraine president Zelenskyy asks? Zelenskyy destroys his forces and people to join NATO Do these countries support this? Some apartment buildings and Bridges destroyed to blame on Russia. Zelenskyy destroyed What is the reason why the West knows this and accepts what Zelenskyy says? Zelenskyy said that Russia and Belarus should be banned from participating in the games and economic sanctions against Russian-backed countries Why does America and the West accept and ban this? Before the war, Ukrainian President Zelensky killed Russians in Ukraine, why did the West not stop it? Ukraine also in NATO.
Russia started war against Ukrainian to prevent all. ???Zelenskyy why should kill own people ? He seeks NATO support by blaming Russia for joining NATO
@Navam Sinna you need to stop watching Russian news. A picture is worth a thousand words and we have seen the war crimes Russia has committed. It’s not over when the war ends. We are going to round up some the leaders to bring charges against them for crimes against humanity. The world is not daff they know what is going on. Ieave Ukraine because we the world will support the Ukrainian people to the end.
General Hodges (ret.) correctly assesses the Ukrainian situation when he points out that Russia does not abide by agreements but opts, instead, to wait until NATO’s priorities become diverted elsewhere. It’s high time to make it clear to Russia that its behaviour in the international sphere is unacceptable.
Wow just wow this is like yr saying that us is abiding by any agreements or promises that we’re made. The world is seeing what you doing, so eventually price will need to be paid. Just cross fingers that any war won’t come to those us states, cuz then all will be f|_|ked upp
Tell that to Iraq,Afghanistan,Syria,Libya and Yemen homeboy.
@Viktor Stojanovski yes, US has an agreement to defend Ukraine and abides
When Ukraine had a coup, Russia secured it naval assets. NATO called it an invasion and began giving aid to Ukraine. What distraction? NATO troops and assets surround Russia. Are you even watching the same war?
@asdf asdf im not talking about Ukraine dude, about the laws that it is not abiding. As well the rejection of ICC jurisdiction on their soil
Thank you Fareed for your interview with Lt. General Hodges and your commentary.
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
https://youtu.be/Etpd87Kw9Ig
Balloon Biden
Why do western countries and USA help no matter what Ukraine president Zelenskyy asks? Zelenskyy destroys his forces and people to join NATO Do these countries support this? Some apartment buildings and Bridges destroyed to blame on Russia. Zelenskyy destroyed What is the reason why the West knows this and accepts what Zelenskyy says? Zelenskyy said that Russia and Belarus should be banned from participating in the games and economic sanctions against Russian-backed countries Why does America and the West accept and ban this? Before the war, Ukrainian President Zelensky killed Russians in Ukraine, why did the West not stop it? Ukraine also in NATO.
Russia started war against Ukrainian to prevent all. ???Zelenskyy why should kill own people ? He seeks NATO support by blaming Russia for joining NATO
To be fair I think General Douglas Mcgregor´s assessment is the most clinical and realistic to me.
That’s because it is.
People like McGregor they don’t bring in mainstream media. He sound more realistic than most of these people on CNN. Be very careful with big media plafonds
👏👏👏
This man knows what he is talking about, and he is absolutely right. Give Ukraine what they need now to win this war this year. Don’t let this drag out. It is terrible for everyone.
Can somebody in the Pentagon or the US administration start listening to General Ben Hodges? 🤔
@Adi B Any nuclear use by russia will result in the swift death of putin and his enturage within 24h. He knows that.
Ukraine going to lose. Us needs to take thier ball and go home
@kermit1 one upvote kermit, keep going.
@kermit1 ok, Vasili
Lt. Hodges makes so much sense. And agree with his comments especially that Ukraine has to get Crimea back and get them out of all of Ukraine’s territory. Glory to Ukraine 🙏 🇺🇦 💙 💛
Some people hallucinate. Ukraine will concede territory. It’s clear Russia will not end up empty handed. Believing otherwise is naive.
@Andrej J crazy.
@Andrej J get off the IPSCO.
@arlo kino
Meanwhile Russia has broken a record for the number of battlefield retreats in modern warfare history.
Lol.
@M Li
The “bear”? Lol.
More like a little cub.
That “bear” now holds the record for the number of battlefield retreats in modern warfare history.
I clicked on this not even knowing Gen. Hodges was being interviewed. What a great mind!!!
He is like the all the other lunatics in Washington, no strategy, no thought on how it’s going to end, just running around like a chicken with his head cut off. Are you, your son,or brother willing to die for Ukraine?
I always like it when analysts quantify things instead of just speaking in generalities. You can argue with opinions and generalities, but you can’t argue with actual statistics. General Hodges speaks of some here, most of which I was not aware of. Good information to know.
Lets Be Honest We All Remember This Record:-
https://youtu.be/VbglZVk6v3U
@Marcus Sol No, those statistics were just numerical, without taking into consideration quality of equipment, ability of commanding officers, etc. We have a better idea of those stats now.
@Des smith About to get thrown out, so it could be returned to rightful owner – Ukraine.
Why do western countries and USA help no matter what Ukraine president Zelenskyy asks? Zelenskyy destroys his forces and people to join NATO Do these countries support this? Some apartment buildings and Bridges destroyed to blame on Russia. Zelenskyy destroyed What is the reason why the West knows this and accepts what Zelenskyy says? Zelenskyy said that Russia and Belarus should be banned from participating in the games and economic sanctions against Russian-backed countries Why does America and the West accept and ban this? Before the war, Ukrainian President Zelensky killed Russians in Ukraine, why did the West not stop it? Ukraine also in NATO.
Russia started war against Ukrainian to prevent all. ???Zelenskyy why should kill own people ? He seeks NATO support by blaming Russia for joining NATO
@Marcus Sol everyone completely expected the Russians to be competent
To Putin, it is a “red line” for Ukraine to fight back and defend itself, so the red line has already been crossed.
@Michael
If Russia is that casual about nukes, we need to destroy them either way. The world will be better off once Russia has been broken.
Ukraine is still not defending itself. Ukraine is defending territory that is Russian and it was given to Ukraine.
@Pacifist Samaritan Civilazed Gentleman
Nope. All of Ukraine belongs to Ukraine. Russia gets only what America says Russia can have.
@Pacifist Samaritan Civilazed Gentleman are you sure? And it has nothing to do with the over 20 Thousand Russian siding, Christian Ukrainian civilian citizens that have been shelled and killed by their very own nazi Ukrainian military every single from 2014 to today, would it?
Nazi Ukraine even destroyed the Donbass airport so that the Ukrainian civilians couldn’t escape. Ukraine is attempting to commit one of the largest genocides in history. There are tons of videos recorded by scared Ukrainian civilians showing their cities and home and families being shelled by their very own nazi military. There’s tons of videos from every year, 2014 to today.
Ukraines job was to provoke Russia into attacking. Remember the Russian backed rebels, or Donbass people’s republic. Those are Ukrainian civilians that were armed and trained by the Russian military on how to fight back against their own country’s military. The privately owned for profit biased western media didn’t want to call them Ukrainian civilians so they called them the Russian backed rebels.
All you have to do is self educate. Research. Stop having a closed mind and stop thinking that the truth is always what you would want to hear.
@Dark Brandon Let’s Go’ed Your Mom .. 🤣
Ok. Let’s see how that will end for USA than.
300 years of experience and pretty much every war lost, but ww2. Against 5000 years of experience and pretty much winning in almost every war.
To early USA, to early…
General, always like the spine and historical accuracy you impart.
Spine? His blatant propaganda gave me the impression that he’s an invertebrate.
He leaves out the autonomous status Crimea has always enjoyed, so much for accuracy. Crimea never was Ukraine.
Hodges is someone to listen to.
He is like the all the other lunatics in Washington, no strategy, no thought on how it’s going to end, just running around like a chicken with his head cut off. Are you, your son,or brother willing to die for Ukraine?
Why do western countries and USA help no matter what Ukraine president Zelenskyy asks? Zelenskyy destroys his forces and people to join NATO Do these countries support this? Some apartment buildings and Bridges destroyed to blame on Russia. Zelenskyy destroyed What is the reason why the West knows this and accepts what Zelenskyy says? Zelenskyy said that Russia and Belarus should be banned from participating in the games and economic sanctions against Russian-backed countries Why does America and the West accept and ban this? Before the war, Ukrainian President Zelensky killed Russians in Ukraine, why did the West not stop it? Ukraine also in NATO.
Russia started war against Ukrainian to prevent all. ???Zelenskyy why should kill own people ? He seeks NATO support by blaming Russia for joining NATO
Absolutely, especially if you’ve always dreamed of nuclear armagedon
When you watch football you often see teams late in the game go to a “don’t lose” strategy, and very often this leads to loss. Ukraine needs to win and the west needs to provide them with everything they need to throw the Russians out of their country. Slava Ukraine!!
🤡
@Armani Charles Thank you!
НАТО проиграет, потому что русские защищают своих людей и свои территории
@Ricardo Williams Ukraine already won, as moscow regime hasn’t succeeded occupying all of ukraine… Ukrainian language has been forbidden 56 times and still Ukraine lives!
I still don’t understand why Germany and Israel refused to send tanks etc. to Ukraine? Germany is now sending some tanks but what has Israel donated? They get a large amount of money from America every year however.
Wise words general! Totally agree with your opinion and arguments
He is like the all the other lunatics in Washington, no strategy, no thought on how it’s going to end, just running around like a chicken with his head cut off. Are you, your son,or brother willing to die for Ukraine?
“Whoever has Truth on their side, God is with them.” — Alexander Nevsky
Russia
You can say “this used to be our land” about just about any territory on Earth. But at one point, we decided to stick with the status quo, and let that be. Nikita gave it away, and he was in charge at that time. You cant just take it back because you now, a lifetime later, think it was the wrong desition. In the Nordics at least, we would sure have to check the books carefully to get that one right.