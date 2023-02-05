27 comments

  13. I’ve experienced -72 below zero working in Remote Gold Mine Camps in Northern Canada. Take one breath and it feels like your lungs are freezing together but this forget it they can keep it

    Reply

  15. Well…that explains why the bumper stickers don’t say “this car climbed Mt.Washington in Winter”🥶

    Reply

  16. I live in the county. It was horrid outside that day. Literally the worst cold I’ve ever experienced before. Surreal

    Reply

  17. Isn’t such a freezing temperature instant death for a person . -108 F which is around -150 celcius don’t quote me on that which is the temperature on the surface of some of saturns moons ??

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.