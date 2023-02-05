Recent Post
54 comments
You’re asking the transportation secretary regarding the balloon because it affects airline flights.
@ruben cohen He does come across as a good future president. But I don’t think the country is ready for his open gayness and male partner assuming the first lady position yet.
It would likely be bedlam in the streets sadly to say.
@Dr Eon Phlatamus Haven’t you embarrassed yourself enough for one day?
@Dr Eon Phlatamus <—just told us he wants to be a pawn of the WEF with his support of Buttigieg, the product of the WEF that is owned by the WEF
@Caged, aren’t you the clever one to have figured that out. ;o)
I am inclined to believe it was just a WEATHER BALLOON that was out of control and the Chinese government was simply too embarrassed to admit their failure, to the US Government and the world. China has very sophisticated drones and satellites available to them to spy on America as needed, so it is almost laughable that the media would choose to make this runaway weather balloon into a serious threat to American security and the catalyst to WORLD WAR III. (The ridiculous American media really is scraping the bottom of the barrel, with this sensationalised news story… with everything going wrong in America and needing immediate attention, this is what the ‘serious journalists’ in America choose to focus all their time and energy.)
What’s the deal about the balloon ???🤣😂 Heck man everything is from China nowadays. Walmart, Dollar Tree, Hobby Lobby, etc.they all get their balloons from China.
I agree with you Camper Bill. When I was a kid 70 years ago we rarely had anything made of plastic.
All these stores would close if not for China
C’mon Tapper, you squeezed everything out of Buttigieg you could. You ended up asking the same questions over and over again.
Maybe he had to fill in the time slot– what’s the complaint? It’s done all the time in broadcasting
@ScootMagoot46 your homophobia is showing
Trump warned about China.
@Mark hmmm, as a Hoosier I would take exception with that characterization. His ‘Mayor Pete’ appellation was designated with affection not derision. He was mayor for 8 years and he successfully and ahead of schedule achieved his campaign promises.
South Bend has many unresolved issues, but was left better than when he took over.
I live here..do you ?
How did the clown ruin his balloon business? He blew everything out of proportion.
Good one
What did this guy blow?
@Sam’s PI his chances.
It was “LEVON”…….
A 7 mile long debris field in the ocean? Maybe they should have just punctured the envelope instead of hitting it with a $400,000 sidewinder missile.
They could have shot it down anywhere over none populated areas. The Biden administration play’s off of other’s lack of knowledge and just wanted the theatrical effective to say safety concerns.
Are you an expert in such things, or are you just some random questioning the actual experts?
Oooh, media, goodness gracious. am sure this is a hot topic and you all feel you gotta be part of it , but the damn thing just got blown up. Why not give them a minute to collect all they can so they can shed more light to the Ballon story and then start asking about consequences or apologies after…
They should have shot it down when it was over Montana. There’s thousands of miles of nothing but ranch land that it could have landed in.
Pete looks so happy talking about spy stuff.
Pete never answers the questions. Just says how great Biden is, it’s goofy.
@Ron Taylor did he mention the importance of correct spelling and grammatical-structure in one’s expressions? If he did, pay attention-
Dude, you sound creepily interested in Pete…, 😆😂🤣 !!!
@It’s Me Girl go back to putting on eyeliner, you really need some…, WTF ???
Sheldon Copper is really intelligent
Buttigieg is a great asset to USA. I watch his progress with interest and hope that he represents the new normal in US politics.
Do you also watch the View?
Asking the Secretary of State about pentagon tracking like it’s his pta group planning with defense on the chalk board together. Buttigieg repeats the only info he has for the press reworded and does a little cheerleading for the Democrats. Cute
How many times does he ask the same question in different ways but the replies are still adequate, no spin & to the point. Repeatedly asking “is it acceptable that the balloon was up there so long?” Is Jake asking for an opinion, excuse or criticism?
Neither, he’s asking for an answer which he never got!
@G Garay exactly!
Pete never answers the question.
We call him “Platitudes Pete” for a reason. The only thing he does better than licking buttholes is giving flowery answers that dance around the question while also saying Biden is the best ever like a total clown.
I like Jake Tapper but geez! Could you imagine the outcry if someone on the ground was hurt or killed by shooting this down over land. Nothing pleases everyone.
Pete is so calm, clear and transparent in any of his explanations. We need more like him in our leadership. Pete for President!
🦆 Democrat Pete Buttegegdge and his Staged fake bike ride, pathetic Buttedge-edge liar virtue signaling punk.. They drove him and his bike up to a Block away form his dishonest speech,, Then he goes riding in like he’d peddling for miles..I never took Paternity Leave
Fake all fake, just like the illegitimate govt. in place, this is emblematic of the sham the American people are accepting. The regime must fall.
Pete is a product of the WEF, and owned by the WEF. He views anyone that isn’t considered “the elite” to be nothing more than pawns in the WEF’s “Great Reset”. I encourage you to research everything I just provided you with
Did you learn anything from this?
Lol they are really running with the ‘Trump did it too’ narrative when they don’t have even one photo, video from the ground, local media reports, etc of any balloons!
Everyone would remember this had it happened!
Great litmus test for who can spot propaganda and who guzzles it!
Mayor Pete was on vacation.
He does such a great job.
Sec’y (formerly Mayor) Pete nails it. Every. Single. Time. You can’t lose if he’s on your side.
I want mayor Pete to be happy. When the smartest guy in the room is the most handsome guy too, Pete.
Transportation Secretary Pete… No need to say Mayor Pete anymore.
Love how well spoken, easy to understand, and thorough he is.
Subtler & more comprehensive analysis I’ve yet heard about this. Humans need to decide whether or not they/we care to be called “humans”. Doesn’t seem in anyone’s agenda.
Love Pete. He is so well spoken, incredibly intelligent, so very optimistic and enthusiastic, and has an obvious love of his country. Most of all, he has empathy. I hope he runs again someday for President.